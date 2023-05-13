Zelda: Breath Of The Wild All Recipes And Cookbooks

The cooking mechanism is a prominent feature of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Using a campfire, you can cook food and elixirs that can restore health and provide other benefits. But before you can do so, you need to know their recipes in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Unfortunately, there is no recipe book in Zelda: BOTW that you can pick up to learn recipes. This means you’ll have to do this the hard way and experiment with different ingredients and see what you end up with.

However, to make things easy for you, we have crafted some of the best cooking recipes along with elixirs that you can utilize to become formidable in the game.

Before you can get to cooking, you need to understand how the system works first.

How to cook in Zelda: Breath of the Wild

To cook, you need a cooking pot and a campfire. You can also find existing cooking pots that are placed over a fire in the Grand Plateau. One is also present inside the Hyrule Castle.

Once you have a cooking pot, create a fire. Then go to your inventory and select the ingredients you want to combine for the recipe. Now just stand by the pot, “tap A to Cook,” and watch your ingredients turn into a delicious meal.

Each meal provides a different effect. For example, if you cook a spicy one, it will protect you from the cold. If you want strength or stamina then prepare mighty and energizing meals.

There is a catch though that you can only activate one particular boost at a single time. So choose wisely.

Now let us see what different kinds of ingredients you can find in Zelda: BOTW.

List of ingredients you can find in Breath of the Wild

There are many ingredients that you can find in Zelda: BOTW. Each ingredient performs a specific role. Before jumping into the recipes, it is vital to understand what kind of ingredients you can find in the game.

Category Ingredients Vegetables and Herbs Big Hearty Radish, Spicy Pepper, Hyrule Herb, Swift Carrot, Hearty Radish, Fortified Pumpkin, Endura Carrot Mushrooms Zapshroom, Rushroom, Sunshroom, Stamella Shroom, Hylian Shroom, Endurashroom, Silent Shroom, Chillshroom, Razorshroom, Ironshroom, Hearty Shroom, Big Hearty Shroom Flowers Blue Nightshade, Electric Safflina, Armoranth, Cool Safflina, Swift Violet, Mighty Thistle, Warm Safflina, Silent Princess Meat Raw Gourmet Meat, Raw Prime Meat, Raw Meat Poultry Raw Bird Thigh, Raw Bird Drumstick, Raw Whole Bird Fish Sizzlefin Trout, Armored Porgy, Mighty Porgy, Hyrule Bass, Staminoka Bass, Hearty Bass, Voltfin Trout, Stealthfin Trout, Hearty Salmon, Chillfin Trout, Mighty Carp, Sanke Carp, Armored Carp Crabs Bright-Eyed Crab, Razorclaw Crab, Ironshell Crab, Snails Hearty Blueshell Snail, Sneaky River Snail Fruits Apple, Wildberry, Palm Fruit, Fleet-Lotus Seeds, Hydomelon, Voltfruit, Banana, Hearty Durian

List of recipes you can cook in Breath of the Wild

You can cook almost every kind of meal in Zelda: BOTW. The meals fall into different categories as you can have Seafood, Desert or some other kind of dishes. So let’s start with the meals you can make using mushrooms and vegetables.

Stew and Soup recipes

These meals will allow you to get a specific boost in your abilities. The ingredients required for these recipes are easy to collect, making them a go-to meal for many occasions.

Recipe Ingredients Cream of Vegetable Soup 1x Rock Salt, 1x Fresh Milk, Any Vegetable or Herb Pumpkin Stew 1x Fortified Pumpkin, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Goat Butter Creamy Heart Soup 1x Hyrdomelon, 1x Voltfruit, 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Heart Radish or the Big Hearty Radish Veggie Cream Soup 1x any Carrot, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Fortified Pumpkin Cream of Mushroom Soup 1x any Vegetable or Herb, 1x any Mushroom, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Fresh Milk Carrot Stew 1x any Carrot, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Fresh Milk

Meat recipes

The main ingredient for these recipes is meat, as the name suggests. You can get the ingredients for these recipes by hunting and looking for wild animals like cranes, wolves, and bears to gather the required meat for these dishes. Different buffs from these meals make you strong in the game.

