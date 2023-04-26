Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Owa Daim Shrine Guide

Zelda Breath of the Wild Owa Daim shrine is one of the only four shrines in the Great Plateau Region of Hyrule. You need to complete this shrine to get out of the region. Moreover, to enter the Hyrule Castle, you must complete the Great Plateau region. So completing the Owa Daim shrine in Zelda BOTW is a must.

This guide will help you find and get through the Owa Diam Shrine and learn how to use the Stasis rune in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Zelda BOTW Owa Daim Shrine location

This Shrine is one of the only four shrines in the entire Great Plateau region, and you need to complete it if you want to leave the Great Plateau region and get to Hyrule Castle.

The Owa Daim shrine in Zelda BOTW will help you unlock one of your primary runes in the game, the Stasis rune. You get the rune at the start of the shrine, and the shrine acts as a tutorial for learning how to use the rune.

After completing the Zelda BOTW Owa Daim shrine, you can freely use the Stasis rune. The rune allows you to stop time for specific moving or movable items in the game. Trust us; it’s pretty helpful. You find the shrine on the southern side of the region. It is located on a cliff east of Mount Hylia.

To get to the shrine, you can climb from behind the Temple of Time or scale the hills south of the farmhouse. Either way, you will get small platforms along the way, allowing you to replenish your stamina for the climb ahead. So ensure you find and rest on these platforms; otherwise, you will fall.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Owa Daim Shrine walkthrough

The entire shrine requires you to use your newfound ability to stop time for certain interactable things. So you will learn how to use the Stasis ability as you go through the shrine. The Stasis trial itself is a short trial that you can complete quickly.

As soon as you enter the shrine in Zelda BOTW, there is a rotating platform that you need to cross. The platform is connected to a large gear, and this is what you need to focus on. Use Stasis on the gear when the platform is in the correct position allowing you to cross.

When you use Stasis, you can hear ticks coming, and the faster these ticks are, the closer your Stasis is to breaking; this is your queue to move away from the platform.

Remember that your Stasis effect in Zelda Breath of the Wild is not permanent. After the Stasis breaks, it will take some time for the rune to recharge before you can use it again. You have the option to release the Stasis effect, and it allows your rune to charge up quicker.

After you cross the rotating platform, you must cross a long path on which large rocks are rolling down. You cannot get through safely and will be crushed if you try to run for it.

To get through, use Stasis on the entire path as soon as you see the boulder drop. After stopping the boulder, you can safely cross the path’s first half. It would be best if you crossed this path’s second half to get the chest.

Release the Stasis and let the boulder roll by. Now, wait for your Stasis to recharge. When the next boulder drops. Let it pass, and then use Stasis to keep it out of your way and stop it. Go to the boulder spawn point and get the shrine chest in Zelda BOTW.

Now head on, and get the hammer you find. You don’t need it, but it will make it easier to get through the next trial. As you move on the narrow path, you will see that another round boulder blocks it. One that won’t move. Well, here is another neat trick about Stasis’s ability.

Use Stasis on the static boulder, and start attacking it. As you do, you will notice an arrow coming out of the boulder in the opposite direction of your attack in Zelda Breath of the Wild. Well, keep attacking. When your Stasis ends, the boulder will be launched in the direction of the arrow, and the force with which it is launched depends on how many hits you landed.

You can use this feature on anything on which you can cast Stasis. Move the rock, head to the Shrine Altar, and get your Spirit Orb in Zelda BOTW.