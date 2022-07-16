Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Lunden Collectibles Locations Guide

In our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Lunden Collectibles Guide, we’ll cut short the work for you and get you up to speed with the locations of all the collectibles found in the Lunden Region of AC Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Lunden Collectibles Locations

The content rich world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is full of things to do and secrets to discover.

There are different types of collectibles to be found in Lunden including wealth, mystery and artifacts.

Below, you’ll find a look-over at the locations of all these collectibles. So, let’s begin.

Wealth Collectibles Locations

There are a total of 8 Wealth Collectibles in Lunden and they appear as golden coins around the area. Collecting all Wealth Collectibles will get you closer to achieving the ‘All Terrorists’ for the Completionist All the Way! Trophy/Achievement.

Wealth # 1 – Gear (Briton Shield)

During the ‘Walls and Shadows’ main story mission, you can find this collectible in a chest present in a boarded wall in the tunnels located under the Temple of Mithras.

Wealth # 2 – Ingot (Nickel)

To find this wealth, make your way to the Temple of Sulis Minerva where it is present in a room having a panther. To access this room, you will need to shoot an arrow to drop the concrete block to open a hole in the ground, giving you access to the room.

Wealth # 3 – Ingot (Nickel)

This can be found inside a chest present in the pit of vipers. To reach the chest, you will need the key to unlock the pit which is held by a guard in the area.

Wealth # 4 – Gear (Iron-Cloud)

This wealth is present in the same building as the 3rd and can be found inside a chest. The key to open this chest can be found in a hold behind a shelf. Move the shelf to obtain the key and open the chest.

Wealth # 5 – Ingot (Nickel)

To find this, make your way to the end of the tunnel near the green water pool. To obtain the key for the chest, you will need to defeat the Goliath present in the area who will drop the key.

Wealth # 6 – Gear (Hidden One’s Mask)

This collectible is present in a chest located in Londinium Bureau. To get inside the bureau, you will have to dive into the water to reach the blocked wall and destroy it by hitting the oil jars. Once opened, move the wall to collect the item.

Wealth # 7 – Ingot (Nickel)

For this collectible, make your way to the same area as the 6th Wealth and look for a suspended wooden platform. Swim to the platform to collect the chest.

Wealth # 8 – Gear (Blacksmith’s Hammer)

To find this chest, make your way to the tower by breaking the wooden panel on the ceiling. The chest will be at the top and will require a key to be unlocked.

The key can be obtained from the War Captain in the same area.

Mysteries Locations

Mysteries are essentially side quests that appear as blue icons on the map. In Lunden, there are 5 Mysteries for you to solve.

Mystery # 1 – Flyting (Augusta the Cheerful)

This Mystery requires you to choose correct answers while talking with Augusta the Cheerful. Below we have listed all the correct answers required to complete this Mystery.

You’re the picture of elegance, beauty, and grace.

O, your valor’s the subject of story and song.

It is truly a pleasure, my partner’s sublime.

Mystery # 2 – World Event (The Demon Odour at the Tithe)

In this mystery, you will be dealing with the Demon and to solve it, carry the jars or dismantle them and move the shelves to make the man leave and complete the Demon Odour at the Tithe Mystery.

Mystery # 3 – World Event (Falling Stars)

In this Mystery, you will need to locate the three-member disbanded band and watch them perform. The band members can be found in different locations.

One of the can be found outside St. Paul Cathedral. You will need to give her 50 Silver coins to convince her to come back.

Ysane is located outside the city walls. Lastly, Cynewulf can be found locked in a cage at Crepelgate Fort. You will need to open the cage and converse with him and then head to the quest marker to see the band’s performance.

Mystery # 4 – World Event (War of the Collectors)

This Mystery comes to you during the main quest, “A Rivalry for the Ages”. Head to the collector’s house and convince him to separate himself from the statue.

You can either convince him for free if you have charisma level 5 or use 130 Silver Coins to get him on your side. Once complete, get back to Octavian to complete the quest and solve the mystery.

Mystery # 5 – World Event (Last Flight of the Gyldan Sparrow)

This mystery can be solved by first going to the Thames wreckage and swimming underwater to access the two chests. In one of these boxes, there will be supplies while in the other, there will be a note directing you to the woman on the jetty.

Go to this woman who will tell you that the necklace she is seeking is really concealed within a cow’s stomach and that you must hunt for it. You’ll have to fish it off the jetty since there are no cow carcasses underwater.

Once you have located the fish, you can either keep the necklace to give it to the woman.

Artifact Locations

In Lunden, there are a total of 3 artifacts for you to collect. They show as white icons on the map.

Artifact # 1 – Flying Paper (Tattoo Design)

This artifact can be found on a wooden beam in the Lundenwic Abbey.

Artifact # 2 – Flying Paper (Tattoo Design)

This artifact is located on a wooden ledge in the Amphitheatre.

Artifact # 3 – Flying Paper (Tattoo Design)

The final artifact is on a tree branch that serves as a vantage point for the bureau.