Zelda: Breath Of The Wild All Recipes And Cookbooks

The cooking mechanism is a prominent feature of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Using a campfire, you can cook food and elixirs that can restore health and provide other benefits. But before you can do so, you need to know their recipes in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Unfortunately, there is no recipe book in Zelda: BOTW that you can pick up to learn recipes. This means you’ll have to do this the hard way and experiment with different ingredients and see what you end up with.
However, to make things easy for you, we have crafted some of the best cooking recipes along with elixirs that you can utilize to become formidable in the game.
Before you can get to cooking, you need to understand how the system works first.
How to cook in Zelda: Breath of the Wild
To cook, you need a cooking pot and a campfire. You can also find existing cooking pots that are placed over a fire in the Grand Plateau. One is also present inside the Hyrule Castle.
Once you have a cooking pot, create a fire. Then go to your inventory and select the ingredients you want to combine for the recipe. Now just stand by the pot, “tap A to Cook,” and watch your ingredients turn into a delicious meal.
Each meal provides a different effect. For example, if you cook a spicy one, it will protect you from the cold. If you want strength or stamina then prepare mighty and energizing meals.
There is a catch though that you can only activate one particular boost at a single time. So choose wisely.
Now let us see what different kinds of ingredients you can find in Zelda: BOTW.
List of ingredients you can find in Breath of the Wild
There are many ingredients that you can find in Zelda: BOTW. Each ingredient performs a specific role. Before jumping into the recipes, it is vital to understand what kind of ingredients you can find in the game.
|Category
|Ingredients
|Vegetables and Herbs
|Big Hearty Radish, Spicy Pepper, Hyrule Herb, Swift Carrot, Hearty Radish, Fortified Pumpkin, Endura Carrot
|Mushrooms
|Zapshroom, Rushroom, Sunshroom, Stamella Shroom, Hylian Shroom, Endurashroom, Silent Shroom, Chillshroom, Razorshroom, Ironshroom, Hearty Shroom, Big Hearty Shroom
|Flowers
|Blue Nightshade, Electric Safflina, Armoranth, Cool Safflina, Swift Violet, Mighty Thistle, Warm Safflina, Silent Princess
|Meat
|Raw Gourmet Meat, Raw Prime Meat, Raw Meat
|Poultry
|Raw Bird Thigh, Raw Bird Drumstick, Raw Whole Bird
|Fish
|Sizzlefin Trout, Armored Porgy, Mighty Porgy, Hyrule Bass, Staminoka Bass, Hearty Bass, Voltfin Trout, Stealthfin Trout, Hearty Salmon, Chillfin Trout, Mighty Carp, Sanke Carp, Armored Carp
|Crabs
|Bright-Eyed Crab, Razorclaw Crab, Ironshell Crab,
|Snails
|Hearty Blueshell Snail, Sneaky River Snail
|Fruits
|Apple, Wildberry, Palm Fruit, Fleet-Lotus Seeds, Hydomelon, Voltfruit, Banana, Hearty Durian
List of recipes you can cook in Breath of the Wild
You can cook almost every kind of meal in Zelda: BOTW. The meals fall into different categories as you can have Seafood, Desert or some other kind of dishes. So let’s start with the meals you can make using mushrooms and vegetables.
Stew and Soup recipes
These meals will allow you to get a specific boost in your abilities. The ingredients required for these recipes are easy to collect, making them a go-to meal for many occasions.
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Cream of Vegetable Soup
|1x Rock Salt, 1x Fresh Milk, Any Vegetable or Herb
|Pumpkin Stew
|1x Fortified Pumpkin, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Goat Butter
|Creamy Heart Soup
|1x Hyrdomelon, 1x Voltfruit, 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Heart Radish or the Big Hearty Radish
|Veggie Cream Soup
|1x any Carrot, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Fortified Pumpkin
|Cream of Mushroom Soup
|1x any Vegetable or Herb, 1x any Mushroom, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Fresh Milk
|Carrot Stew
|1x any Carrot, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Fresh Milk
Meat recipes
The main ingredient for these recipes is meat, as the name suggests. You can get the ingredients for these recipes by hunting and looking for wild animals like cranes, wolves, and bears to gather the required meat for these dishes. Different buffs from these meals make you strong in the game.
