Wasteland 3 Weapons Tier List ‘Best Weapons Guide

Wasteland 3 has a very large selection of weapons for players to choose from, each having a unique set of stats and abilities. Choosing the best Wasteland 3 weapons for your build can be very tricky as there’s just so much to choose from.

To help you out with picking the best weapon from each weapon category, we’ve prepared this tier list of the best weapons in Wasteland 3.

Wasteland 3 Best Weapons

For this tier list, we’ve put the one best weapon (in some cases, two) for each of the three tiers in these weapon categories as well as the locations where you can find them.

You can further improve the performance of these weapons to devastating effect with the use of weapon mods designed for each type of weapon.

Best Automatic Weapons

Atom Smasher – S Tier

Requirements: Automatic Weapons 8

Price: $2700

Damage: 52-64 x5

Ammo Type and Capacity: Energy Cells; 20

Range: 15

Stats: 75% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.4x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration, Hacker

Where to find: The chest in the southwest corner of Alaska Surprise, located in the Godfisher Farm.

Polar Vortex – A Tier

Requirements: Automatic Weapons 7

Price: $2468

Damage: 44-53 x3

Ammo Type and Capacity: Energy Cells; 18

Range: 15

Stats: 75% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.4x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration, Hunter

Where to find: The container adjacent to the bed in the Patriarch’s Suite, located in Little Hell. It’s the room furthest towards the northeast.

Crossboom – B Tier

Requirements: Automatic Weapons 5

Price: $800

Damage: 24-29

Ammo Type and Capacity: Crossbow Bolt; 1

Range: 15

Stats: 85% Base Hit Chance, 10% Crit Chance, 2x Crit Damage, 15 Penetration

Where to find: The locker inside the Dentist’s Office, Bizarre Exterior.

Best Revolvers

The Retirer – S Tier

Requirements: Small Arms 9

Price: $2481

Damage: 160-196

Ammo Type and Capacity: Energy Cells; 8

Range: 10.5

Stats: 75% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.7x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration, Hacker

Where to find: The weapon crate in the Bone Pit, located in the Godfisher Windfarm.

Marshall’s Law – A Tier

Requirements: Small Arms 6

Price: $997

Damage: 115-140

Ammo Type and Capacity: .38 ammo; 6

Range: 10.5

Stats: 75% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.7x Crit Damage, 12 Penetration

Where to find: Can be bought from Inspector Delgado in Ranger HQ.

Frostbite – A Tier

Requirements: Small Arms 5

Price: $843

Damage: 56-68

Ammo Type and Capacity: Energy Cells; 6

Range: 10.5

Stats: 70% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.4x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration, Hunter

Where to find: The safe inside the Prison Block in Warrens.

Last Resort – B Tier

Requirements: Small Arms 5

Price: $290

Damage: 52-62

Ammo Type and Capacity: .38 ammo; 6

Range: 10.5

Stats: 75% Base Hit Chance, 75% Crit Chance, 2.7x Crit Damage, 6 Penetration, Adds Snap Shot

Where to find: West Catalk in Machine Commune. It can be obtained from a body on the floor by a crate towards the north central.

Best Shotguns

Cold Comfort – S Tier

Requirements: Small Arms 6

Price: $1593

Damage: 44-64

Ammo Type and Capacity: Energy Cells; 4

Range: 10.5

Stats: 95% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.5x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration, Hunter

Where to find: The locker inside the room towards the southeast in the Bunker located in Aspen.

Last Call – A Tier

Requirements: Small Arms 4

Price: $405

Damage: 26-39

Ammo Type and Capacity: Shotgun Shells; 4

Range: 10.5

Stats: 95% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.85x Crit Damage, 7 Penetration, Adds Single Shot

Where to find: Can be looted from the hostiles in Little Vegas.

The Emancipator – B Tier

Requirements: Small Arms 4

Price: $319

Damage: 26-39

Ammo Type and Capacity: Shotgun Shells; 2

Range: 12

Stats: 95% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.8x Crit Damage, 7 Penetration, 25% chance to inflict Slow on targets

Where to find: Can be bought from the Sanctified Piscitelli, Bizarre Interior.

Best Heavy Machine Guns

Flamesaw Cannon – S Tier

Requirements: Big Guns 9

Price: $3037

Damage: 349-485

Ammo Type and Capacity: Sawblade; 4

Range: 15

Stats: 90% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.2x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration, Hunter

Where to find: It’s in a weapon crate in the northeast room of the Gang Compound, located in the Yuma County Speedway.

Graviton Shredder – A Tier

Requirements: Big Guns 8

Price: $2503

Damage: 40-54 x9

Ammo Type and Capacity: Energy Cells; 36

Range: 15

Stats: 50% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.2x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration

Where to find: Can be bought from Inspector Delgado in Ranger HQ

Nidhogg – B Tier

Requirements: Big Guns 7

Price: $1893

Damage: 49-69 x5

Ammo Type and Capacity: .50 ammo; 30

Range: 15

Stats: 50% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.2x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration

Where to find: The locker in a room to the southeast corner of the Bunker in Aspen.

Best Flamethrowers

Nitro Thrower – S Tier

Requirements: Big Guns 6

Price: $1181

Damage: 35-51

Ammo Type and Capacity: Energy Cells; 2

Range: 10.5

Stats: 95% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.6x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration, Hunter

Where to find: It’s in the drug stash located in the southeast section of the Clown Museum.

Spitfire – A Tier

Requirements: Big Guns 5

Price: $643

Damage: 10-13 x4

Ammo Type and Capacity: Flamethrower Fuel; 12

Range: 12

Stats: 75% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.5x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration, Hunter

Where to find: The safe inside the shack located in the Gett Family Homestead.

