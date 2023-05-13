Zelda: Breath Of The Wild All Recipes And Cookbooks

By Faizan Saif

The cooking mechanism is a prominent feature of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Using a campfire, you can cook food and elixirs that can restore health and provide other benefits. But before you can do so, you need to know their recipes in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Unfortunately, there is no recipe book in Zelda: BOTW that you can pick up to learn recipes. This means you’ll have to do this the hard way and experiment with different ingredients and see what you end up with.

However, to make things easy for you, we have crafted some of the best cooking recipes along with elixirs that you can utilize to become formidable in the game. 

Before you can get to cooking, you need to understand how the system works first. 

How to cook in Zelda: Breath of the Wild 

To cook, you need a cooking pot and a campfire. You can also find existing cooking pots that are placed over a fire in the Grand Plateau. One is also present inside the Hyrule Castle.

Once you have a cooking pot, create a fire. Then go to your inventory and select the ingredients you want to combine for the recipe. Now just stand by the pot, “tap A to Cook,” and watch your ingredients turn into a delicious meal. 

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Each meal provides a different effect. For example, if you cook a spicy one, it will protect you from the cold. If you want strength or stamina then prepare mighty and energizing meals.

There is a catch though that you can only activate one particular boost at a single time. So choose wisely.

Now let us see what different kinds of ingredients you can find in Zelda: BOTW. 

List of ingredients you can find in Breath of the Wild

There are many ingredients that you can find in Zelda: BOTW. Each ingredient performs a specific role. Before jumping into the recipes, it is vital to understand what kind of ingredients you can find in the game. 

CategoryIngredients 
Vegetables and Herbs Big Hearty Radish, Spicy Pepper, Hyrule Herb, Swift Carrot, Hearty Radish, Fortified Pumpkin, Endura Carrot 
Mushrooms Zapshroom, Rushroom, Sunshroom, Stamella Shroom, Hylian Shroom, Endurashroom, Silent Shroom, Chillshroom, Razorshroom, Ironshroom, Hearty Shroom, Big Hearty Shroom 
Flowers Blue Nightshade, Electric Safflina, Armoranth, Cool Safflina, Swift Violet, Mighty Thistle, Warm Safflina, Silent Princess 
Meat Raw Gourmet Meat, Raw Prime Meat, Raw Meat  
Poultry Raw Bird Thigh, Raw Bird Drumstick, Raw Whole Bird  
Fish Sizzlefin Trout, Armored Porgy, Mighty Porgy, Hyrule Bass, Staminoka Bass, Hearty Bass, Voltfin Trout, Stealthfin Trout, Hearty Salmon, Chillfin Trout, Mighty Carp, Sanke Carp, Armored Carp 
Crabs  Bright-Eyed Crab, Razorclaw Crab, Ironshell Crab, 
Snails Hearty Blueshell Snail, Sneaky River Snail 
Fruits Apple, Wildberry, Palm Fruit, Fleet-Lotus Seeds, Hydomelon, Voltfruit, Banana, Hearty Durian 

List of recipes you can cook in Breath of the Wild

You can cook almost every kind of meal in Zelda: BOTW. The meals fall into different categories as you can have Seafood, Desert or some other kind of dishes. So let’s start with the meals you can make using mushrooms and vegetables.  

Stew and Soup recipes

These meals will allow you to get a specific boost in your abilities. The ingredients required for these recipes are easy to collect, making them a go-to meal for many occasions. 

Recipe Ingredients
Cream of Vegetable Soup1x Rock Salt, 1x Fresh Milk, Any Vegetable or Herb
Pumpkin Stew 1x Fortified Pumpkin, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Goat Butter 
Creamy Heart Soup 1x Hyrdomelon, 1x Voltfruit, 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Heart Radish or the Big Hearty Radish 
Veggie Cream Soup 1x any Carrot, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Fortified Pumpkin 
Cream of Mushroom Soup 1x any Vegetable or Herb, 1x any Mushroom, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Fresh Milk 
Carrot Stew 1x any Carrot, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Fresh Milk 

Meat recipes

The main ingredient for these recipes is meat, as the name suggests. You can get the ingredients for these recipes by hunting and looking for wild animals like cranes, wolves, and bears to gather the required meat for these dishes. Different buffs from these meals make you strong in the game. 

