Pokemon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor Cram o Matic Recipes Guide

Pokemon Sword and Shield has a brand new expansion area titled the Isle of Armor. It has a bunch of new neat little additions and one of these is the Cram-o-matic machine for various materials. In this guide, we will go over all the Pokemon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor Cram o Matic Recipes.

You find the Cram o Matic pretty early on when you’re exploring the expansion are and it resembles a Cramorant. The machine allows you to recycle in-game items into useful stuff.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor Cram o Matic Recipes

How to Unlock the Cram-o-Matic

As we mentioned above, you need the expansion area Isle of Armor in order to use this contraption so get it from the Nintendo eShop.

After you’re done with the first few minutes of the expansion, you can enter the dojo and head to the recreation room where you’ll meet Hyde.

This kid is working on inventing the Cram-o-Matic but needs your help to finish it. Give him the Watts he needs and you will get to use the machine.

The Cram-o-Matic can be used to craft all sorts of things. You can get Poké Balls from Apricorns or Rockey Helmets from Gold Bottle.

If you give Hyde 100 Watts then he will provide you with some random recipes. These aren’t saved and you’ll have to remember them if you wish to try them out again.

There are so many recipes for the Cram-o-matic that it would take forever to list them all. Especially when a good portion of them end up being a less convenient way to obtain an item than just finding or purchasing it.

We’ve listed the best Cram o Matic recipes for the most popular items in Sword and Shield.

Poke Balls

You can find a bunch of differently colored Apricorns that can be used to create Poke Balls.

Dive Ball: Blue Apricorn

Dusk Ball: Black Apricorn

Fast Ball: White Apricorn.

Friend Ball: Green Apricorn

Heal Ball: Pink Apricorn

Heavy Ball: Black Apricorn

Level Ball: Red Apricorn

Love Ball: Pink Apricorn

Lure Ball: Blue Apricorn

Luxury Ball: Black Apricorn

Moon Ball: Yellow Apricorn

Nest Ball: Green Apricorn

Net Ball: Blue Apricorn

Quick Ball: Yellow Apricorn

Repeat Ball: Red Apricorn

Timer Ball: White Apricorn

Training Items

You can level up your Pokemon with the help of certain items that can be crafted.

Ability Capsule: Rare Candy x4

Bottle Cap: Big Nugget x2+ Comet Shard x2

Gold Bottle Cap: Bottle Cap x4

Macho Brace: Carbos+ PP Max+ Ice Stone+ Wishing Piece

Rare Candy: Big Nugget+ Comet Shard x3/ Comet Shard x4

PP Up: Big Nugget x4/ Armorite Ore x4

Competitive Items

These items can help you out during competitive matches.

Air Balloon: Mago Berry, Balm Mushroom, Big Mushroom, Rare Bone

Assault Vest: Babiri Berry+ Wishing Piece x3

Flame Orb: Cheri Berry x2+Rare Bone x2

Life Orb: Dynamax Candy+ 3x Wishing Piece

Red Card: Red Apricorn+ Wishing Piece x3

Rocky Helmet: Hard Stone+ Soft Sand x3

Terrain Extender: Nugget x3+Comet Shard

Toxic Orb: Oran Berry x3+ Star Piece

Evolution Items

You can evolve your Pokemon by crafting these items.

Dragon Scale: Life Orb+ Light Clay x3

King’s Rock: Eviolite+Balm Mushroom x3

Metal Coat: Iron Ball x4

Oval Stone: Wiki Berry+ Dynamax Candy x3

Up-Grade: Magnet x4/Pecha Berry x2+ PP Up x2

There are many more recipes that you can make use of in order to get items that you need in that moment. However, the ones we mentioned are the ones that you will need most frequently.