Wasteland 3 Map Locations Guide

In this guide, we will take a look at all Map Locations in Wasteland 3, the quests related to each location, as well as the companions or NPCs you will meet there.
We will also discuss the points of interest or any other information that is related to that location.
Wasteland 3 Map Locations
The frigid post-apocalyptic hellscape of Colorado is populated with a ton of interesting NPCs and secrets for you to find.
Going in blind into such a sprawling world could mean death for the uninitiated.
Colorado Springs
Here are the locations you will come across in Colorado Springs:
Downtown Colorado Springs
This is a very important location in Wasteland 3 as you will meet very important characters here.
The mission “Cornered Rats” is related to this place. You will meet the following people here:
- Hallie
- Sheriff Daisy
- Lucia Wesson
- Deputy Marshal Torres
Points of interest in this location are:
- Marshal’s Station
- Pillory Square
- Casady’s Fine Clothes
- Colorado Heritage Museum
- Market Square
- Iron Thunder Arapaho Garage
You can recruit Lucia Wesson into your team when you start the “Cornered Rats” quest.
Ranger HQ
There are two missions related to Ranger HQ. The first is “Ranger’s Last Hope” the second is “Home Away From Home”.
The characters related to this location are:
- The Patriarch
- Sergei Greatski
- Marshall Kwon
- Corporal Marcelo Gonzalez
There are many points of interest in this area. These are:
- Kodiak (This is the Garage)
- Secret Vault (You will find this behind the Medical Station)
- War Room
- Brig
- Mess Hall
- Barracks
- Museum
- Med Bay
- Armory
To recruit rangers, talk to Sergei Greatski outside of the base.
You will need level 2 lock picking to open the table in the base and level 3 of Toaster Repair repairing the toaster outside the east side of the base.
Broadmoor Heights
The mission Unwelcomed Guests is related to the Broadmoor Heights location. You will meet two characters here. These are:
- Miriam Knox
- Gideon Reyes
There are also several points of interest in this location which are:
- Greenhouse
- Wesson Estate
- Buchanan Monument
- Memorial Park
- Patriarch’s Palace
- Church of the Final Deluge
Little Vegas
This place just has one related mission and two characters.
There are no points of interest. The mission, related to this area is “Big trouble in Little Vegas” and the two characters you will find here are Faran Brygo and Charley Knowes.
Machine Shop
This place has the same mission, related to it as Little Vegas which was “Big trouble in Little Vegas” and you will meet only MacTavish here and his shop will be the only point of interest in this location.
Arapaho Cavern
The mission Heads or Tails is related to this location. The characters and the Points of Interest in this location are not specified as of yet.
Hoon Homestead
The mission Heads or Tails is related to this location. The characters and the Points of Interest in this location are not specified as of yet.
Patriarch’s Palace
This place has no related missions or characters but the point of interest here are:
- Entrance Hall
- Dining Room
- Trophy Gallery
- Makeshift Breakroom
- Makeshift Barracks
- Throne Room
- Private Wing
- Victory’s Room
- Liberty’s Room
- Valor’s Room
Garden of the gods
This place has no related missions but you are going to meet three new characters here:
- Bellamy Ward
- Isaac Reed
- Corporal Marcelo Gonazalez
There are also three points of interest here as well mainly related to the characters you will meet:
- Bellamy Ward’s Workshop
- Mass Grave
- Isaac Reed’s Camp
You will also find a lot of items in this location which include:
- Suture Kit
- Ice Axe
- Perkele Model 85
- Pogs
- Frozen Ferret Launcher
- Razor Box
- Kumite: A History
- Keen Karen
Sans Luxe Apartments
“Don’t You Be My Neighbor” is the mission related to this location. You will meet the following people here:
- Irv
- Satoshi
- Rosie Wong
The apartment od Frank, Rosie, and Irv are points of interest in this location. You will get a mysterious case from Satoshi as well.
Denver
Let’s take a look at what you will find in the Denver Ruins. There is only one related mission in this area called “The Zealot”.
The Bizzare
You can find anything in the Bizarre market. Let’s take a look at this bizarre place:
Bizzare Exterior
This location has two related missions. The first is “Knock, Knock”, the second is “Unwelcomed Guests”.
You will meet two new characters here:
- Smiles
- Ananda Rabindranath
There are several points of interest in this location that include:
- Hopefulls Camp
- Bizarre Entrance
- Parking Garage
- Smuggler’s Camp
- Greenhouse
- Dentist’s Office
- Toy Warehouse
Bizzare Interior
This location has four related missions. The first is “Knock, Knock”, the second is “Unwelcomed Guests”, the third one is called “Full House” and the last one is “My Body Requires This”.
There are several characters that you will meet here. These are:
- Masato
- Quarex
- Long John
- Randy Gett
- Gwyn Talbot
- Bartender Finn
- Pareidolia Jones
- Flab the Inhaler
- The Sanctified Piscitelli
The following are the points of interest found in this area:
- Theatre
- Cabinet of Curiosities
- Armor Shop
- Food Court
- Weapon Shop
- Medical Station
- Flab’s Joint
Warrens
This location has two related missions. The first is “Knock, Knock”, the second is “Unwelcomed Guests”. You will meet DJ R.I.P. here.
There are 5 points of interest here:
- Safe Warrens
- Prison Block
- Parking Lot
- Diner
- Playground
You will also get a Sonic Emitter from the DJ.