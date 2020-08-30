Wasteland 3 Weapons Tier List ‘Best Weapons Guide

Wasteland 3 has a very large selection of weapons for players to choose from, each having a unique set of stats and abilities. Choosing the best Wasteland 3 weapons for your build can be very tricky as there’s just so much to choose from.
To help you out with picking the best weapon from each weapon category, we’ve prepared this tier list of the best weapons in Wasteland 3.
Wasteland 3 Best Weapons
For this tier list, we’ve put the one best weapon (in some cases, two) for each of the three tiers in these weapon categories as well as the locations where you can find them.
You can further improve the performance of these weapons to devastating effect with the use of weapon mods designed for each type of weapon.
Best Automatic Weapons
Atom Smasher – S Tier
- Requirements: Automatic Weapons 8
- Price: $2700
- Damage: 52-64 x5
- Ammo Type and Capacity: Energy Cells; 20
- Range: 15
- Stats: 75% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.4x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration, Hacker
- Where to find: The chest in the southwest corner of Alaska Surprise, located in the Godfisher Farm.
Polar Vortex – A Tier
- Requirements: Automatic Weapons 7
- Price: $2468
- Damage: 44-53 x3
- Ammo Type and Capacity: Energy Cells; 18
- Range: 15
- Stats: 75% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.4x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration, Hunter
- Where to find: The container adjacent to the bed in the Patriarch’s Suite, located in Little Hell. It’s the room furthest towards the northeast.
Crossboom – B Tier
- Requirements: Automatic Weapons 5
- Price: $800
- Damage: 24-29
- Ammo Type and Capacity: Crossbow Bolt; 1
- Range: 15
- Stats: 85% Base Hit Chance, 10% Crit Chance, 2x Crit Damage, 15 Penetration
- Where to find: The locker inside the Dentist’s Office, Bizarre Exterior.
Best Revolvers
The Retirer – S Tier
- Requirements: Small Arms 9
- Price: $2481
- Damage: 160-196
- Ammo Type and Capacity: Energy Cells; 8
- Range: 10.5
- Stats: 75% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.7x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration, Hacker
- Where to find: The weapon crate in the Bone Pit, located in the Godfisher Windfarm.
Marshall’s Law – A Tier
- Requirements: Small Arms 6
- Price: $997
- Damage: 115-140
- Ammo Type and Capacity: .38 ammo; 6
- Range: 10.5
- Stats: 75% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.7x Crit Damage, 12 Penetration
- Where to find: Can be bought from Inspector Delgado in Ranger HQ.
Frostbite – A Tier
- Requirements: Small Arms 5
- Price: $843
- Damage: 56-68
- Ammo Type and Capacity: Energy Cells; 6
- Range: 10.5
- Stats: 70% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.4x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration, Hunter
- Where to find: The safe inside the Prison Block in Warrens.
Last Resort – B Tier
- Requirements: Small Arms 5
- Price: $290
- Damage: 52-62
- Ammo Type and Capacity: .38 ammo; 6
- Range: 10.5
- Stats: 75% Base Hit Chance, 75% Crit Chance, 2.7x Crit Damage, 6 Penetration, Adds Snap Shot
- Where to find: West Catalk in Machine Commune. It can be obtained from a body on the floor by a crate towards the north central.
Best Shotguns
Cold Comfort – S Tier
- Requirements: Small Arms 6
- Price: $1593
- Damage: 44-64
- Ammo Type and Capacity: Energy Cells; 4
- Range: 10.5
- Stats: 95% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.5x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration, Hunter
- Where to find: The locker inside the room towards the southeast in the Bunker located in Aspen.
Last Call – A Tier
- Requirements: Small Arms 4
- Price: $405
- Damage: 26-39
- Ammo Type and Capacity: Shotgun Shells; 4
- Range: 10.5
- Stats: 95% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.85x Crit Damage, 7 Penetration, Adds Single Shot
- Where to find: Can be looted from the hostiles in Little Vegas.
The Emancipator – B Tier
- Requirements: Small Arms 4
- Price: $319
- Damage: 26-39
- Ammo Type and Capacity: Shotgun Shells; 2
- Range: 12
- Stats: 95% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.8x Crit Damage, 7 Penetration, 25% chance to inflict Slow on targets
- Where to find: Can be bought from the Sanctified Piscitelli, Bizarre Interior.
