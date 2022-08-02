Where To Find Fourtune Clovers In Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Fourtune Clovers are extremely rare flowers that you can find during your adventures in Xenoblade Chronicles. The only problem is that you need a bit of luck to come across them while exploring.

Fourtune Clovers are supposed to bring you luck during battles. They are also required to complete the Collectopaedia Card. Either way, they are a rare find and you should be keeping an eye out for them on the map.

The following guide will explain how to get Fourtune Clovers in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Fourtune Clover Locations In Xenoblade Chronicles 3

In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, your first chance to get your hands on the Fourtune Clover flower is at the beginning of Chapter 3.

During Chapter 3, when you are in Colony 30, you will come across Ven who is rumored to be looking for the Fourtune Clovers in the area.

Go and talk to Ven at the entrance of Colony 30. Ven will give you a mission to go and explore the Fornis Region, located near Shikashaka Mesa. In the Fornis region, you will come across multiple Fourtune Clover flowers which can be collected and given to Ven.

After you complete this side quest, make your way back to the Fornis region. Depending upon your luck, you may find some more Fourtune Clovers right away. However, they spawn randomly at different times so you may have to keep returning at different times here to grab some of these flowers for yourself as well.