Recipe Ingredients Poultry Curry 1x Raw Bird Drumstick, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goron Spice Prime Poultry Curry 1x Raw Bird Thigh, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goron Spice Gourmet Poultry Curry 1x Raw Whole Bird, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goron Spice Meat Skewer 1x any Poultry or Meat Copious Meat Skewer 4x Different Poultry or Meat Spiced Meat Skewer 1x Raw Meat, 1x Goron Spice Prime Spiced Meat Skewer 1x Raw Prime Meat, 1x Goron Spice Gourmet Spiced Meat Skewer 1x Raw Gourmet Meat, 1x Goron Spice Meat and Seafood Fry 1x Raw Bird Drumstick or Raw Meat, 1x any Fish, Snail or Crab Spicy Meat and Seafood Fry 1x Raw Meat, 1x Spicy Pepper, 1x Hyrule Bass Prime Meat and Seafood Fry 1x Raw Bird Thigh or Raw Prime Meat, 1x Any Fish, Snail or Crab Gourmet Meat and Seafood Fry 1x Raw Whole Bird or Raw Gourmet Meat, 1x any Fish, Snail or Crab Steamed Meat 1x any Meat or Poultry, 1x any Vegetable or Herb Glazed Meat 1x any Meat or Poultry, 1x Courser Bee Honey Meat and Mushroom Skewer 1x any Meat or Poultry, 1x any Mushroom Pepper Steak 1x any Meat or Poultry, 1x Spicy Pepper Meat-Stuffed Pumpkins 1x any Meat or Poultry, 1x Fortified Pumpkin Salt-Grilled Meat 1x Raw Bird Drumstick or Raw Meat, 1x Rock Salt Salt-Grilled Prime Meat 1x Raw Bird Thigh or Raw Prime Meat, 1x Rock Salt Salt-Grilled Gourmet Meat 1x Raw Whole Bird or Raw Gourmet Meat, 1x Rock Salt Meat Pie 1x any Meat or Poultry, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Goat Butter Meat and Rice Bowl 1x Raw Bird Drumstick or Raw Meat, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Rock Salt Prime Meat and Rice Bowl 1x Raw Bird Thigh or Raw Prime Meat, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Hylian Rice Gourmet Meat and Rice Bowl 1x Raw Whole Bird or Raw Gourmet Meat, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Rock Salt Meaty Rice Balls 1x any Meat or Poultry, 1x Hylian Rice Meat Stew 1x Raw Bird Drumstick or Raw Meat, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Fresh Milk Prime Meat Stew 1x Raw Bird Thigh or Raw Prime Meat, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Fresh Milk Gourmet Meat Stew 1x Raw Whole Bird or Raw Gourmet Meat, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Goat Butter Poultry Pilaf 1x Raw Bird Drumstick, 1x Bird Egg, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goat Butter Prime Poultry Pilaf 1x Raw Bird Thigh, 1x Bird Egg, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goat Butter Gourmet Poultry Pilaf 1x Raw Whole Bird, 1x Bird Egg, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goat Butter Meat Curry 1x Raw Meat, 1x Goron Spice, 1 Hylian Rice Prime Meat Curry 1x Raw Prime Meat, 1x Goron Spice, 1 Hylian Rice Gourmet Meat Curry 1x Raw Gourmet Meat, 1x Goron Spice, 1 Hylian Rice Creamy Meat Soup 1x any Meat or Poultry, 1x any Vegetable or Herb, 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Rock Salt

Seafood recipes

The Seafood meals are among the best in Zelda: BOTW. These meals boost offensive and defensive powers in the game. So you have to search hard for the Snails, Crabs, and Fish to create these meals in the game.

