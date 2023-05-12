Fans of the series know, and many new fans can surmise, that the best evolution method of evolving your Pokemon is by leveling it up to the point that it evolves and transcends its previous boundaries. This is the case for MOST of the Pokemon in Sword and Shield, but not for all of them.

For certain Pokemon, a more unique method is required, one that leads to you acquiring a Pokemon you won’t be able to get through normal means. This Pokemon Sword and Shield Evolution Methods guide will detail all of the various and unique methods with which you can evolve your Pokemon.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Evolution Methods

As stated earlier, most Pokemon will evolve by just having them level up; this is the case for each of the Starter Pokemon, and for most wild Pokemon you’re bound to encounter during your journey.

The following guide will show you the ways to evolve Pokemon that don’t follow the standard rule.

Stone Evolutions

There are Evolution Stones available in the game that are a necessary item for certain Pokemon to evolve. You’ll have to scour the landscape and hope you are able to find these evolution stones.

Eevee:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Using the Leaf Stone lets it evolve into Leafeon

Using the Ice Stone lets it evolve into Glaceon

Darumaka:

Using the Ice Stone lets it evolve into Darmanitan

Charjabug:

Using the Thunder Stone lets it evolve into Vikavolt.

Item Based Evolutions

Similar to Evolution Stones, there are certain rare items that have the effect of letting certain Pokemon evolve. By simply giving those items to the Pokemon, they can go beyond.

Applin:

Giving it the Tart Apple lets it evolve into Flapple

Giving it the Sweet Apple lets it evolve into Appletun

Sinistea:

Using a Cracked Pot lets it evolve into Polteageist

Sinistea (Rare Form):

Using a Chipped Pot lets it evolve into Polteageist (Rare Form).

Holding an Item and Spinning

This one is… peculiar evolution method. This method only applies to one Pokemon – Milcery – and requires you to give the Pokemon one of the many unique items, and then using the control stick to spin the Pokemon around for a certain amount of time. This lets it evolve into Alcremie; each evolution results in Alcremie, but of a different variety – a different flavor, to be exact.

Attaching either Berry Sweet, Clover Sweet, Flower Sweet, Love Sweet, Ribbon Sweet, Star Sweet, or Strawberry Sweet, and then having it spin clockwise during the day will let it evolve.

Attaching either Berry Sweet, Clover Sweet, Flower Sweet, Love Sweet, Ribbon Sweet, Star Sweet, or Strawberry Sweet, and then having it spin counter-clockwise during the day will let it evolve.

Attaching either Berry Sweet, Clover Sweet, Flower Sweet, Love Sweet, Ribbon Sweet, Star Sweet, or Strawberry Sweet, and then having it spin clockwise during the day for over 5 seconds will let it evolve.

Attaching either Berry Sweet, Clover Sweet, Flower Sweet, Love Sweet, Ribbon Sweet, Star Sweet, or Strawberry Sweet, and then having it spin counter-clockwise during the day for over 5 seconds will let it evolve.

Attaching either Berry Sweet, Clover Sweet, Flower Sweet, Love Sweet, Ribbon Sweet, Star Sweet, or Strawberry Sweet, and then having it spin clockwise during the night will let it evolve.

Attaching either Berry Sweet, Clover Sweet, Flower Sweet, Love Sweet, Ribbon Sweet, Star Sweet, or Strawberry Sweet, and then having it spin counter-clockwise during the night will let it evolve.

Attaching either Berry Sweet, Clover Sweet, Flower Sweet, Love Sweet, Ribbon Sweet, Star Sweet, or Strawberry Sweet, and then having it spin counter-clockwise during the night for over 5 seconds will let it evolve.

Attaching either Berry Sweet, Clover Sweet, Flower Sweet, Love Sweet, Ribbon Sweet, Star Sweet, or Strawberry Sweet, and then having it spin clockwise during the night for over 5 seconds will let it evolve.

Attack Evolution

There is a singular Pokemon that will only evolve if it knows a specific move as it levels up.

Clobbopus:

Teach it the move ‘Taunt’, and level it up (around Level 40). This will allow it to evolve into Grapploct.

Battle Evolution

This is a new feature and seemingly only one Pokemon gets to take advantage of it. This essentially is based on the number of critical hits landed by a Pokemon in a single battle; if it meets the required quota, it will evolve once the battle concludes.

If Farfetch’d lands 3 Critical Hits in 1 Battle, then it will evolve into Sirfetch’d.

Nature

Another feature that was introduced in this game: based on the nature of your Pokemon (if they’re bashful, playful, sassy, etc) they may evolve into a different version of the same Pokemon. This Pokemon evolution method applies to Toxel.

If your Toxel reaches Level 30 and has a nature that is either Adamant, Brave, Docile, Hardy, Hasty, Impish, Jolly, Lax, Naïve, Naughty, Rash, Quirky or Sassy, then he will evolve into Toxtricity (Electric-Type).

If your Toxel reaches Level 30 and has a nature that is either Bashful, Bold, Calm, Careful, Gentle, Lonely, Mild, Modest, Quiet, Relaxed, Serious, or Timid, then it will evolve into Toxtricity (Poison-Type).

Health and Location

Yet another feature introduced in this game, this one pertains to the amount of HP a certain Pokemon has while they’re in a certain location.

Yamask:

If Yamask has more than 49 HP and walks under the archway in Dusty Bowl, it will evolve into Runerigus.

Environment Condition Evolution

Galarian Linoone:

evolves after level 35 when leveled up at night

Sliggoo:

evolves after level 50 when leveled up during rain or fog in the overworld

Those are all the unique and curious Pokemon Sword and Shield Evolution Methods. To reiterate one last time, for all remaining Pokemon, simply leveling them up will allow them to evolve.

If you have any of the aforementioned Pokemon in your position, follow this guide to a T if you want them to attain their next form!