Best Heavy Machine Guns
Flamesaw Cannon – S Tier
- Requirements: Big Guns 9
- Price: $3037
- Damage: 349-485
- Ammo Type and Capacity: Sawblade; 4
- Range: 15
- Stats: 90% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.2x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration, Hunter
- Where to find: It’s in a weapon crate in the northeast room of the Gang Compound, located in the Yuma County Speedway.
Graviton Shredder – A Tier
- Requirements: Big Guns 8
- Price: $2503
- Damage: 40-54 x9
- Ammo Type and Capacity: Energy Cells; 36
- Range: 15
- Stats: 50% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.2x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration
- Where to find: Can be bought from Inspector Delgado in Ranger HQ
Nidhogg – B Tier
- Requirements: Big Guns 7
- Price: $1893
- Damage: 49-69 x5
- Ammo Type and Capacity: .50 ammo; 30
- Range: 15
- Stats: 50% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.2x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration
- Where to find: The locker in a room to the southeast corner of the Bunker in Aspen.
Best Flamethrowers
Nitro Thrower – S Tier
- Requirements: Big Guns 6
- Price: $1181
- Damage: 35-51
- Ammo Type and Capacity: Energy Cells; 2
- Range: 10.5
- Stats: 95% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.6x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration, Hunter
- Where to find: It’s in the drug stash located in the southeast section of the Clown Museum.
Spitfire – A Tier
- Requirements: Big Guns 5
- Price: $643
- Damage: 10-13 x4
- Ammo Type and Capacity: Flamethrower Fuel; 12
- Range: 12
- Stats: 75% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.5x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration, Hunter
- Where to find: The safe inside the shack located in the Gett Family Homestead.
Roasty Toasty – B Tier
- Requirements: Big Guns 1
- Price: $193
- Damage: 14-20
- Ammo Type and Capacity: Flamethrower Fuel; 2
- Range: 10.5
- Stats: 65% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 3.1x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration
- Where to find: Can be bought from Snappin’ Jimmy Bob in Downtown Colorado Springs.
Best Rocket Launchers
Fusion Cannon – S Tier
- Requirements: Weird Science 8
- Price: $2956
- Damage: 179-267
- Ammo Type and Capacity: Rockets; 1
- Range: 18
- Stats: 100% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 3.1x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration, Hacker
- Where to find: It can be obtained from the Scar Collector Mine. It requires Lockpicking 10.
Sabot Rocket– A Tier
- Requirements: Explosives 5
- Price: $924
- Damage: 85-127
- Ammo Type and Capacity: Rockets; 1
- Range: 21
- Stats: 100% Base Hit Chance, 8% Crit Chance, 2.4x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration
- Where to find: Can be bought from the Sanctified Piscitelli merchant.
Polar Express – B Tier
- Requirements: Explosives 1
- Price: $205
- Damage: 38-57
- Ammo Type and Capacity: Rockets; 1
- Range: 21
- Stats: 100% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 3.1x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration
- Where to find: Can be bought from Snappin’ Jimmy Bob in Downtown Colorado Springs.
Best Bladed Weapons
Dorsey Family Sword – S Tier
- Requirements: Melee Combat 6
- Price: $780
- Damage: 75-103
- Stats: 85% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 3.2x Crit Damage, 19 Penetration
- Where to find: In the northwest corner of the Cabin located in the Snowed Inn Resort. It’s on a body lying by a table.
Dental Pick – A Tier
- Requirements: Melee Combat 4
- Price: $475
- Damage: 44-61
- Stats: 85% Base Hit Chance, 10% Crit Chance, 2.6x Crit Damage, 15 Penetration
- Where to find: It can be found on the ground by the colorful signs in the Dentist’s Office, Bizarre Exterior.
Road Sign Cleaver – B Tier
- Requirements: Melee Combat 3
- Price: $200
- Damage: 32-44
- Stats: 85% Base Hit Chance, 6% Crit Chance, 2.4x Crit Damage, 10 Penetration
- Where to find: Can be bought from a merchant.