Recipe Ingredient Seafood Rice Balls 1x any Fish, Snail or Crab, 1x Hylian Rice Seafood Paella 1x Armored or Mighty Porgy, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Rocksalt, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Hearty Blueshell Snail Fish Skewer 1x any Fish Copious Fish Skewer 4x different kinds of Fish Fish and Mushroom Skewer 1x any Snail, Crab or Fish, 1x any Mushroom Seafood Skewer 1x any Crab or Snail Fish Pie 1x any Snail, Crab or Fish, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Tabantha Wheat Clam Chowder 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Hearty Blueshell Snail, 1x Goat Butter Crab Risotto 1x any Crab, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goat Butter Crab Omelet with Rice 1x any Crab, 1x Bird Egg, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Hylian Rice Seafood Curry 1x Goron Spice, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Mighty or Armored Porgy or Hearty Blueshell Snail Salt-Grilled Fish 1x any Fish, 1x Rock Salt Steamed Fish 1x any Fish, 1x any Vegetable or Herb Glazed Seafood 1x any Snail, Crab or Fish, 1x Courser Bee Honey Spicy Peppered Seafood 1x any Snail, Crab or Fish, 1x Spicy Pepper Salt-Grilled Crab 1x any Crab, 1x Rock Salt Crab Stir-Fry 1x Goron Spice, 1x any Crab Salmon Meuniere 1x Hearty Salmon, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Tabantha Wheat Seafood Meuniere 1x any Seafood apart from Hearty Salmon, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Goat Butter Porgy Meuniere 1x Armored or Mighty Porgy, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Tabantha Wheat Creamy Seafood Soup 1x any Snail, Crab or Fish, 1x any Vegetable or Herb, 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Rock Salt Salmon Risotto 1x Hearty Salmon, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Hylian Rice Seafood Fried Rice 1x Hearty Blueshell snail or Mighty or Armored Porgy, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Hylian Rice

Egg and Rice recipes

You can use a combination of egg and rice to create different meals in Zelda: BOTW. You can add five eggs to these recipes to increase your health restoration of the game.

Recipe Ingredients Omelet 1x any Bird Egg Mushroom Omelet 1x any Mushroom, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Bird Egg Vegetable Omelet 1x any Herb, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Bird Egg, 1x Rock Salt Curry Rice 1x Goron Spice, 1x Hylian Rice Curry Pilaf 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goron Spice, 1x Goat Butter Fried Egg and Rice 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Bird Egg Vegetable Curry 1x any Pumpkin or Carrot, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goron Spice Veggie Rice Balls 1x any Herb or Vegetable, 1x Hylian Rice Mushroom Rice Balls 1x any Mushroom, 1x Hylian Rice Mushroom Risotto 1x any Mushroom, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Goat Butter Vegetable Risotto 1x any Carrot or Fortified Pumpkin, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Rock Salt

Dessert recipes

You can use several different fruits along with Cane Sugar and Tabantha Wheat to create other delicious meals. These ingredients are one of the easiest to find, so you can create multiple such meals using the cooking pot.

Recipe Ingredient Fruitcake 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Apple or Wildberry, 1x Palm Fruit, Banana, Hearty Durian, or Voltfruit Honey Candy 1x Courser Bee Honey Honeyed Apple 1x Apple, 1x Courser Bee Honey Honeyed Fruits 1x Courser Bee Honey, 1x Hearty Durian, Banana, Wildberry, Palm Fruit, Hydromelon or Voltfruit Fried Bananas 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Might Bananas Apple Pie 1x Apple, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Goat Butter Fruit Pie 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Palm Fruit, Hearty Druain, Wildberry, Hydromelon, Banana or Voltfruit Pumpkin Pie 1x Fortified Pumpkin, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Goat Butter Egg Tart 1x Bird Egg, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Tabantha Wheat Egg Pudding 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Bird Egg Nutcake 1x Goat Butter, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Chickaloo Tree Nut or Acorn Carrot Cake 1x Goat Butter, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x any Carrot, 1x Tabantha Wheat Honey Crepe 1x Courser Bee Honey, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Bird Egg, 1x Fresh Milk Wildberry Crepe 1x Wildberry, 1x Bird Egg, 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Cane Sugar Plain Crepe 1x Bird Egg, 1x Tabatha Wheat, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Fresh Milk

Monster recipes

You need a specific extract for the Monster recipes that you can only get from the Kilton in Zelda: BOTW. You need to spend some money as the NPC sells it for a reasonable price.

Recipe Ingredients Monster Soup 1x Monster Extract, 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Tabantha Wheat Monster Cake 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Monster Extract, 1 Goat Butter Monster Rice Balls 1x Rock Salt, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Monster Extract Monster Curry 1x Goron Spice, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Monster Extract Monster Stew 1x any Snail, Crab or Fish, 1x any Meat or Poultry, 1x Monster Extract

Sides and Snacks recipes

The meals created through these recipes are not powerful when it comes to health regeneration in Zelda: BOTW. However, you can still make these meals to restore some hearts in the game.