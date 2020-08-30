Wasteland 3 Map Locations Guide

In this guide, we will take a look at all Map Locations in Wasteland 3, the quests related to each location, as well as the companions or NPCs you will meet there.

We will also discuss the points of interest or any other information that is related to that location.

Wasteland 3 Map Locations

The frigid post-apocalyptic hellscape of Colorado is populated with a ton of interesting NPCs and secrets for you to find.

Going in blind into such a sprawling world could mean death for the uninitiated.

Colorado Springs

Here are the locations you will come across in Colorado Springs:

Downtown Colorado Springs

This is a very important location in Wasteland 3 as you will meet very important characters here.

The mission “Cornered Rats” is related to this place. You will meet the following people here:

Hallie

Sheriff Daisy

Lucia Wesson

Deputy Marshal Torres

Points of interest in this location are:

Marshal’s Station

Pillory Square

Casady’s Fine Clothes

Colorado Heritage Museum

Market Square

Iron Thunder Arapaho Garage

You can recruit Lucia Wesson into your team when you start the “Cornered Rats” quest.

Ranger HQ

There are two missions related to Ranger HQ. The first is “Ranger’s Last Hope” the second is “Home Away From Home”.

The characters related to this location are:

The Patriarch

Sergei Greatski

Marshall Kwon

Corporal Marcelo Gonzalez

There are many points of interest in this area. These are:

Kodiak (This is the Garage)

Secret Vault (You will find this behind the Medical Station)

War Room

Brig

Mess Hall

Barracks

Museum

Med Bay

Armory

To recruit rangers, talk to Sergei Greatski outside of the base.

You will need level 2 lock picking to open the table in the base and level 3 of Toaster Repair repairing the toaster outside the east side of the base.

Broadmoor Heights

The mission Unwelcomed Guests is related to the Broadmoor Heights location. You will meet two characters here. These are:

Miriam Knox

Gideon Reyes

There are also several points of interest in this location which are:

Greenhouse

Wesson Estate

Buchanan Monument

Memorial Park

Patriarch’s Palace

Church of the Final Deluge

Little Vegas

This place just has one related mission and two characters.

There are no points of interest. The mission, related to this area is “Big trouble in Little Vegas” and the two characters you will find here are Faran Brygo and Charley Knowes.

Machine Shop

This place has the same mission, related to it as Little Vegas which was “Big trouble in Little Vegas” and you will meet only MacTavish here and his shop will be the only point of interest in this location.

Arapaho Cavern

The mission Heads or Tails is related to this location. The characters and the Points of Interest in this location are not specified as of yet.

Hoon Homestead

The mission Heads or Tails is related to this location. The characters and the Points of Interest in this location are not specified as of yet.

Patriarch’s Palace

This place has no related missions or characters but the point of interest here are:

Entrance Hall

Dining Room

Trophy Gallery

Makeshift Breakroom

Makeshift Barracks

Throne Room

Private Wing

Victory’s Room

Liberty’s Room

Valor’s Room

Garden of the gods

This place has no related missions but you are going to meet three new characters here:

Bellamy Ward

Isaac Reed

Corporal Marcelo Gonazalez

There are also three points of interest here as well mainly related to the characters you will meet:

Bellamy Ward’s Workshop

Mass Grave

Isaac Reed’s Camp

You will also find a lot of items in this location which include:

Suture Kit

Ice Axe

Perkele Model 85

Pogs

Frozen Ferret Launcher

Razor Box

Kumite: A History

Keen Karen

Sans Luxe Apartments

“Don’t You Be My Neighbor” is the mission related to this location. You will meet the following people here:

Irv

Satoshi

Rosie Wong

The apartment od Frank, Rosie, and Irv are points of interest in this location. You will get a mysterious case from Satoshi as well.

Denver

Let’s take a look at what you will find in the Denver Ruins. There is only one related mission in this area called “The Zealot”.

The Bizzare

You can find anything in the Bizarre market. Let’s take a look at this bizarre place:

Bizzare Exterior

This location has two related missions. The first is “Knock, Knock”, the second is “Unwelcomed Guests”.

You will meet two new characters here:

Smiles

Ananda Rabindranath

There are several points of interest in this location that include:

Hopefulls Camp

Bizarre Entrance

Parking Garage

Smuggler’s Camp

Greenhouse

Dentist’s Office

Toy Warehouse

Bizzare Interior

This location has four related missions. The first is “Knock, Knock”, the second is “Unwelcomed Guests”, the third one is called “Full House” and the last one is “My Body Requires This”.

There are several characters that you will meet here. These are:

Masato

Quarex

Long John

Randy Gett

Gwyn Talbot

Bartender Finn

Pareidolia Jones

Flab the Inhaler

The Sanctified Piscitelli

The following are the points of interest found in this area:

Theatre

Cabinet of Curiosities

Armor Shop

Food Court

Weapon Shop

Medical Station

Flab’s Joint

Warrens

This location has two related missions. The first is “Knock, Knock”, the second is “Unwelcomed Guests”. You will meet DJ R.I.P. here.

There are 5 points of interest here:

Safe Warrens

Prison Block

Parking Lot

Diner

Playground

You will also get a Sonic Emitter from the DJ.