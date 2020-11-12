Assassin’s Creed Valhalla All Flyting Answers

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has brought in an important part of Viking culture into the game; amazing rap battles into the mix for its take on Norse mythology. In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Flyting Answers guide, we’ll be showing you just what to respond with to give your opponent a scar they won’t ever forget.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Flyting Answers

Flyting isn’t exactly just for fun. As you continue to win these rap battles in Valhalla, you will indirectly increase Eivor’s charisma; consequently, unlocking new interesting dialogue options.

With your newfound charisma, you can continue to explore the world with an extra perspective by your side.

Using our Valhalla Flyting guide, you’ll be able to get the better of most of the rhymers here.

By unlocking these extra dialogue options, you will be able to solve dire situations with the help of your increased charisma.

These options have the potential to instantly resolve any life-threatening disputes.

If you have the required level of charisma, you will be able to see these hidden dialogue options and be able to bring new solutions to the table that might not have been usable before.

Flyting Competitions

The game very conveniently introduces you to your first rap battle in Fornbug, which is more or less just part of the main story.

You can find various interesting rhymers throughout the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla marked by a blue mask icon on the map.

Head to these marked locations, and talk to the person to initiate your very own historic rap battle.

If you want to try out winning a Flyting competition on your own, make sure your response matches the context of your opponent’s line, and rhymes as well.

You can try to win these battles on your own, or use the list of responses we have compiled in this guide for you.

Flyting Answers

Manning Fighter of Wolves

Location: Rygjafylke

What you make up in muscles, you’re lacking in spine. They seem perfectly placed to give children a scare. No, you’re quite like your arms: just incredibly thick.

Alvis

Location: Rygjafylke

I recall what you taught, ere I enter the fray. Then I’ll tell you you’ve nothing inside of your skull. I will flyt you with flourish and best you with flair.

Anglo Saxon Woman

Location: Grantebridgescire

But your rhythm is clumsy, you’ll never outpace me. Says the flyter who hides in a hole like a rat. You’re not a talented flyter, Fergal.

Jungulf

Location: Ledecestrescire

O, to beat such a braggart will surely be fun. You’re a weakling, a milksop, a cadger, a louse. Your pride is appalling, and your rhyming is worse.

Chadwick Monger of Gossip

Location: East Anglia

Then you’re speaking to fools, and their knowledge is flawed. And they’re sorely mistaken, I’m known for my might. Then you’ve clearly misheard them, my wit is immense.

Augusta the Cheerful

Location: Lunden

You’re the picture of elegance, beauty and grace. O, your valor’s the subject of story and song. It is truly a pleasure, my partners sublime.

Hogg The Burly

Location: Oxenefordscire

O, you’re barely an insect, a fly that I’ll swat. You’re possessed of a baldness that’s scared off your hair. You’ve the brain of a donkey, to challenge a Norse.

Ove the Scarred

Location: Sciropescire

And your thick little skull’s fit for grinding my axe on. Test your might against mine and we’ll see how you do. If it’s fighting you want, I shall take you on now.

Hertha The Very High

Location: Jorvik

The one fool that I see here is up on that wall. Then enjoy it while you can, a great fall is at hand. What’s it like feigning hugeness? You’re naught but a gnome.

Borghild The Aleswifes Bane

Location: Eurvicscire

Your face brings to mind the arse-end of a horse. Now to look upon you leaves both my eyes in great pain. You’ve drunk far too much ale, now, you’re just telling lies.

Stigr The Amorous

Location: Snotinghamscire

Yes, with words I’ll ensnare you and put you to bed. I’m as good with my lips as I am with my tongue. While I doubt you can take me, I’ll give you a go.

Lady Ellette

Location: Essexe

For they put all who hear them to sleep. I’ll defeat you and banish all doubt. Lend a salve, for your words make me ill.

Acolyte Alwin

Location: Cent

Though you speak through another, your flyting is poor. You’re a simpleton and a fool, and you should never be proud. With such drivel to speak, I see why you keep mum.

Fenn The Wistful

Location: Hamtunscire

Well, perhaps they should have known not to challenge me then. It is not mine to judge, only fill up the graves. To ensure I’ll sit in Valhalla one day.

Thor

Location: Asgard (Duh)