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Poultry Curry
|1x Raw Bird Drumstick, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goron Spice
|Prime Poultry Curry
|1x Raw Bird Thigh, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goron Spice
|Gourmet Poultry Curry
|1x Raw Whole Bird, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goron Spice
|Meat Skewer
|1x any Poultry or Meat
|Copious Meat Skewer
|4x Different Poultry or Meat
|Spiced Meat Skewer
|1x Raw Meat, 1x Goron Spice
|Prime Spiced Meat Skewer
|1x Raw Prime Meat, 1x Goron Spice
|Gourmet Spiced Meat Skewer
|1x Raw Gourmet Meat, 1x Goron Spice
|Meat and Seafood Fry
|1x Raw Bird Drumstick or Raw Meat, 1x any Fish, Snail or Crab
|Spicy Meat and Seafood Fry
|1x Raw Meat, 1x Spicy Pepper, 1x Hyrule Bass
|Prime Meat and Seafood Fry
|1x Raw Bird Thigh or Raw Prime Meat, 1x Any Fish, Snail or Crab
|Gourmet Meat and Seafood Fry
|1x Raw Whole Bird or Raw Gourmet Meat, 1x any Fish, Snail or Crab
|Steamed Meat
|1x any Meat or Poultry, 1x any Vegetable or Herb
|Glazed Meat
|1x any Meat or Poultry, 1x Courser Bee Honey
|Meat and Mushroom Skewer
|1x any Meat or Poultry, 1x any Mushroom
|Pepper Steak
|1x any Meat or Poultry, 1x Spicy Pepper
|Meat-Stuffed Pumpkins
|1x any Meat or Poultry, 1x Fortified Pumpkin
|Salt-Grilled Meat
|1x Raw Bird Drumstick or Raw Meat, 1x Rock Salt
|Salt-Grilled Prime Meat
|1x Raw Bird Thigh or Raw Prime Meat, 1x Rock Salt
|Salt-Grilled Gourmet Meat
|1x Raw Whole Bird or Raw Gourmet Meat, 1x Rock Salt
|Meat Pie
|1x any Meat or Poultry, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Goat Butter
|Meat and Rice Bowl
|1x Raw Bird Drumstick or Raw Meat, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Rock Salt
|Prime Meat and Rice Bowl
|1x Raw Bird Thigh or Raw Prime Meat, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Hylian Rice
|Gourmet Meat and Rice Bowl
|1x Raw Whole Bird or Raw Gourmet Meat, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Rock Salt
|Meaty Rice Balls
|1x any Meat or Poultry, 1x Hylian Rice
|Meat Stew
|1x Raw Bird Drumstick or Raw Meat, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Fresh Milk
|Prime Meat Stew
|1x Raw Bird Thigh or Raw Prime Meat, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Fresh Milk
|Gourmet Meat Stew
|1x Raw Whole Bird or Raw Gourmet Meat, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Goat Butter
|Poultry Pilaf
|1x Raw Bird Drumstick, 1x Bird Egg, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goat Butter
|Prime Poultry Pilaf
|1x Raw Bird Thigh, 1x Bird Egg, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goat Butter
|Gourmet Poultry Pilaf
|1x Raw Whole Bird, 1x Bird Egg, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goat Butter
|Meat Curry
|1x Raw Meat, 1x Goron Spice, 1 Hylian Rice
|Prime Meat Curry
|1x Raw Prime Meat, 1x Goron Spice, 1 Hylian Rice
|Gourmet Meat Curry
|1x Raw Gourmet Meat, 1x Goron Spice, 1 Hylian Rice
|Creamy Meat Soup
|1x any Meat or Poultry, 1x any Vegetable or Herb, 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Rock Salt
Seafood recipes
The Seafood meals are among the best in Zelda: BOTW. These meals boost offensive and defensive powers in the game. So you have to search hard for the Snails, Crabs, and Fish to create these meals in the game.
|Recipe
|Ingredient
|Seafood Rice Balls
|1x any Fish, Snail or Crab, 1x Hylian Rice
|Seafood Paella
|1x Armored or Mighty Porgy, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Rocksalt, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Hearty Blueshell Snail
|Fish Skewer
|1x any Fish
|Copious Fish Skewer
|4x different kinds of Fish
|Fish and Mushroom Skewer
|1x any Snail, Crab or Fish, 1x any Mushroom
|Seafood Skewer
|1x any Crab or Snail
|Fish Pie
|1x any Snail, Crab or Fish, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Tabantha Wheat
|Clam Chowder
|1x Fresh Milk, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Hearty Blueshell Snail, 1x Goat Butter
|Crab Risotto
|1x any Crab, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goat Butter
|Crab Omelet with Rice
|1x any Crab, 1x Bird Egg, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Hylian Rice
|Seafood Curry
|1x Goron Spice, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Mighty or Armored Porgy or Hearty Blueshell Snail
|Salt-Grilled Fish
|1x any Fish, 1x Rock Salt
|Steamed Fish
|1x any Fish, 1x any Vegetable or Herb
|Glazed Seafood
|1x any Snail, Crab or Fish, 1x Courser Bee Honey
|Spicy Peppered Seafood
|1x any Snail, Crab or Fish, 1x Spicy Pepper
|Salt-Grilled Crab
|1x any Crab, 1x Rock Salt
|Crab Stir-Fry
|1x Goron Spice, 1x any Crab
|Salmon Meuniere
|1x Hearty Salmon, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Tabantha Wheat
|Seafood Meuniere
|1x any Seafood apart from Hearty Salmon, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Goat Butter
|Porgy Meuniere
|1x Armored or Mighty Porgy, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Tabantha Wheat
|Creamy Seafood Soup
|1x any Snail, Crab or Fish, 1x any Vegetable or Herb, 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Rock Salt
|Salmon Risotto
|1x Hearty Salmon, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Hylian Rice
|Seafood Fried Rice
|1x Hearty Blueshell snail or Mighty or Armored Porgy, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Hylian Rice
Egg and Rice recipes
You can use a combination of egg and rice to create different meals in Zelda: BOTW. You can add five eggs to these recipes to increase your health restoration of the game.
