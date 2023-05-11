Where To Find And Tame Giant Horse In Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

This Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Giant Horse guide will help players in tracking down and taming the biggest mount for its special features and to basically look cool while riding something gigantic.

There are numerous mounts to choose from when taming in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. However, perhaps the funniest looking and giant-sized one is, in fact, the Giant Horse. This horse is distinguished due to its black color and unique orange-colored mane and tail.

It is said that this horse is related to the horse of Ganondorf, the unimaginably powerful beast who wishes to spread darkness over Hyrule.

Not only is the horse funny to look at because of its size, which is huge, it also has some unique benefits. It has the best rating in terms of strength but does not do as well in terms of speed.

Giant Horse location in Breath of the Wild

The Giant Horse is actually almost double the size of every other horse in the game but its size also makes it very slow. It has a 2 out of 5 rating for Speed.

Thankfully, it has infinite stamina so it can run anywhere without having to rest, albeit at a slower speed. It also has the highest strength of all the horses so it can easily run over enemies in its path. It earns 5 out of 5 stars in terms of its Strength but it also has a wild temperament making it hard to tame.

The horse itself can be found in the Taobab Grassland and can be acquired after completing the ‘Hunt for the Giant Horse’ side quest. But players should make sure they have a lot of stamina before they attempt to tame it as this huge horse will come with a wild temperament.

In order to get to the horse, perhaps the best way is to travel to Owa Daim Shrine and then glide off of the cliffs of Mount Faloraa to the south.

You will reach the Taobab Grasslands straight away but then you will need to head to the Highland Stable to register your Giant Horse which is a long journey. The path to complete the ‘Hunt for the Giant Horse’ side quest is shown on the map below.

Players can easily spot the Breath of the Wild Giant Horse as it seems to be addressing multiple smaller horses in a clearing.

How to tame the Giant Horse

In order to easily approach the mount and to ensure it doesn’t get spooked and run away, players should improve their stealth either through some gear piece or consumable.

Once players successfully sneak up to the horse and jump on top of it, they need to repeatedly press the L button to soothe it until the Giant Horse is fully calm. To do this, it will require more than two complete stamina wheels so players should be prepared beforehand.

When the Giant Horse has finally been calmed down and tamed, players can simply take it to the nearby Highland Stable and register it there.

While riding towards the stable, the horse will give players some trouble so they should soothe it whenever it starts acting up. Unfortunately, the nearest stable from Taobab Grassland is in the Mounted Archery Camp for which you have to travel quite far.

Apart from the wild temperament of the horse, the journey to the stable is also complicated by two kinds of enemies. One is the Lynels you will come across in Oseira Plains and the other are the Bokoblines in the Darybon Plains.

You do not necessarily need to engage with these enemies as you can simply steer clear of them by maintaining a safe distance and continuing down your path.

Thankfully, the ride is long enough that by the time players reach the stable, the bond between Giant Horse and Link improves by a lot.

Even though the Giant Horse has many perks such as its strength and stamina, but it cannot spur or gallop. This horse isn’t customizable either as neither its mane nor its saddle can be changed from the original one.