After purchasing and updating your AC Valhalla with the Siege of Paris DLC, you’ll probably be wanting to get right into the action. In this guide, we’ll show you how to Start AC Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC.

How to Start AC Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC

The AC Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC was released on the 12th of August and as of this date, you should be able to access it in-game. However, if you are having problems with How to Start AC Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC, then look no further!

The first time you load the game after installing the DLC, a quest will automatically get added to your journal, aka the “Strangers Bearing Gifts” quest. You’ll need to head back to Ravensthorpe.

Starting this quest basically throws you into the Siege of Paris DLC in AC Valhalla.

The DLC itself brings a ton of new wonders for the players to explore, which includes a new currency like Opals, and new assassination missions!

Requirements for Siege of Paris DLC

The prerequisite to starting the quest is that you must have finished either Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire storylines.

Stranger Bearing Gifts

As soon as you arrive in Ravensthorpe, you’ll get a popup letter from Randvi on your screen, explaining you have French guests. Head south to meet with the two strangers, they will have built themselves a guesthouse.

Once you talk to them, they will invite you to feast. If you want to start the DLC, select ready to progress, otherwise select no to come back later.

After all the cutscenes and the feast, the Frenchmen will have explained they need your help to counter King Charles. After which you will be given the quest “To Francia”. Selecting the dialogue “I’m ready to travel to Francia” will start the Siege of Paris DLC in earnest.

After you have set sail the first quest in this new world will appear in the form of ‘War Lord of Melun’.