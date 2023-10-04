Cyberpunk 2077 Kold Mirage Walkthrough 

In Cyberpunk 2077, you can also take on several side missions, apart from the main ones, to earn extra XP and rewards. One such side mission is the Kold Mirage in Cyberpunk 2077, which becomes available after you complete the Ghost Town main mission and Spellbound side job in.

In this side mission, you will visit a landfill site far from the city and investigate a dead body in a freezer. Inside, you will find a Cyberdeck, which you will take to a man named Nix. He will decrypt it for you and advance this side mission.

Read the guide to learn about the side mission and what you need to do.

How to complete Kold Mirage in Cyberpunk 2077

In this side mission, you will go to a dump site on the eastern side of the wastelands to investigate a fridge. Since it is a side mission, it will appear randomly after you complete the prerequisite missions.

You will then investigate a dead body found inside the fridge. You will get a cyberdeck from there, and now you need to decrypt the data inside. Since you are not an expert, you will visit a man who will decrypt it for you.

Find the landfill site

After clicking on the Kold Mirage mission in your mission log, you will get the coordinates of a landfill site. This side mission will start in earnest after you have completed the Spellbound side job.

Once you have the Book of Spells from the Spellbound side job, you can head to the coordinates in Kold Mirage. Since it is quite far from the nearest fast travel location, you should call up a vehicle or bike to reach the final point quickly.

Get in your vehicle and follow the marker to the location. You will reach a dumpsite in the Badlands.

Investigate the freezer

After reaching the location, you will see a freezer ahead. Walk towards it and open it to see a dead body. Johnny pops up to give you information about the dead body. He will tell you the dead body belongs to Rache Bartmoss, a wanted criminal.

Johhny will then force you to investigate the freezer after you close it because of the stench. You will get an SGI cyberdeck inside. Following the conversation, Johnny mentions Nix, who can decrypt the cyberdeck and find what’s on it.

Talk to Nix in Afterlife

Now, you will have a new set of coordinates to the afterlife to meet with Nix. Get in your vehicle and follow the marker to the location. You can also use the nearest terminal to fast travel or ride your vehicle to your destination.

Follow the marker to the back of the bar, where you will see Nix in a room. Talk to him and show him the Cyberdeck to make him believe. Ask him to decrypt the Cyberdeck to pull anything important off it.

Put the deck on the table, and Nix will lie in the Netrunner chair to begin decryption.

Save Nix

As Nix decrypts the Cyberdeck, a malfunction or short circuit will occur. This requires immediate action from your side in the Kold Mirage side mission in Cyberpunk 2077. Now, you will have two choices to save Nix; the first option allows you to override the yellow box beside the door. Doing it will save Nix but will reset all the data Cyberdeck, thus making it useless.

The second option is to breach the computer beside the Netrunner chair, where Nix is lying down. Jack into the computer, and you will see a code matrix you must enter within the breach time limit.

Once you have completed the code matrix, the Nix will wake up. Nix will be surprised to hear that you breached the Cyberdeck alone. For saving Nix, he will offer you a few Quickhacks to use.

After the conversation, the Kold Mirage side mission will end in Cyberpunk 2077.