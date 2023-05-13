Animal Crossing New Horizons Nook’s Cranny Guide

Playing Animal Crossing, the first essential building you will be making is a small store that allows you to buy all sorts of necessities. This building is known as the Nook’s Cranny, ran by Timmy and Tommy who will be selling you items like tools, recipes, medicine etc. Our guide will explain everything there is to know about Animal Crossing New Horizons Nook’s Cranny.

The process of building Nook’s Cranny in New Horizons requires the collection of various resources present on your island, which may fall short for your purpose to build a store.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Nook’s Cranny

Setting Up Nook’s Cranny

Tommy, in the game, will eventually ask for your help in building a general store on the island. This usually happens once you have your house built on the island; after that simply head to the Resident Services.

Once you talk to Tommy and Timmy Nook, they will ask you for help in gathering the different resources, which are as follows:

30 Wood

30 Hard Wood

30 Soft Wood

30 Iron

Gathering the Resources

Wood can be gathered from, you guessed it, trees. Grab an axe and start chopping ‘em up. For iron, use an axe or shovel to get the iron you need.

If you happen to run out of resources to gather on your island, just go travel to a different one using the airport; alternatively, you can just wait for a day, and allow the resources to refresh.

Advantages of Nook’s Cranny

Finally building Nook’s Cranny allows you to be able to do various new things, such as.