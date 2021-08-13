Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Frankish Nobles Locations Guide

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Siege of Paris DLC sees Eivor preventing King Charles the Fat from coming to the shores of England. With the new DLC comes many new missions and side quests, one of which involves assassinating three Frankish Nobles. This guide will help you find the locations of all three Frankish Nobles in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and obtain the “We Nobles Three” Trophy

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Frankish Nobles Locations

There are three Frankish Nobles out in the Siege of Paris DLC of AC Valhalla that need to be killed to get the trophy “We Nobles Three”.

Below we’ve detailed where to find each of the Frankish Nobles in AC Valhalla Siege of Paris and how to kill them in each encounter.

The Hunter

The first Frankish Noble you need to kill is the Hunter. To find the Hunter, you need to go to Melunois (Les Trois Pignons). At the location, you will find a small campfire as well as a chest that you can loot. As soon as you loot from this chest, you will hear him talking, but you won’t be able to find him.

Climb the ledge on the left of the chest, and the Hunter Amric will be in the bush at the end, shooting arrows at you. Try to avoid running to him direct as he has two firebombs set up.

Once you get to him, Amric will try to run away and maintain a distance to fire his arrows from. Once his health reaches 50%, he will equip his sword to fight you head on. Any fast weapon will be enough for you to defeat Amric, as you can easily stun lock him and defeat him.

Alternatively, you can use the terrain to make him fall off the nearby hill will also dispatch him quickly. If you manage to spawn and spot him in the bushes form a vantage point, an air assassination from the ledge above him will also work.

Once Amric is dead, you need to confirm the kill. This marks one of the mysteries of the region solved and confirms the death of the Frankish noble.

The Duelist

The second Frankish Noble is the Duelist. The Duelist can be found in Amienois (Guido de Roca). look at the small farm, with the arena. As you approach Herbert du Lilibonne, he will challenge you to a duel in the area.

This is the shortest of Noble fights. You can simply follow Herbert in the arena and assassinate him, or do so between the fight, literally ending the entire fight in a matter of seconds,

Again, same as the Hunter, you need to confirm the kill before the quest ends.

The Cavalier

The last Frankish Noble is the Cavalier, Gerswinda. She can be found in Evresin (Les Champs Bleus).

The fight starts as soon as you get near her. Now, Gerswinda has two guards with her, and all three of them are mounted. It is recommended that you bring a horse as well, provided your archery and mounted attacks are good enough. You can just run around, and keep on attacking her, but the guards will keep on attacking you with daggers.

It’s recommended that you keep on inflicting ailments such as poisons to deal maximum damage to Gerswinda. Similar to rest of the Frankish Nobles, you again need to confirm the kill and end the quest.

Once you have finally killed all the three Frankish Nobles, you will get “The Noble Three” trophy.