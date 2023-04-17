Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Diamond Farming Guide

In Zelda: Breath of the Wild, diamonds are rare gems you will find while roaming the lands of Hyrule. As they are quite rare, it is difficult to farm them. While you can get Diamonds from amiibos, the method isn’t totally reliable to Zelda Breath of the Wild diamond farming is your best bet to gather a bunch of these minerals.

How to farm Diamonds in Zelda Breath of the Wild

As mentioned before, Zelda Breath of the Wild diamonds have a lot of uses and are a valuable mineral that can be sold to make a good amount of money. Some special weapons in the game also require Diamonds to repair so it is always a good idea to have an ample supply of diamonds.

Trade Luminous Stones

Although it is hard to get Diamonds in the game, the easiest method to collect them is if you meet with Ledo and trade your Luminous stones in the Domain of Zora. All Link must do is reach Zora’s Domain and communicate with the Architect Ledo.

Try to get there in the daytime. After the conversation ends, you can offer him 10 Luminous Stones for a single Diamond in Zelda BOTW. Link can collect two Diamonds by doing this on the first attempt.

However, later during the side quests, you can return to get diamonds using this way as many times as you want. It is an effortless way to get diamonds, as the players can get the Luminous Stones and exchange them.

Defeat the Talus Monsters

Another well-planned way to get Diamonds is by defeating the following Monsters in Zelda Breath of the Wild:

Rare Stone Talus

Igneo Talus

Frost Talus

Luminous Stone Talus

Wild diamonds can be collected from several positions throughout the game world, but this is a hefty task as it takes much of your time.

Check the Ore deposits

You can also get the Diamonds in Zelda Breath of the Wild from the Ore Deposits in the Eldin Region. Just break the deposits with a tool that resembles a hammer to get diamonds.

Buy at the Gem Shop

Go to Tarrey Town and buy Diamonds. Each Diamond costs 2000 Rs.

Uses of Diamonds in Zelda Breath of the Wild