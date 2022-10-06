Cyberpunk 2077 Best Cybernetics & Where To Get Them

There are different cybernetic implants available in Cyberpunk 2077, that you can insert into V’s body parts.

However, with each implantation, your Humanity level takes a hit. If your Humanity falls below the zero mark, a disease called cyberpsychosis will take over your body.

Cyberpsychosis will cause you to behave abnormally; you might find yourself having tantrums and killing people unnecessarily. So, always keep your Humanity level in check before making a cyberware implant.

Having said that, let’s jump into the details of the best cybernetic implants currently available in Cyberpunk 2077!

Best Cybernetics to unlock in Cyberpunk 2077

All Cyberware implants are categorized into specific tiers: common, uncommon, rare, epic, and legendary.

The lower tiers will take lesser open slots than the higher tiers to get integrated into the characters.

Additionally, these Cyberware implants are subcategorized under the following headings: passive, active, and triggered.

Passive Cyberware, as the name suggests, stays active all the time without prompting, while you’ll have to activate the active Cyberware manually.

For triggered Cyberware, on the other hand, you’ll have to fulfill certain conditions.

Below, you’ll find a complete outline of these cybernetic and Cyberware implants in Cyberpunk 2077.

Heal on Kill

Type: Frontal Cortex

Cost: 5000 (Common General), 7500 (Uncommon), 25000 (Epic), 35000 (Legendary)

You can find this cybernetic being sold from a Ripperdoc in Northside, Watson. Heal-on-Kill restores 2,4,6, or 10 percent of health whenever you defeat an enemy depending on the rarity.

Limbic System Enhancement

Type: Frontal Cortex

Cost: 3000 (Common General), 9000 (Rare), 21000 (Legendary)

You can this cybernetic enhancement being sold from the Ripperdoc in Westbrook, Japantown. Limbic System enhancement increases crit chance increased by 7, 15, and 25% depending on the rarity.

Visual Cortex Support

Type: Frontal Cortex

Cost: 3000 (Common General), 4500 (Uncommon), 15000 (Epic), 21000 (Legendary)

You can find this cybernetic enhancement being sold from the Ripperdoc in West Wind Estate in Pacifica. Visual Cortex Support increases crit damage increased by 10, 16, 30, and 45 percent depending on the rarity.

Biomonitor

Type: Circulatory System

Cost: 6000 (Common General), 9000 (Uncommon), 18000 (Rare), 30000 (Epic), 42000 (Legendary)

You can this enhancement from the Ripperdoc at the mobile camp in the desert. Biomoniter instantly restores your health to the max whenever your HP drops to 15%. It has a cooldown of 2 mins.

Projectile Launch System

Type: Arms

Cost: 15450 (Rare), 25450 (Epic), 100450 (Legendary)

You can find these enhancements being sold from the Ripperdoc in Wellsprings in Heywood. Projectile Launch systems release projectiles that deal with different kinds of damage and apply status ailments. These explosions deal damage in an Area of Effect and have a chance to dismember targets.

Can you beat Cyberpunk 2077 without Cybernetics?

Body Modifications are an essential part of cyberpunk 2077 that enhances your body making it more powerful, faster, and precise.

Apart from the story modifications, they are necessary for you to upgrade to finish the game.

That’s pretty much it for our best cybernetics guide of Cyberpunk 2077. We hope this makes choosing the right Cyberware easier for you.