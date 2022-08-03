Where To Find Munchygrub Fossils In Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Munchygrub Fossils are a type of resource in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 that you need to find in order to craft specific gems.

The game has several high-quality (and powerful) gems that you can craft to boost your characters and allies. Once you have a gem recipe on hand, you must begin farming for its resources.

Munchygrub Fossils is not the only resource when it comes to gem crafting. You will have to also find Flier Nectar Jelly and Slender Flamii Bones in XC3.

The following guide will though only focus on finding Munchygrub Fossils in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How To Get Munchygrub Fossils In Xenoblade Chronicles 3

You will need to make your way to the Fornis region and from there, to the Shikashaka Mesa which lies on the western side of the map.

If you are yet to discover the Shikashaka Mesa, note that the location is far off to the western side from the beaten path which you take when you enter the area for the first time.

Take note that this is also a location where you can farm Fourtune Clovers. If you are still confused about the location, wait until you start a quest with Ven which leads you right here.

When searching for Munchygrub Fossils in the Shikashaka Mesa area, keep an eye out for small rocks on the ground. There are a lot of them in the northern section of the Shikashaka Mesa, all the way to the edge of the cliff. You are guaranteed to find a lot of Munchygrub Fossils here, at least enough to craft a few of your high-level gems.

Once you have cleaned out the area, you can stray further to the west to find more Munchygrub Fossils near the river. That being said, you will only find a few fossils here, not as many as you can find around the Shikashaka Mesa.