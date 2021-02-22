Persona 5 Strikers Cooking Recipes Locations Guide

In this Persona 5 Strikers Recipes Locations guide, we will be telling you about the different recipes and their locations in Persona 5 Strikers. You can collect these cooking recipes and ask Joker to make food other than just Curry and Coffee in P5 Strikers.

Persona 5 Strikers Recipes Locations

If you provide Joker with a variety of recipes and ingredients, he can cook scrumptious meals for you. Recipes in Persona 5 Strikers are acquired in a few different ways:

Friends can give you recipes at specific times in specific locations.

Story progression awards recipes.

Recipes are given as rewards for completing requests.

They can also be purchased from shops in all the cities you visit.

The place where the majority of the recipes show up is in Sophie’s shop. But they are a tad bit costly over there.

We will be listing out the locations of all the important recipes below for you to go and collect. We will also be talking about the benefits of eating said recipes.

Leblanc Coffee and Curry

Joker knows about both of these recipes by default. To make the coffee, all you need are some coffee beans and for the Curry, you’ll be needing Pork, Onion, and Rice.

The coffee restores 20 SP to one ally when you use it. The Curry also does the same but for all the allies.

Jingisukan

You can get this recipe from Sapporo. Go and talk to Ann in South Suzushino on August 11 ( The day after you get the 3 cores in Sapporo Jail). Sophia will give you the recipe.

The ingredients you’ll be needing for this recipe are Lamb Meat, Onion, and Cabbage. This recipe restores 40 HP to all allies when you eat it.

Miso Ramen

This recipe is sold by Sapporo’s No.1 Ramen shop at Suzushino. It costs 850 yen, and the required ingredients are Flour and Miso.

This recipe gives 20 HP, and critical/ agility boosts to all allies when you eat it.

Seafood Bowl

This recipe is sold by the Roe, Urchin, and Crab restaurant at Suzushino for 1,000 yen. The required ingredients for this recipe are Tuna, Salmon, and Rice.

This recipe restores 20 SP and gives a defense boost for all allies when you eat it.

Salmon Bowl

This recipe is sold by Café Blue at Sendai Mt. Aoba Park for 900 yen. The required ingredients for this recipe are Salmon and Rice.

This recipe restores 20 HP for all allies when you eat it.

Gyutan

This recipe is located at the Gyutan Shop in Sendai Station, east of the Mt. Aoba Park entrance

Kyoto Curry

This recipe can be obtained after completing the Story till 14th August

Goat Soup

This recipe is available in Okinawa at the Fukuhara Bento store.

Okinawa Soba

This recipe is available in Okinawa at the drink stand in the Beach area

Goya Chanpuru

This recipe is available in Okinawa. You have to talk to Futaba after finishing the Jail on 18th August.

Crab Hot Pot

This recipe is available in Osaka at the Dotonbori Crab Restaurant.

Osaka Sushi

This recipe is available in Osaka at the Sushi restaurant to the far west of the Dotonbori shopping street.

Okonomiyaki

This recipe is available in Osaka at the Okonomiyaki shop in Shinsekai.

Kushikatsu

This recipe is available in Osaka. You have to talk to Yusuke in Shinsekai on 24th August before entering the Jail.

Obanzai

This recipe is available in Osaka. You have to Follow the “Cooking Papa” Request and do all related Requests as well to get this recipe.

Churrasco

You will get this recipe as a reward from the “Employee Course Correction” Request

Master Curry

You will get this recipe Post-game as a Reward for the “A Thief’s Special Challenge” Request.

Master Coffee

You will get this recipe Post-game as a Reward for the Request to find the hidden Desire in the final dungeon.