Where To Find Flier Nectar Jelly In Xenoblade Chronicles 3

There are plenty of resources in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 that you need to find to support your characters and allies. Flier Nectar Jelly is one such item that you need to craft high-quality gems.

Just like Slender Flamii Bones, Flier Nectar Jelly is something you’ll need to farm as it is a critical requirement of some of the more important gem crafting recipes in the game.

This guide has all the information that you’ll need to find the Flier Nectar Jelly resource in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How To Get Flier Nectar Jelly In Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The resource is not a rare one and can be found in multiple areas of the map. Flier Nectar Jelly is not dropped at some of the locations of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 but it can be found very often all across the map.

The Flier Nectar jelly is dropped by enemies that you kill. These animals include Light Fliers and other Cave Fliers. The enemies have the shape of butterflies and some of them resemble dragonflies. Every enemy with a Flier in its name has the chance of dropping Flier Nectar Jelly in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

There’s no region specified to the Fliers and you are recommended to explore every bit of the area that you’ve unlocked at your level to get the maximum of the Flier Nectar Jelly.

The enemies range from Standard to Rare qualities. One best way to get maximum Flier Nectar Jelly is to Skip Travel to the nearest location after you’ve killed all the Fliers in the region. Skip Travel back to the area and fight them again to get the Flier Nectar Jelly.

With the increase of level, you may tend to encounter more powerful Fliers and thus require you to be cautious and mindful of your party level before going on a raid.