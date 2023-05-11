Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Lost Woods Walkthrough

The Lost Woods in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are a part of the Great Hyrule Forest and were in fact created as an entrance puzzle to this forest.

Traversing through these perplexing woods is not easy and you can quickly fade into the fog with a wrong move. But the journey through these woods is well worth it as it leads you to the Korok Forest, the final location of Hetsu, and also the place where you can find the Master Sword.

Takte not that the Lost Woods is an optional area in Breath of the Wild. This, however, is where you need to go to trade your Korok Seeds .

This walkthrough will tell you how to get through the treacherous path of the Lost Woods to reach the Korok Forest in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

How to get to the Lost Woods in Breath of the Wild

The Lost Woods is located in the Woodland Tower region which is north of the Hyrule Castle or alternatively, you can also go through Lanayru Wetlands and Lost Woods is also located to the north of Lanayru Wetlands.

The easiest way to get to the tower is to warp over to the Eldin Tower, from over there you can paraglide westwards and through the mountain range.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Once you get to the high mountains, paraglide towards the tower itself. If you have the adequate amount of stamina, you will be able to paraglide to the base of the tower. You can also warp to the Lanayru Tower and head on the road that leads north-westwards.

If you don’t possess enough stamina, you will have to go around the tower, where there will be a few enemies. Head from platform to platform while putting the enemies down.

Climb the structure at the north of the tower. Once you’re here, you can paraglide towards the tower and then climb up towards the next safe location. Once you’ve reached the top of the tower, just activate the Woodland Tower.

From the Woodland Tower take the east road and head towards the north and keep going ahead and you will reach the Lost Woods.

As soon as you enter the Lost Woods, Link will be teleported to a new, foggy area.

Lost Woods is a self-contained maze that will teleport Link back if you take a wrong turn.

As you start in the Lost Woods, go through the archway and you will see a torch which will guide you through the Lost Woods. Take a right and you will find two more at a distance, just head in the direction of the furthest one.

As you reach the furthest torch, you will spot two more left of this torch and follow them. At the last one turn left you will see another one, so head in that direction. As you reach this torch, you will spot no more torches around.

From here go right or towards the west and keep going until you see a pair of torches by some large trees.

These torches will act as a checkpoint for you, so if you get lost somewhere, you can warp back to these torches instead of the start of the Woods. Now pick up the torch that will be resting against one of the pair if you need it.

For this portion of the forest, if you stand still while holding the torch, the flames will point in the direction that you need to head to.

From this point onward there are no more torches ahead so things will become confusing. Head southwest through the two trees and the left tree will have a branch that looks like a claw pointing down.

Continue this path past 3-4 rows of trees and then head west. You will quickly come across a tree that looks like to have an evil-looking grin across it. From here go north and you will come across another which I just mentioned and a little further ahead you will come to a slightly more open area.

Go through this open area towards the northeast as you pass three trees to your right and two trees to your left, and you will find another tree with an evil grin.

Sheikha Slate will notify you that a shrine is nearby which means you are on the right path and that the shrine is ahead. Keep moving ahead and if you look at the mini map you will see a proper clearing towards the east

Keep going ahead and you will find it, the valley of rock that will take you straight to the Korok Forest.

There are a number of things to do in Korok Forest and one of them is finding to Master Sword. If you are interested in finding it then check out our Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Master Sword Location Guide.