Persona 5 Strikers Money Farming Guide

In Persona 5 Strikers, you’d want to keep lots of money to ensure that you can buy what you need, including gear, items, personas and much more. There are many ways to farm money in Persona 5 Strikers and in this Spoiler-free guide, we shall go through all the money farming techniques that you should employ to gather hefty amounts of money fast.

Persona 5 Strikers Money Farming

The first thing you must do to start your impressive money farming in P5 Strikers is to upgrade two bond abilities: Extortionist and Treasure Hunter. Let’s take a look at them in detail.

Extortionist Ability

The first ability will turn your hostile encounter into money! So, when you fight you will earn more money! This way, you will have both increase in XP and money as you fight the enemies in P5 Strikers.

Treasure Hunter Ability

The next ability, treasure hunter, will increase the rate at which the treasure demons spawn. More Treasure Demons mean more XPs and more dropped money that you can pick up. Both the abilities together will have a cumulative effect and you will start farming considerable amounts of money.

The Hard and Fast Path

Near the end game of P5 Strikers, you would require rather large numbers of money in order to beat the game’s most challenging quests. To accumulate this huge amount of money, you will have to grind through missions and challenges repeatedly.

As you progress through the story, Painful Past requests will unlock, allowing you to redo challenges you already did before. By using this feature, you will be fighting the main bosses once again! This way, you will be fighting some very rewarding bosses and with the Extortionist Ability equipped and maxed up, you will be farming a huge amount of money.

The Treasure Demons can be used to farm repeatedly as well. The point in the game where you can play the Jail modes, the Treasure Hunter skill will ensure that you find up to 6 to 7 demons that can be slain and looted.

Fortunately, and if you are willing, the above grinding methods can be used as much as you want in one sitting, so there is literally no constraint in farming up the much-needed money. Grind and Farm so that you can buy top-notch gear.