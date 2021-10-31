Age of Empires 4 French Civilization Guide

There are a handful of Civilizations to choose from in Age of Empires 4. Each is unique in its own right and plays differently than others. Some are more complex than others. In this guide, we’ll be showing you everything you need to know about the Age of Empires 4 French Civilization.

Age of Empires 4 French Civilization

The French civilization is inspired from the era 840-1559 CE. They are rated one star for difficulty, so they are very beginner-friendly. The main focus is on cavalry and a lot of economical strengths.

Civilization Specializations

They have a strong focus on the economy. Trade flourishes and is given boosts through special bonuses provided to the French.

Technology research is also boosted in several areas throughout the ages. The French have a strong military, with 4 different unique units, in 3 different categories.

Strategic Positioning

Make sure to build your main keep in an open area with plenty of building room for your other buildings to surround it.

Buildings created within the Keep’s influence area have a 20% cost reduction on any created troops. So, try to squeeze in Stables or Archery Ranges inside that bonus radius.

Civilization Bonuses

Villagers and scouts are created 10% faster and the percentage increases by 5% every new age. Natural Trading Posts are revealed automatically to the French at the start.

This means they don’t have to scout for them. Once Trade Routes are established, you can select the resource you want traders to come back with. Trade Carts bring back additional resources.

This feature is quite useful, as you can set your traders to return with exactly the resources you are short on and keep doing it until you have enough. Like if you were short on rations this would help you stockpile them.

Chemistry research is free, which can unlock gunpowder quicker. Economic Technologies cost 30% fewer resources and melee Damage Technologies are free.

Unique Units

The Royal Knight and the Arbalétrier are the unique units of the French Civilization. With a special charge attack that does a lot of damage.

For the Royal Knights, a special chivalry tech adds health regen when out of combat, and another tech skill gives plus 10 damage after a charge.

While the Arbalétrier is a unique ranged unit that can deploy a shield against counter fire and a unique tech ability that gives them +5 melee armor.

On the artillery side of things, The French Cannon is the most powerful siege cannon of the game.

The Galleass, a special naval war galley that is able to bombard enemy ships, units, and buildings in firing range from the water