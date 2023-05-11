How To Get Phantom Armor In Zelda: Breath Otf The Wild

With the release of Master Trials DLC for Breath of the Wild, Nintendo decided to include more side quests and better gear to keep the player base engaged. One such gear is the Zelda BOTW Phantom Armor Set which acknowledges the existence of Phantom Hourglass and Spirit Tracks in the same universe.

Phantom Armor set is a part of the quest EX Treasure: Phantasma in the Master Trials DLC. As with the other DLC armor sets, Phantom set can’t be dyed or upgraded at the Great Fairy Fountains.

How to start EX: Phantasma quest in Zelda BOTW

To start the quest for Phantom Armor set, Link needs to travel to the Outpost Ruins in Central Hyrule and read a journal lying on a table in a destroyed building. The exact location of Outpost Ruins is to the South of Forest of Time and North of Eastern Abbey. Travel to the Great Plateau Tower and glide towards East to reach this location easily.

Reading Misko’s journal will initiate Ex Treasure: Phantasma side quest which indicates there are three pieces of Phantom equipment to be found in the ruins of Hyrule Field.

How to get Zelda Breath of the Wild Phantom armor set

Each armor piece from the Breath of the Wild Phantom Armor set increases Link’s attack power by a good margin, but the set doesn’t offer any additional bonus when equipped completely.

How to get Phantom Armor

This chest gear is hidden inside an EX-treasure box buried in Sacred Ground Ruins. The path to this area is perilous and full of Ancient Guardians. Once you reach the Sacred Ground Ruins, use your Magnesis rune to locate a treasure box buried in a dry fountain beneath rubble.

The exact location of the treasure chest is marked on the map. Pull out the treasure box using Magnesis and open it to obtain Phantom Armor.

Phantom Armor provides 8 base damage protection and Attack Power Up to Link.

How to get Phantom Greaves

The second piece of Phantom Armor, Greaves, is hidden in an EX-treasure chest buried in Hyrule Garrison Ruins. This area is to the South of Sacred Ground Ruins and is a graveyard of Ancient Guardians. Beware of an active Ancient Guardian right next to where the Phantom Greaves is buried.

Use Hylian Shield to reflect its attacks for an easy takedown or wear Sheikah Armor set to stealthily make your journey to the prize.

The exact location of the treasure is marked on the map. Use Magnesis rune to locate the treasure chest which is hidden beneath a dead Ancient Guardian machine. Pull it out using Magnesis and open it to obtain Phantom Greaves.

This leg piece provides 8 base damage protection in addition to Attack Up bonus.

How to get Phantom Helmet

The final piece of Phantom Armor, the Helmet, is hidden in an EX-treasure chest buried inside Coliseum Ruins. This location is to the Southwest of Hyrule Garrison Ruins surrounded by Aquame Lake.

The exact location of the treasure chest is marked on the map, and it is on the bottom floor near the front wall of the coliseum. The easiest way to reach the location housing the treasure chest is via climbing the Coliseum Ruins walls.

Use your Magnesis Rune to locate the treasure chest before venturing down to collect your prize. Use stealth to avoid getting detected.

If you want to obtain the Phantom Helmet by entering the Coliseum Runis from the main gate, be prepared to take on one of the toughest enemies Zelda: Breath of the Wild has to offer, Silver Lynel. Master Sword is your best ally against this behemoth. Defeat Silver Lynel to prove yourself worthy of wearing the Phantom Armor set. Phantom Helmet offers 8 base damage protection and Attack Up bonus.

This will mark the end of the EX Treasure: Phantasma side quest resulting in you obtaining one of the best Armor Sets Zelda: Breath of the Wild has to offer. Now who wants to go some more Lynel hunting with a lot of Attack Power courtesy of Phantom Armor set.