Recipe Ingredients
Poultry Curry 1x Raw Bird Drumstick, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goron Spice 
Prime Poultry Curry 1x Raw Bird Thigh, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goron Spice 
Gourmet Poultry Curry 1x Raw Whole Bird, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goron Spice 
Meat Skewer 1x any Poultry or Meat 
Copious Meat Skewer 4x Different Poultry or Meat 
Spiced Meat Skewer 1x Raw Meat, 1x Goron Spice 
Prime Spiced Meat Skewer 1x Raw Prime Meat, 1x Goron Spice 
Gourmet Spiced Meat Skewer 1x Raw Gourmet Meat, 1x Goron Spice 
Meat and Seafood Fry 1x Raw Bird Drumstick or Raw Meat, 1x any Fish, Snail or Crab 
Spicy Meat and Seafood Fry 1x Raw Meat, 1x Spicy Pepper, 1x Hyrule Bass 
Prime Meat and Seafood Fry 1x Raw Bird Thigh or Raw Prime Meat, 1x Any Fish, Snail or Crab 
Gourmet Meat and Seafood Fry 1x Raw Whole Bird or Raw Gourmet Meat, 1x any Fish, Snail or Crab 
Steamed Meat 1x any Meat or Poultry, 1x any Vegetable or Herb 
Glazed Meat 1x any Meat or Poultry, 1x Courser Bee Honey 
Meat and Mushroom Skewer 1x any Meat or Poultry, 1x any Mushroom 
Pepper Steak 1x any Meat or Poultry, 1x Spicy Pepper 
Meat-Stuffed Pumpkins 1x any Meat or Poultry, 1x Fortified Pumpkin 
Salt-Grilled Meat 1x Raw Bird Drumstick or Raw Meat, 1x Rock Salt 
Salt-Grilled Prime Meat 1x Raw Bird Thigh or Raw Prime Meat, 1x Rock Salt 
Salt-Grilled Gourmet Meat 1x Raw Whole Bird or Raw Gourmet Meat, 1x Rock Salt 
Meat Pie 1x any Meat or Poultry, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Goat Butter 
Meat and Rice Bowl 1x Raw Bird Drumstick or Raw Meat, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Rock Salt 
Prime Meat and Rice Bowl 1x Raw Bird Thigh or Raw Prime Meat, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Hylian Rice 
Gourmet Meat and Rice Bowl 1x Raw Whole Bird or Raw Gourmet Meat, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Rock Salt 
Meaty Rice Balls 1x any Meat or Poultry, 1x Hylian Rice 
Meat Stew  1x Raw Bird Drumstick or Raw Meat, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Fresh Milk 
Prime Meat Stew 1x Raw Bird Thigh or Raw Prime Meat, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Fresh Milk 
Gourmet Meat Stew 1x Raw Whole Bird or Raw Gourmet Meat, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Goat Butter 
Poultry Pilaf 1x Raw Bird Drumstick, 1x Bird Egg, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goat Butter 
Prime Poultry Pilaf 1x Raw Bird Thigh, 1x Bird Egg, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goat Butter 
Gourmet Poultry Pilaf 1x Raw Whole Bird, 1x Bird Egg, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goat Butter 
Meat Curry 1x Raw Meat, 1x Goron Spice, 1 Hylian Rice 
Prime Meat Curry 1x Raw Prime Meat, 1x Goron Spice, 1 Hylian Rice 
Gourmet Meat Curry 1x Raw Gourmet Meat, 1x Goron Spice, 1 Hylian Rice 
Creamy Meat Soup 1x any Meat or Poultry, 1x any Vegetable or Herb, 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Rock Salt 

Seafood recipes

The Seafood meals are among the best in Zelda: BOTW. These meals boost offensive and defensive powers in the game. So you have to search hard for the Snails, Crabs, and Fish to create these meals in the game. 

Recipe Ingredient
Seafood Rice Balls 1x any Fish, Snail or Crab, 1x Hylian Rice 
Seafood Paella 1x Armored or Mighty Porgy, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Rocksalt, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Hearty Blueshell Snail 
Fish Skewer 1x any Fish 
Copious Fish Skewer 4x different kinds of Fish 
Fish and Mushroom Skewer 1x any Snail, Crab or Fish, 1x any Mushroom 
Seafood Skewer 1x any Crab or Snail 
Fish Pie  1x any Snail, Crab or Fish, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Tabantha Wheat 
Clam Chowder 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Hearty Blueshell Snail, 1x Goat Butter 
Crab Risotto 1x any Crab, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goat Butter 
Crab Omelet with Rice 1x any Crab, 1x Bird Egg, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Hylian Rice 
Seafood Curry 1x Goron Spice, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Mighty or Armored Porgy or Hearty Blueshell Snail 
Salt-Grilled Fish 1x any Fish, 1x Rock Salt 
Steamed Fish 1x any Fish, 1x any Vegetable or Herb 
Glazed Seafood 1x any Snail, Crab or Fish, 1x Courser Bee Honey 
Spicy Peppered Seafood 1x any Snail, Crab or Fish, 1x Spicy Pepper 
Salt-Grilled Crab 1x any Crab, 1x Rock Salt 
Crab Stir-Fry 1x Goron Spice, 1x any Crab 
Salmon Meuniere 1x Hearty Salmon, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Tabantha Wheat 
Seafood Meuniere 1x any Seafood apart from Hearty Salmon, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Goat Butter 
Porgy Meuniere 1x Armored or Mighty Porgy, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Tabantha Wheat 
Creamy Seafood Soup 1x any Snail, Crab or Fish, 1x any Vegetable or Herb, 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Rock Salt 
Salmon Risotto 1x Hearty Salmon, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Hylian Rice 
Seafood Fried Rice 1x Hearty Blueshell snail or Mighty or Armored Porgy, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Hylian Rice 

Egg and Rice recipes

You can use a combination of egg and rice to create different meals in Zelda: BOTW. You can add five eggs to these recipes to increase your health restoration of the game.  

