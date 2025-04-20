All Crystal Refinery Locations In Zelda: TotK

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offers a lot of ways to traverse the huge lands of Hyrule. One of such methods involves using Zonai constructs, which need special energy cells to move. These energy cells can only be produced and increased with the help of the Crystal Refinery in Zelda: TotK.

While there are two Crystal Refineries in the game, it is possible for the players to skip them entirely. They are distinct from Forge Constructs as we will explain it in detail below alongside how to find and use those refineries.

Crystal Refinery Locations in Zelda: TotK

There are only two Crystal Refineries in the game. One can be found on the great Sky Island and one on the Land.

The first Crystal Refinery is inside a cave near the Nachoyah Shrine. This shrine is in the southern part of the Great Sky Island, and it is the same place where you get your Recall ability.

It is an unmissable shrine, but you can easily miss the Crystal refinery near it. In case you miss the first refinery, the second one is much more obvious. Once you get on the ground and start at Crisis at Hyrule Castle, you will reach the Lookout Landing. This place is the base of operations for the group of people trying to find Princess Zelda.

Leave the Lookout Landing from the north, and you will find the second Crystal Refinery to its northeast. It is hidden between a few trees, but you can find it easily. Talk to the Steward Construct there to activate the Crystal Refinery in Zelda: TotK.

How to Use Crystal Refinery in Zelda: TotK

Crystal Refinery in Zelda: TotK is always operated by a steward construct who allows you to create energy wells.

Each energy well (a small box) contains three energy cells. You must provide the steward with 100 Crystallized Charges to craft one energy cell.

FYI You can purchase Crystallized Charges by exchanging zonaites with the stewards in Forge Constructs.

You can create 15 additional Energy Wells, which means 45 additional Energy Cells. This means you will need a total of 4500 Crystallized Charges. However, with so many energy cells, you can use your zonai vehicles like Hoverbikes for much longer periods of time.