Miyama Stag, a limited-time bug has shown up on the radar in New Horizons. In this guide, we’ll talk about How to Catch Miyama Stag in Animal Crossing New Horizons, its availability in the hemispheres, spawn location, selling price, and its appearance so that you can get your hands on it before it takes its leave.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Miyama Stag

This beetle look-alike bug may be available for a limited time only in ACNH, but it’s really not that rare. You can easily find it hanging on to a tree in your vicinity on the island.

However, it’s not here to stay for the whole summer and neither for the whole winter. You can find yourself in luck with your net on the northern hemisphere from July to August and on the southern hemisphere from January to February.

So if you live in the Southern Hemisphere, unfortunately, you are out of luck for now as only players with islands in Northern Hemisphere will encounter the bug right now.

However, your time will come in a few months and with the information available beforehand, you should be able to catch Miyama Stag easily.

Other than that, there is no particular time during a day when it makes an appearance and you can find it anytime, be it night time or day time.

Remember not to cause havoc when you come across Miyama Stag, you will scare it away. The best way to catch the Miyama Stag bug in ACNH is to sneak up to it.

You can either donate this bug to Blather and have it put in the museum or you can trade it in at the Nook Shop for a handsome amount of 1,000 bells.

Donate the first Miyama Stag bug you catch in ACNH to Blathers to complete your bug encyclopedia and after that, have fun selling them.