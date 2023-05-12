In every Pokemon game that we have played so far, we require a Pokeball in order to capture Pokemon. After all, these Pokemon need a home to stay in so it is an unnecessary attempt to capture a Pokemon because it doesn’t work that way. There are various Pokeballs with different benefits in the game and this Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokeballs guide has listed them all for you.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokeballs

Below is a list of all the Pokeballs found in Pokemon Sword and Shield, along with how to find them and their cost.

Standard Poke ball

Location: Poke Center

Cost: 200

It is the most common Poke Ball found in the game which is used to catch Wild Pokemon

Great Ball

Location: Poke Center

Cost: 600

A high-performance Poke Ball which has a higher success rate of catching Pokemon than the Poke Ball. You can buy these Poke Balls from the Poke Center but you can also get them from NPCs.

Ultra Ball

Location: Poke Center

Cost: 800

An ultra-high-performance Poke Ball which has a higher success rate of catching than the Great Ball. Once you have progressed in the game, these Poke Balls are available at the Poke Center. Acquire enough Gym Badges and you can use this Poke Ball to catch Pokemon above level 25.

Master Ball

Location: Professor Magnolia

Cost: You have to complete the Poke League

Master Ball has a 100% success rate of catching any kind of Pokemon.

Premier Ball

Location: Poke Center

Cost: You get one Premier Ball free after purchase of every ten PokeBalls.

A powerful Pokeball that was made as a commemorative item used to celebrate an event of some sort.

Friend Ball

Location: Motostoke, Turrfield, Wyndon Stadium

Cost: Free

Friend Ball can make the behavior of any Pokemon friendly towards you which is why this Pokeball is used to catch Pokemon that requires your friendship in order to level up.

Lure Ball

Location: Hulbury, Wyndon Stadium

Cost: Free

Lure Ball is for catching Pokemon that you reel in with a rod while you are fishing.

Quick Ball

Location: Wyndon Poke Center, Watt Trader, Route 7

Cost: 1000, 500, free

Quick Ball has a good success rate in catching a Pokemon if you using it upon the first encounter with a Pokemon.

Repeat Ball

Location: Wyndon Poke Center

Cost: 1000

Repeat Balls work best on Pokemon that have been already caught before.

Luxury Ball

Location: Route 8, Wyndon Poke Center

Cost: free, 3000

Luxury Ball is an expensive version of Friend Ball that is used to catch wild Pokemon in order to increase their friendship level.

Net Ball

Location: Hulbury, Motostoke Poke Center, Watt Trader, Wyndon Stadium

Cost: Free, 1000, 50, Ball Guy

Net Ball is very effective to catch Bug Type and Water Type Pokemon.

Heal Ball

Location: Motostoke Poke Center, Watt Trader

Cost: 300, 20

When you capture a Pokemon with Heal Ball, it recovers their HP and eliminates any status condition.

Nest Ball

Location: Motostoke Poke Center, Watt Trader

Cost: 1000, 50

Nest Ball is more effective towards Pokemon with a lower level.

Moon Ball

Location: Circhester

Cost: Free

Moon Ball has a better success rate at catching Pokemon who evolve with the Moon Stone.

Dream Ball

Location: Wyndon Stadium

Cost: Free

Dream Ball can catch wild Pokemon who are asleep with ease.

Dive Ball

Location: Motostoke Poke Center, Watt Trader, Route 9

Cost: 1000, 50, free

Dive Ball is very effective in catching Pokemon that live underwater.

Level Ball

Location: Hammerlocke Ball Guy, Wyndon Ball Guy

Cost: free

Level Ball has a high success rate in catching Pokemon that are at a lower level than your own Pokemon

Love Ball

Location: Ballonlea Ball Guy, Wyndon Ball Guy

Cost: free

Love Ball is very effective in catching Pokemon of the opposite gender.

Heavy Ball

Location: Stow-on-Side Ball Guy, Wyndon Ball Guy

Cost: free

Heavy Ball can easily catch Pokemon that are heavier. The heavy the Pokemon, the higher the success rate of catching them with a Heavy Ball.

Dusk Ball

Location: Hammerlocke Poke Center, Watt Trader, Galar Mine No. 2

Cost: 1000, 50, free

Dusk Ball is very effective in catching Pokemon at night or in dark places such as caves.

Timer Ball

Location: Hammerlocke Poke Center, Watt Trader

Cost: 1000, 50

Timer Ball is effective at catching Pokemon the more turns that are taken in battle.

Beast Ball

Location: Stow-on-Side, Wyndon Ball Guy

Cost: Free once you become a champion

Even though Beast Ball looks very grand, it has a very low success rate in catching Pokemon.

Fast Ball

Location: Finish 10 Rotom Rally, Wyndon Ball Guy

Cost: Free

Fast Ball is very effective against Pokemon that are quick to run away.