Best Blunt Weapons
Patriarch’s Prototype Hammer – S Tier
- Requirements: Melee Combat 7
- Price: $1160
- Damage: 95-116
- Stats: 80% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 3.6x Crit Damage, 24 Penetration, Adds Reckless Attack
- Where to find: The vault inside the Patriarch’s Palace.
Clown Hammer – A Tier
- Requirements: Melee Combat 5
- Price: $396
- Damage: 43-53
- Stats: 80% Base Hit Chance, 6% Crit Chance, 2.8x Crit Damage, 15 Penetration
- Where to find: Can be bought from a merchant
Kneecapper – B tier
- Requirements: Melee Combat 1
- Price: $134
- Damage: 25-31
- Stats: 70% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 3.6x Crit Damage, 6 Penetration, 25% chance to inflict Frozen on the target
- Where to find: Can be bought from Snappin’ Jimmy Bob in Downtown Colorado Springs.
Best Brawling Weapons
Plasma Fist – S Tier
- Requirements: Brawling 8
- Price: $1349
- Damage: 39-57
- Stats: 90% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.25x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration, 10% chance to inflict Shock on targets, Hacker
- Where to find: Can be bought from the Mechanic in Yuma County Speedway
Sawblade Cestus – A Tier
- Requirements: Brawling 5
- Price: $338
- Damage: 21-31
- Stats: 90% Base Hit Chance, 8% Crit Chance, 1.6x Crit Damage, 7 Penetration
- Where to find: Can be bought from the Sanctified Piscitelli merchant.
The Grizzly – B Tier
- Requirements: Brawling 1
- Price: $100
- Damage: 10-14
- Stats: 85% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.3x Crit Damage, 2 Penetration, 25% chance to inflict Bleeding on the target
- Where to find: Can be bought from Snappin’ Jimmy Bob in Downtown Colorado Springs.
Best Sniper Rifles
Ray Tracer – S Tier
- Requirements: Sniper Rifles 10
- Price: $2808
- Damage: 247-360
- Ammo Type and Capacity: Energy Cells; 1
- Range: 30
- Stats: 90% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.7x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration, 25% chance to inflict Shocked on the target, +25% Strike Rate, Hacker
- Where to find: Can be bought from Inspector Delgado in Ranger HQ
Red Dragon – A Tier
- Requirements: Sniper Rifles 6
- Price: $955
- Damage: 125-172
- Ammo Type and Capacity: .30 ammo; 4
- Range: 24
- Stats: 75% Base Hit Chance, 8% Crit Chance, 2.4x Crit Damage, 26 Penetration, Risky Shot
- Where to find: Can be bought from the Sanctified Piscitelli merchant.
Red Ryder Air Rifle – B Tier
- Requirements: Sniper Rifle 5
- Price: $75
- Damage: 32-43
- Ammo Type and Capacity: BB Ammo; 1
- Range: 24
- Stats: 75% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 3.1x Crit Damage, 2 Penetration, +20% Strike Rate
- Where to find: It can be found inside the middle locker in Santa’s Workshop.
Best Weird Science Weapons
Fuser Laser – S Tier
- Requirements: Mechanics 4
- Price: $537
- Damage: 10-12
- Ammo Type and Capacity: Energy Cells; 3
- Range: 12
- Stats: 85% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.6x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration, Adds Fuser
- Where to find: The safe upstairs in the Private Party area inside Little Vegas.
Brainwave Destabilizer – A Tier
- Requirements: Weird Science 4
- Price: $193
- Damage: 5-6
- Ammo Type and Capacity: Energy Cells; 10
- Range: 9
- Stats: 80% Base Hit Chance, 14% Crit Chance, 2.2x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration
- Where to find: It can be found inside the Colorado Heritage Museum located in Downtown Colorado Springs.
Shrink Ray – B Tier
- Requirements: Weird Science 1
- Price: $137
- Damage: 5-6
- Ammo Type and Capacity: Energy Cells; 4
- Range: 12
- Stats: 85% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.6x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration
- Where to find: In the pile of trash by the machinery in the Hydroponics area, located in the Old Survivalist Bunker.