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Omelet
|1x any Bird Egg
|Mushroom Omelet
|1x any Mushroom, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Bird Egg
|Vegetable Omelet
|1x any Herb, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Bird Egg, 1x Rock Salt
|Curry Rice
|1x Goron Spice, 1x Hylian Rice
|Curry Pilaf
|1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goron Spice, 1x Goat Butter
|Fried Egg and Rice
|1x Hylian Rice, 1x Bird Egg
|Vegetable Curry
|1x any Pumpkin or Carrot, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goron Spice
|Veggie Rice Balls
|1x any Herb or Vegetable, 1x Hylian Rice
|Mushroom Rice Balls
|1x any Mushroom, 1x Hylian Rice
|Mushroom Risotto
|1x any Mushroom, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Goat Butter
|Vegetable Risotto
|1x any Carrot or Fortified Pumpkin, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Rock Salt
Dessert recipes
You can use several different fruits along with Cane Sugar and Tabantha Wheat to create other delicious meals. These ingredients are one of the easiest to find, so you can create multiple such meals using the cooking pot.
|Recipe
|Ingredient
|Fruitcake
|1x Cane Sugar, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Apple or Wildberry, 1x Palm Fruit, Banana, Hearty Durian, or Voltfruit
|Honey Candy
|1x Courser Bee Honey
|Honeyed Apple
|1x Apple, 1x Courser Bee Honey
|Honeyed Fruits
|1x Courser Bee Honey, 1x Hearty Durian, Banana, Wildberry, Palm Fruit, Hydromelon or Voltfruit
|Fried Bananas
|1x Cane Sugar, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Might Bananas
|Apple Pie
|1x Apple, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Goat Butter
|Fruit Pie
|1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Palm Fruit, Hearty Druain, Wildberry, Hydromelon, Banana or Voltfruit
|Pumpkin Pie
|1x Fortified Pumpkin, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Goat Butter
|Egg Tart
|1x Bird Egg, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Tabantha Wheat
|Egg Pudding
|1x Fresh Milk, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Bird Egg
|Nutcake
|1x Goat Butter, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Chickaloo Tree Nut or Acorn
|Carrot Cake
|1x Goat Butter, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x any Carrot, 1x Tabantha Wheat
|Honey Crepe
|1x Courser Bee Honey, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Bird Egg, 1x Fresh Milk
|Wildberry Crepe
|1x Wildberry, 1x Bird Egg, 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Cane Sugar
|Plain Crepe
|1x Bird Egg, 1x Tabatha Wheat, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Fresh Milk
Monster recipes
You need a specific extract for the Monster recipes that you can only get from the Kilton in Zelda: BOTW. You need to spend some money as the NPC sells it for a reasonable price.
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Monster Soup
|1x Monster Extract, 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Tabantha Wheat
|Monster Cake
|1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Monster Extract, 1 Goat Butter
|Monster Rice Balls
|1x Rock Salt, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Monster Extract
|Monster Curry
|1x Goron Spice, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Monster Extract
|Monster Stew
|1x any Snail, Crab or Fish, 1x any Meat or Poultry, 1x Monster Extract
Sides and Snacks recipes
The meals created through these recipes are not powerful when it comes to health regeneration in Zelda: BOTW. However, you can still make these meals to restore some hearts in the game.
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Mushroom Skewers
|1x any Mushroom
|Copious Mushroom Skewers
|4x different kinds of Mushrooms
|Steamed Mushrooms
|1x any Mushroom, 1x any Herb or Vegetable
|Steamed Fruit
|1x any Fruit, 1x any Herb or Vegetable
|Glazed Veggies
|1x any Herb or Vegetable, 1x Courser Bee Honey
|Glazed Mushrooms
|1x Courser Bee Honey, 1x any Mushroom
|Copious Simmered Fruit
|4x different kind of fruits
|Fruit and Mushroom Mix
|1x any Fruit, 1x any Mushroom
|Hot Buttered Apple
|1x Goat Butter, 1x Apple
|Salt-Grilled Greens
|1x Hyrule Herb, 1x Rock Salt
|Herb Saute
|1x Goron Spice, 1x any Herb or Vegetable
|Dubious Food
|1x Monster parts, 2x Items giving effects
|Wheat Bread
|1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goat Butter
|Warm Milk
|1x Fresh Mulk
|Sauteed Nuts
|1x Chickaloo Nut or Acorn
|Rock-Hard Food
|1x Wood
|Sauteed Peppers
|1x Spicy Pepper
|Simmered Fruit
|1x any Fruit
|Fried Wild Greens
|1x any Vegetable or Herb
|Copious Fried Wild Greens
|4x different kind of Herbs, Vegetable or Flowers
|Salt-Grilled Mushrooms
|1x any Mushroom, 1x Rock Salt
|Fragrant Mushroom Saute
|1x any Mushroom, 1x Goron Spice