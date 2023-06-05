How To Get Epona In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

In Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Epona is a horse you can summon to yourself anytime to save on your devices and energy. Even though players can make a vehicle they need anytime using Zonai Devices, having a living, breathing horse is still better. But getting Epona in Zelda TotK is not a simple process. This guide will help you get Epona in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get Epona horse in Zelda: TotK

Epona is Link’s trusty steed back from Ocarina of Time and has always come to Link’s help in his adventures. However, getting Epona in Zelda TotK is not a straightforward job. There are only a couple of ways in which you can get Epona, and we will explain both of them.

Transferring Epona from Zelda: BotW

If you had Epona in Zelda: BotW, you will automatically get Epona in Zelda: TotK from Serenne Stable. Ensure your Zelda: BotW save file is on the same device you are playing Zelda: TotK. In addition to Epona, you can take any other horse you had in Zelda: BotW.

This option is essential to remember since Epona won’t pull any carts or other objects, but other horses will do it, so you might have to reconsider your horse choice.

Scan Amiibo to get Epona

Amiibos get you a lot of rewards in Zelda games, and one of the rewards you can get using an Amiibo is Epona. The best Amiibos to select for this are the Super Smash Bros, Link Amiibo, and Twilight Princess Link Amiibo.

If you have multiple Amiibos, or your friends have some extra Amiibos, you can use them all once daily to try and get Epona in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom for yourself. If you want Epona as soon as possible, there is a way you can work around the system.

Naturally, you are allowed to use an Amiibo only once per day. If you want to bypass this, simply save your game after you collect whatever your Amiibo gave you, then shut the game down. Go to the Switch’s settings, and change your device’s date.

Add one day to the device, and restart the device. Run the game, and you can use your Amiibo again. This way, you can keep reusing the exact Amiibo multiple times in a single day until you get Epona in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.