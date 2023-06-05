How To Get To Eventide Island Chasm In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Zelda: TotK is not completely the opposite of its predecessor BotW, but certain new variations and changes in the map have surely taken place. One new feature is the inclusion of Chasms, which are mysterious portals that lead you to the Depths, a new overwhelming yet intriguing realm of Hyrule. The Eventide Island Chasm in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one such hole in the ground within the Necluda region.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Eventide Island Chasm location

As the name suggests, this Chasm is located on Eventide, a small Island situated on the southeastern corner of the Hyrule map in Zelda TotK. It is one of the most remote areas of the Hyrule Surface map. Its neighboring locations include Cape Cresia and Palmorae Beach.

Consider these coordinates for the precise location of the Eventide Chasm: 4507, -3459, -0017

How to get to Eventide Island in Zelda: TotK

There are two ways to reach the Eventide Island Chasm in Tears of the Kingdom. You can travel through either a Skyview tower or fast-travel to a nearby shrine.

Method 1 – Skyview Tower

The nearest Skyview tower to Eventide Island is Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower. It is also compulsory to unlock this skyview tower, as the Chasm’s part of the map is only visible after unlocking it.

Make your way inside the tower and stand on the launcher switch. When in the air, deploy your paraglider and start traveling to the northeast position. The first and only Island you spot will be the Eventide Island. Make sure to land on the eastern corner of the Island directly to reach the Chasm.

Method 2 – Shrine

If you don’t have the skyview tower unlocked, Marari-in Shrine is the closest fast-travel point you can adopt for reaching the Eventide Island Chasm. However, it will only be possible if you already have unlocked this shrine by completing its puzzles.

It is situated on the opposite (southern) side of the Chasm’s location. After reaching the shrine’s premises, you are free to start your journey for accessing the Chasm.

Activities in Eventide Island Chasm

An important thing this Chasm introduces to the players is The Lone Island Coliseum. After jumping inside the depths by means of Chasm’s opening, you can spot the nearest lightroot, i.e. Ni-iraram lightroot.

Lightroots are the only source of lighting in the realm of Depths, so it is mandatory to visit them whenever you want to explore the underground areas of Hyrule. You may also encounter some Bokoblins during your search of the Coliseum, while the reward you get will be Midna’s Helmet.