Recipe Ingredients
Omelet 1x any Bird Egg 
Mushroom Omelet 1x any Mushroom, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Bird Egg 
Vegetable Omelet 1x any Herb, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Bird Egg, 1x Rock Salt 
Curry Rice 1x Goron Spice, 1x Hylian Rice 
Curry Pilaf 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goron Spice, 1x Goat Butter 
Fried Egg and Rice 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Bird Egg 
Vegetable Curry 1x any Pumpkin or Carrot, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goron Spice 
Veggie Rice Balls 1x any Herb or Vegetable, 1x Hylian Rice 
Mushroom Rice Balls 1x any Mushroom, 1x Hylian Rice 
Mushroom Risotto 1x any Mushroom, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Goat Butter 
Vegetable Risotto 1x any Carrot or Fortified Pumpkin, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Rock Salt 

Dessert recipes

You can use several different fruits along with Cane Sugar and Tabantha Wheat to create other delicious meals. These ingredients are one of the easiest to find, so you can create multiple such meals using the cooking pot. 

Recipe Ingredient
Fruitcake 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Apple or Wildberry, 1x Palm Fruit, Banana, Hearty Durian, or Voltfruit 
Honey Candy 1x Courser Bee Honey 
Honeyed Apple 1x Apple, 1x Courser Bee Honey 
Honeyed Fruits 1x Courser Bee Honey, 1x Hearty Durian, Banana, Wildberry, Palm Fruit, Hydromelon or Voltfruit 
Fried Bananas 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Might Bananas 
Apple Pie 1x Apple, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Goat Butter 
Fruit Pie 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Palm Fruit, Hearty Druain, Wildberry, Hydromelon, Banana or Voltfruit 
Pumpkin Pie 1x Fortified Pumpkin, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Goat Butter 
Egg Tart 1x Bird Egg, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Tabantha Wheat 
Egg Pudding 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Bird Egg 
Nutcake 1x Goat Butter, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Chickaloo Tree Nut or Acorn 
Carrot Cake 1x Goat Butter, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x any Carrot, 1x Tabantha Wheat 
Honey Crepe 1x Courser Bee Honey, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Bird Egg, 1x Fresh Milk 
Wildberry Crepe 1x Wildberry, 1x Bird Egg, 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Cane Sugar 
Plain Crepe 1x Bird Egg, 1x Tabatha Wheat, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Fresh Milk 

Monster recipes

You need a specific extract for the Monster recipes that you can only get from the Kilton in Zelda: BOTW. You need to spend some money as the NPC sells it for a reasonable price.  

Recipe Ingredients 
Monster Soup 1x Monster Extract, 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Goat Butter, 1x Tabantha Wheat 
Monster Cake 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1x Cane Sugar, 1x Monster Extract, 1 Goat Butter 
Monster Rice Balls 1x Rock Salt, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Monster Extract 
Monster Curry 1x Goron Spice, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Monster Extract 
Monster Stew 1x any Snail, Crab or Fish, 1x any Meat or Poultry, 1x Monster Extract 

Sides and Snacks recipes

The meals created through these recipes are not powerful when it comes to health regeneration in Zelda: BOTW. However, you can still make these meals to restore some hearts in the game. 

Recipe Ingredients
Mushroom Skewers 1x any Mushroom 
Copious Mushroom Skewers 4x different kinds of Mushrooms 
Steamed Mushrooms 1x any Mushroom, 1x any Herb or Vegetable 
Steamed Fruit 1x any Fruit, 1x any Herb or Vegetable 
Glazed Veggies 1x any Herb or Vegetable, 1x Courser Bee Honey 
Glazed Mushrooms 1x Courser Bee Honey, 1x any Mushroom 
Copious Simmered Fruit 4x different kind of fruits 
Fruit and Mushroom Mix 1x any Fruit, 1x any Mushroom 
Hot Buttered Apple 1x Goat Butter, 1x Apple 
Salt-Grilled Greens 1x Hyrule Herb, 1x Rock Salt 
Herb Saute 1x Goron Spice, 1x any Herb or Vegetable 
Dubious Food 1x Monster parts, 2x Items giving effects 
Wheat Bread 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goat Butter 
Warm Milk 1x Fresh Mulk 
Sauteed Nuts 1x Chickaloo Nut or Acorn 
Rock-Hard Food 1x Wood 
Sauteed Peppers 1x Spicy Pepper 
Simmered Fruit 1x any Fruit 
Fried Wild Greens 1x any Vegetable or Herb 
Copious Fried Wild Greens 4x different kind of Herbs, Vegetable or Flowers 
Salt-Grilled Mushrooms 1x any Mushroom, 1x Rock Salt 
Fragrant Mushroom Saute 1x any Mushroom, 1x Goron Spice 

Related Topics
About the Author
Faizan Saif

My love for games started after I played COD2 and became obsessed. We conquered national events and became one of the best in the COD franchise. I deeply connect with FPS games and love to ...