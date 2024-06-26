A Picture For Woodland Stable – Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Snap a picture of a Goron enjoying hot springs bath to be displayed at the Woodland Stable.

By Usman Zafar

A Picture for the Woodland Stable is a side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that requires you to take pictures of Gorons bathing in hot springs. Don’t be alarmed—this is not as bad as it sounds.

In this guide, we will help you start this quest and take a picture of steam bathing Goron as fast as possible.

Check the Empty Frame at the Woodland Stable

zelda: totk a picture for woodland stable quest location

To start this quest, go to Woodland Stable and check the empty frame there. This stable is to the southwest of Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower in the Eldin Region.

zelda: totk ekochiu shrine location

This stable is near the Ekochiu Shrine, and its exact coordinates are (1076, 1126, 0021).

a picture for woodland stable check the frame

As you interact with the empty frame, the stable owner, Kish, will approach you and ask you to take a picture of a Goron bathing in a Hot Spring. This picture will be shown in his stable for the visitors.

This will start the quest and add it to your journal.

Find a Goron soaking in Hot Springs

a picture for woodland stable hotspring in goron city

To find a Goron soaking in a Hot Spring, go to the location marked on the map (1703, 2461, 0391). This place is in the northeast corner of Goron City and west of Goro Cove.

a picture for woodland stable hot spring
FYI

On your way to Goron City, you can turn east halfway from the road to find the famous Hot Springs of Goron.

a picture for woodland stable gorons soaking in hot springs

Here, you will find three Gorons soaking in the Hot Springs. Take out your camera and snap his picture. If the red exclamation mark appears with the words “Goron soaking in hot springs,” this means it is the correct picture.

a picture for woodland stable give picture to Kish

Return to Woodland Stable and show the picture to Kish on your Purah Pad. This will complete the A Picture for the Woodland Stable in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Quest Rewards

Kish will display the picture that you took in his stable and will give you the following rewards.

  • 1x Pony Point
  • Hasty Vegetable Curry
Related Topics
About the Author
Avatar photo
Usman Zafar

Usman is an Associate Editor at Segmentnext who is obsessed with retro gaming. His love for video games begins all the way back in 91 with Final Fight on arcades and is still going strong ...