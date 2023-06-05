Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Horse Gear Locations

Your Horse is the primary mode of transport you have in Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild to explore the vast open world of Hyrule. Being a crucial part of the Zelda Breath of the Wild, you can customize your horse how you see fit by equipping different gear on it.

You can mix and match your Bridle and saddle on your horse. These can be found across Hyrule through different methods, whether bought at shops or as a reward for some mini-games in Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. With a few exceptions, these are only cosmetic and offer no extra rewards or buffs.

This guide will help you find all the Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild horse gear to customize your mount in the game.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Horse gears

Horse gear in Zelda BOTW falls into multiple categories just like Link’s own gear does. Before you decide to change your horse’s gear, you need to know that Link’s bond with his horse must be maximum before you can customize the horse’s gear.

Bridles

Ancient Bridle

The Bridle is a part of The Champions’ Ballad DLC in Zelda BOTW. You get the side quest “EX Ancient Horse Rumors” when the DLC is active. You get this side quest by reading the Super Rumor Mill V3.

After unlocking the side quest, you must head to Satori Mountain, south of Hyrule Bridge. Look around the Cherry tree atop the mountain to find the Ancient Bridle. It is the only gear that offers rewards for equipping in Breath of the Wild.

Extravagant Bridle

The Bridle is a reward for completing the Mounted Obstacle Course mini-game. You must complete the course in less than 1 minute and 30 seconds to get the Bridle. If you complete the mini-game with the requirements fulfilled, you will get the Bridle from Blynne in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Knight’s Bridle

The Knight’s Bridle unlocks when you complete the Horseback Archer mini-game. Jini offers the mini-game. You need to break 22 Targets during the mini-game to unlock the Bridle as a reward for yourself.

Monster Bridle

You can buy this Bridle from Fang and Bone. The Bridle costs 399 Mon. There is no other way to get this Bridle in the game.

Royal Bridle

To get this Bridle, complete the “The Royal White Stallion” side quest in Zelda BOTW. After completing the side quest, you will get the Royal Bridle by Toffa.

Stable Bridle

This is the default bridle you get for all your horses in Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. Register your horse in any stable to get the Bridle.

Traveler’s Bridle

The Bridle can be found by scanning the Link Rider amiibo. It is in one of the two chests that spawn when you scan the amiibo.

Saddles

Ancient Saddle

The Ancient Saddle is a part of The Champions’ Ballad DLC. In the DLC, you can read Super Rumor Mill EK and Super Rumor Mill V3 and unlock the side quest “EX Ancient House Rumors.”

In this quest, you can find the Ancient Saddle for the Horse in Malanya Spring. The Saddle is inside a metal treasure chest in the springs after you start the side quest.

Ancient Saddle allows your Horse to teleport to you when you whistle in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Extravagant Saddle

The Saddle is unlocked as a reward for completing the Mounted Obstacle Course for Blynne in 1 minute and 30 seconds. Once you complete the mini-game with the requirements completed, you will get the Extravagant Saddle as the reward.

Knight’s Saddle

For this Saddle, you need to complete Jini’s Horseback Archery mini-game. You will unlock the Knight’s Saddle if you complete the mini-game with 25 targets shot.

Monster Saddle

The Monster Saddle can only be purchased from Kilton at Fang and Bones. You can purchase the Saddle for 299 Mon.

Royal Saddle

To get this Saddle, you must complete the side quest “The Royal White Stallion” in Breath of the Wild. After completing the side quest, you will be gifted the Royal Saddle by Toffa.

Stable Saddle

This is the default saddle you get for all your horses in Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. Register your horse in any stable to get the Saddle.

Traveler’s Saddle

The Saddle can be found by scanning the Link Rider amiibo. It can be found in one of the two chests that spawn when you scan the amiibo.

How to change Horse gear in Zelda BOTW

Now once you have the gear you want to equip on your horse, you cannot just change it at any time. You need to head to a stable to change your horse’s gear. At the Stable, you can change the Bridle and Saddle.

There are four Stables in Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild where you can change your Horse gear:

Highland Stable

Outskirt Stable

South Akkala Stable

Woodland Stable

Other than this, there is one huge exception. You cannot customize your Epona and Giant Horse in Zelda BOTW with any of the mentioned gears.