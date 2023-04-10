How To Upgrade Master Sword In Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

In Zelda Breath of the Wild, Master Sword is undoubtedly the most potent weapon you can upgrade to increase its damage output. Of course, upgrading the best weapon in the game won’t be easy, but we can still try. This guide will help you upgrade your Master Sword in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Master Sword upgrades

Unlike other weapons, you cannot upgrade Master Sword by visiting any blacksmith in Hyrule. Instead, you must undergo several trials to upgrade your Master Sword. Of course, these are some of the most challenging trials in the entire game.,

The trial in the game is called the Trial of the Sword challenge. This trial is only available to players who have purchased The Master Trials DLC. This is the only trial in the game that allows you to upgrade your Master Sword.

To start the trials, you will need the Master Trial DLC. After that, talk to Great Deku Tree to start the Zelda BOTW Trial of the Sword. This tree is in the Korok Forest. The Great Deku Tree will guide you to the location of the trials.

Trial of the Sword Challenge tiers

Trial of the Sword challenge in Zelda BOTW has three tiers. The beginner floors range from floors 1 to 12; the middle floors, from floors 13 to 16; and finally, the final floors range from 17 to 23.

All of these floors need to complete from start to finish in a single run since there is no save point between any of these. The reward for each difficulty level is set, and for every difficulty you clear, Master Sword in Zelda Breath of the Wild is upgraded and its damage increases.

For Beginner, Master Sword damage increases to 40

For Middle, Master Sword damage increases to 50

For Final, Master Sword damage increases to 60.

Other than the fact that the challenge has no save points for you to restart from if you fail, you start the trial all over again; you also start the trial with nothing.

Of course, you have no control over what you get. You have to make it through 23 floors of enemies to get all the upgrades for Master Sword in Zelda BOTW without dying once. So it’s best that you use whatever you get sparingly effectively.

The Beginner floors of the trial are pretty straightforward. You will be breezing through this area, and it’s best to save up on whatever you get during these floors for the subsequent floors.

Luckily, a few break floors drop abundant supplies instead of pushing enemies’ waves at you. It’s best to stock up on these safe floors and ensure you are ready for heading to the next wave.

Your Master Sword in Zelda Breath of the Wild will deal 60 damage on a successful hit once you complete all 23 floors to upgrade it.