Roasty Toasty – B Tier

Requirements: Big Guns 1

Price: $193

Damage: 14-20

Ammo Type and Capacity: Flamethrower Fuel; 2

Range: 10.5

Stats: 65% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 3.1x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration

Where to find: Can be bought from Snappin’ Jimmy Bob in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Best Rocket Launchers

Fusion Cannon – S Tier

Requirements: Weird Science 8

Price: $2956

Damage: 179-267

Ammo Type and Capacity: Rockets; 1

Range: 18

Stats: 100% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 3.1x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration, Hacker

Where to find: It can be obtained from the Scar Collector Mine. It requires Lockpicking 10.

Sabot Rocket– A Tier

Requirements: Explosives 5

Price: $924

Damage: 85-127

Ammo Type and Capacity: Rockets; 1

Range: 21

Stats: 100% Base Hit Chance, 8% Crit Chance, 2.4x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration

Where to find: Can be bought from the Sanctified Piscitelli merchant.

Polar Express – B Tier

Requirements: Explosives 1

Price: $205

Damage: 38-57

Ammo Type and Capacity: Rockets; 1

Range: 21

Stats: 100% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 3.1x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration

Where to find: Can be bought from Snappin’ Jimmy Bob in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Best Bladed Weapons

Dorsey Family Sword – S Tier

Requirements: Melee Combat 6

Price: $780

Damage: 75-103

Stats: 85% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 3.2x Crit Damage, 19 Penetration

Where to find: In the northwest corner of the Cabin located in the Snowed Inn Resort. It’s on a body lying by a table.

Dental Pick – A Tier

Requirements: Melee Combat 4

Price: $475

Damage: 44-61

Stats: 85% Base Hit Chance, 10% Crit Chance, 2.6x Crit Damage, 15 Penetration

Where to find: It can be found on the ground by the colorful signs in the Dentist’s Office, Bizarre Exterior.

Road Sign Cleaver – B Tier

Requirements: Melee Combat 3

Price: $200

Damage: 32-44

Stats: 85% Base Hit Chance, 6% Crit Chance, 2.4x Crit Damage, 10 Penetration

Where to find: Can be bought from a merchant.

Best Blunt Weapons

Patriarch’s Prototype Hammer – S Tier

Requirements: Melee Combat 7

Price: $1160

Damage: 95-116

Stats: 80% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 3.6x Crit Damage, 24 Penetration, Adds Reckless Attack

Where to find: The vault inside the Patriarch’s Palace.

Clown Hammer – A Tier

Requirements: Melee Combat 5

Price: $396

Damage: 43-53

Stats: 80% Base Hit Chance, 6% Crit Chance, 2.8x Crit Damage, 15 Penetration

Where to find: Can be bought from a merchant

Kneecapper – B tier

Requirements: Melee Combat 1

Price: $134

Damage: 25-31

Stats: 70% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 3.6x Crit Damage, 6 Penetration, 25% chance to inflict Frozen on the target

Where to find: Can be bought from Snappin’ Jimmy Bob in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Best Brawling Weapons

Plasma Fist – S Tier

Requirements: Brawling 8

Price: $1349

Damage: 39-57

Stats: 90% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.25x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration, 10% chance to inflict Shock on targets, Hacker

Where to find: Can be bought from the Mechanic in Yuma County Speedway

Sawblade Cestus – A Tier

Requirements: Brawling 5

Price: $338

Damage: 21-31

Stats: 90% Base Hit Chance, 8% Crit Chance, 1.6x Crit Damage, 7 Penetration

Where to find: Can be bought from the Sanctified Piscitelli merchant.

The Grizzly – B Tier

Requirements: Brawling 1

Price: $100

Damage: 10-14

Stats: 85% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.3x Crit Damage, 2 Penetration, 25% chance to inflict Bleeding on the target

Where to find: Can be bought from Snappin’ Jimmy Bob in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Best Sniper Rifles

Ray Tracer – S Tier

Requirements: Sniper Rifles 10

Price: $2808

Damage: 247-360

Ammo Type and Capacity: Energy Cells; 1

Range: 30

Stats: 90% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.7x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration, 25% chance to inflict Shocked on the target, +25% Strike Rate, Hacker

Where to find: Can be bought from Inspector Delgado in Ranger HQ

Red Dragon – A Tier

Requirements: Sniper Rifles 6

Price: $955

Damage: 125-172

Ammo Type and Capacity: .30 ammo; 4

Range: 24

Stats: 75% Base Hit Chance, 8% Crit Chance, 2.4x Crit Damage, 26 Penetration, Risky Shot

Where to find: Can be bought from the Sanctified Piscitelli merchant.

Red Ryder Air Rifle – B Tier

Requirements: Sniper Rifle 5

Price: $75

Damage: 32-43

Ammo Type and Capacity: BB Ammo; 1

Range: 24

Stats: 75% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 3.1x Crit Damage, 2 Penetration, +20% Strike Rate

Where to find: It can be found inside the middle locker in Santa’s Workshop.

Best Weird Science Weapons

Fuser Laser – S Tier

Requirements: Mechanics 4

Price: $537

Damage: 10-12

Ammo Type and Capacity: Energy Cells; 3

Range: 12

Stats: 85% Base Hit Chance, 25% Crit Chance, 2.6x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration, Adds Fuser

Where to find: The safe upstairs in the Private Party area inside Little Vegas.

Brainwave Destabilizer – A Tier

Requirements: Weird Science 4

Price: $193

Damage: 5-6

Ammo Type and Capacity: Energy Cells; 10

Range: 9

Stats: 80% Base Hit Chance, 14% Crit Chance, 2.2x Crit Damage, 99 Penetration

Where to find: It can be found inside the Colorado Heritage Museum located in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Shrink Ray – B Tier