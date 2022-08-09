Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Martial Artist Guide

Ghondor’s starting class in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is named “Martial Artist,” and it serves as one of the 12 Attacker Classes in the game. Having an A rating in Attack, the Martial Artist class is all about offense.

But if you want to maximize the Martial Artist’s offensive capabilities, you need to pick the right character, Arts, skills, accessories and gems for it. To help you out with that, this guide will show you all the information you need to know about the Martial Artist class in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to Unlock Martial Artist

Since the Martial Artist class is the starting class for Ghondor, you need to unlock Ghondor as a playable character to get access to this class.

To recruit Ghondor, all you need to do is finish Chapter 5 of XC3. Once Chapter 5 is completed, Ghondor will be added to your list of playable heroes and the Martial Artist class will be unlocked.

Best Martial Artist Characters

The best characters to use with the Martial Artist class in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 are Eunie and Noah.

Since the Martial Artist is an Attacker Class in Xenoblade 3, the best characters for it are the ones that have high Attack, Agility and Dexterity. Eunie and Noah have all three of these features in spades, which makes them the best picks for the Martial Artist class.

Best Martial Artist Arts

There are a lot of Arts to choose from for your Martial Artist in XC3. Selecting the best Arts is extremely important if you want to take the Martial Artist to its highest potential.

To help you out with that, below we’ve listed down the best Combat and Master Arts for the Martial Artist class in Xenoblade 3.

Combat Arts

When selecting the Combat Arts for your Martial Artist in Xenoblade 3, you need to pick the ones that grant its offensive capabilities the most improvement. For this purpose, the three best Combat Arts for the Martial Artist class in XC3 are listed below.

Destructive Charge – When striking an enemy from the front, damage is increased by 50%

Focus – Increases the recharge rate of Arts by 20% and decreases the time between successive auto-attacks by 25%

Jackal Claw – Increases Critical Hit chance and allows you to evade enemy attacks while it is active

Jackal Claw and Destructive Charge will have a big impact on the damage output of your Martial Artist. Focus, on the other hand, will help you overcome one big downside of the Martial Artist class; which comes from its Talent Art

The Talent Art of the Martial Artist completely consumes Art recharge, so Focus will help Arts recharge faster.

Master Arts

The Master Arts for this class should not only increase its damage output further, but they should also grant useful utility to the Martial Artist. The three best Master Arts for the Martial Artist are listed below.

Quickdraw – Increases Attack (from the front) and grants a chance to evade

Shadow Eye – Increases Attack and decreases enemy aggro by 50%

Flashback – Side Break

Shadow Eye will work as both an offensive and defensive Art. The decrease in enemy aggro will greatly increase your survivability in the battlefield.

Quickdraw will work in the same way and Flashback will be your utility-focused Master Art

Best Martial Artist Master Skills

The three best Master Skills for the Martial Artist class in Xenoblade 3 are listed below.

Positioning Pro – Allows the user to set an extra positional art to the Arts Palette. Positioning Pro will come in extremely handy if you’re using two or more Positional Arts with the Martial Artist.

Cypher Edge – Increases Critical Rate by 10%. Cypher Edge is also a great skill to have as it’ll allow you to easily activate the Frenzied Combo skill of the Martial Artist.

Fighting Prowess – Increases damage from physical Arts by 30%. Most of the Martial Artist’s attacks are physical, so the Fighting Prowess skill is a must-have for this class.

Best Martial Artist Accessories

Accessories are not to be overlooked when you’re trying to take Martial Artist build to the next level. The three best accessories for the Martial Artist class are listed below.

Silver Belt – Boosts attack

Light Memory – Gives extra time to Art-Cancel

Optical Headband – Increases Critical Rate

Optical Headband and Silver Belt are great accessories to have as they give a raw boost to Attack and Critical Rate. Light Memory, on the other hand, is an unusual but highly effective accessory for this class.

The Martial Artist class is great at Art-Canceling, and the Light Memory accessory will make it even easier to perform an Art-Cancel.

Best Martial Artist Gems

The best Gems to use with the Martial Artist class are listed below.

Steelcleaver I – Boosts Attack

Steady Striker I – Decreases time between each successive auto-attack

Empowered Combo I – When Art-Canceling, this Gem increases damage

Steady Striker will allow you to recharge your Arts much faster. This will synergize perfectly with Empowered Combo to give a massive boost in damage.

Martial Artist Arts List

Talent Art

Raging Force – Consumes Art recharge to increase damage. The damage scales with the number of Arts consumed

Combat Arts

Detonating Hit – When striking an enemy from the side, this Art inflicts Daze

Comet Punch – Increases Critical Rate and grants a chance to evade enemy while it is active

Hyper Dropkick – When striking an enemy from the front, damage is increased by 70%

Destructive Charge – When striking an enemy from the front, damage is increased by 50%

Focus – Increases the recharge rate of Arts by 20% and decreases the time between successive auto-attacks by 25%

Rampaging Fists – For every enemy present in the battlefield, damage is boosted by 35% (up to 200%)

Impulse wave – For every enemy present in the battlefield, damage is boosted by 20% (up to 200%)

Jackal Claw – Increases Critical Hit chance and allows you to evade enemy attacks while it is active

Master Arts

Impulse Wave – Rank 1

Jackal Claw – Rank 10

Raging Force – Rank 20

Martial Artist Skills List

Frenzied Combo – Recharge Art is consumed by 20% on each Critical Hit

Storms and Stress – Increases damage by 10% every time you Art-Cancel

Feline Righting Reflex – Bypasses Blowdown and Launch and grants a 60% chance to increase Attack

Flashing Punch – Attack Speed is increased by chain auto-attacks and the interval between each auto-attack is decreased

Master Skills

Feline Righting Reflex – Rank 5

Frenzied Combo – Rank 15