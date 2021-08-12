In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Opals are basically the currency that can be exchanged for a variety of items from Reda’s Shop in the Siege of Paris DLC. This Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Melunois Opal Locations guide takes a dig into the locations of all the Opals found in the Melunois region in Francia of AC Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Melunois Opal Locations

There are a total of 53 Opals that are up for grabs in the Melunois region of Francia in AC Valhalla The Siege of Paris DLC. Below, we’ve outlined the locations of each single one of them.

So, let’s begin!

Melunois Opal Location # 1

To the south of the Melunois region in Francia, at the riverbank next to The Hidden Dock, you’ll find this Opal placed on the edge of a boat.

Melunois Opal Location # 2

Towards the north of the previous location, along the riverbank, you’ll find another boat where this Opal can be found.

Melunois Opal Location # 3

To the southeast of the previous location, on a wooden ledge.

Melunois Opal Location # 4

Towards the east of the previous location, at the edge of the cliff.

Melunois Opal Location # 5

It can be found sitting on a statue towards the north of the previous location.

Melunois Opal Location # 6

Towards the northeast of the previous location, amongst a bunch of cows.

Opal Location # 7

Towards the north of the last location, at the top of a huge stone that is placed along the river bank.

Opal Location # 8

To the southeast of the previous location, it can be found sitting on a broken tree trunk.

Opal Location # 9

On the roof of the house located on the Island just north of the previous location.

Opal Location # 10

North of the previous location, at the edge of the cliff.

Opal Location # 11

To the northwest of the previous location, on the head of a Mannequin.

Opal Location # 12

To the southeast of the previous location, atop a snake’s statue.

Opal Location # 13

To the southeast of the previous location, atop a wooden Christian cross.

Opal Location # 14

To the north of the previous location, it is placed in a broken boat near the water stream.

Opal Location # 15

To the southeast of the previous location, it can be found lying on the ground near a wooden table.

Opal Location # 16

To acquire this Opal, head to the ruins north of the previous location. On the roof of these ruins, you will find it sitting atop a wooden box.

Opal Location # 17

To the north of the previous location, it can be found atop the highest stone in the area that is in close proximity to the water stream.

Opal Location # 18

To the north of the previous location, atop an elevated stone.

Opal Location # 19

To the east of the previous location, you will come across a man standing near a broken tree trunk. The desired Opal will be sitting atop the trunk.

Opal Location # 20

To the northeast of the previous location, on the elevated ground.

Opal Location # 21

Just to the west of the previous location, you’ll find this Opal sitting on the bowl that is being held by a statue.

Opal Location # 22

To the northwest of the previous location, on a wooden ledge.

Opal Location # 23

Head over to the area on the other side of the stream in the western direction. Here, you’ll find this Opal next to a broken tree trunk.

Opal Location # 24

To the south of the previous location, at the very top of the ruins.

Opal Location # 25

To the southeast of the previous location, along the riverbank, you’ll find this Opal sitting on a stone.

Opal Location # 26

To the northeast of the previous location, inside a burnt room.

Opal Location # 27

Just to the northeast of the previous location, at the very top of a stone wall.

Opal Location # 28

To the south of the previous location, near a bonfire.

Opal Location # 29

Just to the south of the previous location, next to a dead dog.

Opal Location # 30

Just to the south of the previous location, you will find it amidst a water stream atop a rock.

Opal Location # 31

Just to the south of the previous location, on a stone bridge.

Opal Location # 32

South of the previous location, next to the tree near which you encounter the Scout Camp.

Opal Location # 33

To the southwest of the previous location, at the edge of the water stream, you’ll find it near a dead horse.

Opal Location # 34

Towards the north of the previous location along the riverbank, you’ll find a dead deer. This Opal will be sitting right next to it.

Opal Location # 35

To the northeast of the previous location, next to a fallen tree.

Opal Location # 36

To the north of the previous location, at the edge of the cliff.

Opal Location # 37

Just to the north of the previous location, atop an elevated stone.

Opal Location # 38

Just to the north of the previous location, along the riverbank, atop a stone.

Opal Location # 39

To the northwest of the previous location, across the stream, it can be found inside the worship place of French.

Opal Location # 40

Just to the northeast of the previous location, next to a wooden fence.

Opal Location # 41

To the east of the previous location, across the stream, you’ll come across a well. Burst up its opening and land on its base. You’ll find the Opal lying on the ground.

Opal Location # 42

Just to the north of the previous location, inside a burnt room.

Opal Location # 43

Just to the north of the previous location, you’ll find it sitting on a Mannequin.

Opal Location # 44

To the northeast of the previous location, at the boundary of the water stream.

Opal Location # 45

To the southwest of the previous location, across the stream, you’ll find it next to a donkey’s fodder.

Opal Location # 46

To the north of the previous location, you’ll find it atop the statue in Diodurum Ruins.

Opal Location # 47

To the north of the previous location, at the very top of the largest pillar.

Opal Location # 48

Just to the northwest of the previous location, it can be found lying near a carcass at the boundary of a stream.

Opal Location # 49

To the northeast of the previous location, near a discarded tent.

Opal Location # 50

To the northeast of the previous location, across the stream, inside a loaded cart.

Opal Location # 51

To the northwest of the previous location, on the other side of the stream, atop a wooden platform.

Opal Location # 52

Just to the west of the previous location, you’ll see a man preparing food next to a broken tree trunk. The desired Opal will be lying right to this tree trunk.

Opal Location # 53

Just to the west of the previous location, head inside the warehouse, search around, and you’ll find this Opal near a wooden table.

There you have it, these are all the Opals you can get your hands on in the Melunois region of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Keep your eyes open for all the other collectibles to be found in the AC Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC.