Cyberpunk 2077 Best Quickhacks Guide

Quickhacking is a big part of Cyberpunk 2077. Utilizing quickhacks is all about scanning and controlling devices to use them to your advantage and progress through missions. We have this detailed guide on Cyberpunk 2077 Best Quickhacks, along with their functions and requirements.

Cyberpunk 2077 Best Quickhacks

Quickhacks are enabled with your selected perks in the game and your cyberware.

You will get quickhacks pre-installed with cyberdeck and that is why you can use some of the quickhacks in each situation.

Now, these quickhacks will require some RAM to run the process and that is why you need to have the necessary RAM to activate the quickhack. This RAM requirement varies with the quickhack and your progress level.

You can choose quickhacks of your choice in your cyberdeck that you might have crafted, looted, or earned.

Here we have all the common and best quickhacks for you; they are divided into four categories :

Combat Quickhacks are all about assisting you in combats and they are very useful against netrunners.

Ultimate Quickhacks are powerful and very RAM costly quickhacks that can be used to eliminate enemies without alerting anyone.

Stealth Quickhacks are all about infiltrating any enemy area by controlling cameras and robots.

Control Quickhacks are about controlling your enemies during combat by halting their movements and disabling their cyberware.

Now, these quickhacks are tiered up like other perks into different degrees and the degree of rarity also determines the effect of a quickhack.

As, the rarer the hack program, the better its effect will be. There are uncommon, rare, epic and legendary tiers in quickhacks.

There are also some parameters to keep in mind while playing with these quickhacks, like RAM usage, as mentioned above.

All the hack programs cost a different amount of RAM, and they take a different amount of upload time and their duration and prices also vary.

Here is the list of all the quickhacks in Cyberpunk 2077:

Sonic shock

will give a shock to enemies and they will be deaf for a short interval and will not be able to detect any sounds.

It has four tiers, uncommon, rare, epic and legendary, where effect increases with each tier and RAM cost is 3, 4, 5, and 6 and price is 300, 600, 1000, and 1400 for each tier respectively.

The upload time is 2 seconds, the duration is 30s and cooldown is 10s for all tiers,

Cripple Movement

will jam your enemy in their positions and they will not be able to move. It has four tiers, uncommon, rare, epic and legendary, where the RAM cost is 4, 5, 6, 7 while the price is 60, 600, 1000, 1400, respectively.

The cooldown is 0s for all tiers, while the upload time is 5s for the first three and 6s for legendary and duration is 30s for all three and 50s for legendary.

Cyberware Malfunction

will dysfunction your enemy’s cyberware for a short period of time. You must use these against netrunners.

It has three tiers, uncommon, rare and epic, where the RAM cost is 4, 5, 6 while the price is 300, 600 and 1000, respectively. The upload time is 5s, the duration is 30s and the cooldown is 0s for all tiers.

Weapon Glitch

will jam your enemy’s weapon and it will have significantly less accuracy for some time.

It has four tiers, uncommon, rare, epic and legendary, where the RAM cost is 4, 5, 6, 7 while the price is 300, 600, 1000, 1400 respectively.

The upload time is 5s, the duration is 8s and the cooldown is 0s for all tiers.

Overheat

will give your enemies burn but non-lethal. But it will give enemies lots of damage.

It has four tiers, uncommon, rare, epic and legendary, where the RAM cost is 3, 4, 5, 6 while the price is 300, 600, 1000, 1400 respectively and duration is 4s for the first two tiers and 8s for the next two tiers.

The upload time is 2s and the cooldown is 10s for all tiers.

Synapse Burnout

is a lethal attack that will deal a lot of damage and the level of damage is all about how much health of the enemy is left.

It has three tiers, rare, epic, legendary, where the RAM cost is 6, 7, and 8 while the price is 600, 1000, 1400, respectively. The upload time is 3s, the duration is 2s and the cooldown is 10s for all tiers.

Short Circuit

will give enemies electric damage and is effective against electronic devices like drones and robots. It has four tiers, uncommon, rare, epic and legendary, where the RAM cost is 3, 4, 5, and 6 while the price is 60, 600, 1000, and 1400 respectively. The upload time is 3s, the duration is 3s, and cooldown is 10s for all tiers.

Detonate Grenade

will simply detonate any grenade on your enemy’s body.

It has two tiers, epic and legendary, where the RAM cost is 11 and 14 while the price is 1000 and 1400 respectively.

The upload time is 8s and the cooldown time is 120s for all tiers.

Contagion

as the name suggests, deals poison damage to enemies. It is a low damaging and non-lethal but effective way of neutralizing your enemies.

It has four tiers, uncommon, rare, epic and legendary, where the RAM cost is 4, 5, 6, 9 while the price is 300, 600, 1000, 1400, respectively.

The upload time is 1s and cooldown is 10s for all tiers, while duration is 2s for uncommon while 6s for all others.

Whistle

is a simple move to clear your way and move your enemies from their current position.

It has three tiers, uncommon, rare, epic, where the RAM cost is 2, 2, 4 while the price is 300, 300 and 1000 respectively.

The upload time is 2s, the duration is 10s and the cooldown is 10s for all tiers.

Reboot Optics

will simply reboot your enemy’s cyberware and will give you time to do your stuff as your enemy is blind for a while.

It has four tiers, uncommon, rare, epic and legendary, where the RAM cost is 4, 5, 6, 7 while the price is 300, 600, 1000, 1400 respectively.

The upload time is 5s, and the cooldown is 0s for all tiers, while the duration is 16s for the first two and 32s for the last two tiers.

Request Backup

will call over one of the enemy squad members. It has only two tiers, uncommon and epic, where the RAM cost is 4 and 6 while the price is 60 and 200 respectively.

The upload time is 2s, the duration is 10s, and the cooldown is 10s for all tiers.

Ping

will ping your enemy’s cyberware to all the devices and people in the location and it will distract your enemies for a while.

It has two tiers, uncommon and legendary, where the price is 60 and 280 respectively, while the RAM cost is 1s, upload time is 1s, the duration is 20s and cooldown is 0s for all tiers.

Memory Wipe

will format your enemy’s memory and it will lose its combat state.

It has two tiers, rare and epic, where the RAM cost is 4 and 5 while the price is 600 and 1000 respectively.

The upload time is 2s, the duration is 8s, and the cooldown is 120s for all tiers.

Suicide

will simply force your target enemy to commit suicide.

It has two tiers, epic and legendary, where the RAM cost is 11 and 14 while the price is 1000 and 1400 respectively.

The upload time is 8s and the cooldown time is 120s for all tiers.

System Reset

will allow you to reset an enemy’s nervous system completely.

It has two tiers, epic and legendary, where the RAM cost is 10 and 13 while the price is 1000 and 1400 respectively.

The upload time is 8s and the cooldown time is 120s for all tiers.

Cyberpsychosis

will cause your enemy to go wild and attack everybody in sight, even if those are his allies.

It has two tiers, epic and legendary, where the RAM cost is 12 and 15 while the price is 1000 and 1400 respectively.

The upload time is 8s and the cooldown time is 120s and the duration is 60s for all tiers.

These are some other quickhacks that are related to devices and robots: