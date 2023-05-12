How To Finish Gwent: Old Pals In The Witcher 3

In The Witcher 3, the Gwent: Old Pals is a side quest, that almost spans the entirety of the game, in which you will challenge different characters to Gwent. However, it is not as easy as it seems. Because if you try to complete Gwent: Old Pals a bit late in The Witcher 3, it will be hard for you to find certain participants.

This quest is important for you to complete in The Witcher 3 as it is associated with one more quest and achievement. You cannot complete the Collect ‘Em All quest and get Card Collector achievement if you miss this one, and it is missable.

If you head forward and complete Reason of State and Battle of Kaer Morhen before completing Gwent: Old Pals, you will miss it altogether. So if you don’t want to miss it, make sure to do this quest early in The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt.

We have prepared this guide to cover all the details about the quest so you can complete it quickly and get one step closer to the Card Collector achievement in The Witcher 3.

How to get the Gwent: Old Pals quest

This quest has four opponents: Zoltan, Vernon Roche, Lambert, and Thaler. You can challenge any of them to start this quest in The Witcher 3.

But we recommend starting this quest by completing the main quest, where you’ll meet an old friend of Geralt, Zoltan.

The Witcher 3 Gwent: Old Pals walkthrough

Zoltan Chivay

You will only have two opportunities to play against Zoltan, both during the Broken Flowers quest. Firstly, when you talk to the girl, you’ll have to come toward Zoltan; now you have to speak to him, and he will be ready to play a round of Gwent with you.

After defeating Zoltan in Gwent, you will get his unique card, and some character leads for you to complete this quest. Your second opportunity to play with Zoltan will be afterward you “talk to Priscilla” at the end of this quest.

If you miss both chances, wait till A Poet Under Pressure is completed. Because only then will you get the chance to challenge Zoltan. During the second meeting, Zoltan also gives you “A Dangerous Game” quest in TW3 Wild Hunt.

Vernon Roche

Vernon Roche is one of the names Zoltan gives you. You will find him in the “Temerian Partisan Hideout Camp.” If you didn’t know about this location, then you must make sure you add this location to your quest menu in The Witcher 3.

There are possibilities that you won’t find him at the camp, and in this case, you will have to wait until the “An Eye for An Eye” quest is completed.

You will get his unique card for defeating Vernon, and now you are ready to move to the next character in the quest, Thaler.

Thaler

Challenging Thaler in The Witcher 3 for a game of Gwent has its requirements. You can only challenge Thaler after completing A Deadly Plot quest in TW3. You can challenge Thaler right after you save him from the Trolls, and he will happily accept your offer. If not, you can move forward and find him later in Novigrad at the Seven Cats Inn.

After you complete A Deadly Plot, you do not have to worry about committing foul play. You can get the Rivia card from Thaler.

Lambert

Lambert is also one of your targets told by Zoltan, and I think he’s the strongest target among others. You will encounter him during the “Following the Thread” quest in Witcher 3 Wild Hunt.

You will get an objective to meet him at “The Nowhere Inn,” where you can challenge him to a game of Gwent by selecting “I’ll meet you there” during the conversation. But do note that after selecting this option, you have to talk to him quickly and choose the option to challenge him for a fight, or he will move to the location of the next quest in the Witcher 3.

But even if you miss him there, you don’t have to worry much, as The Witcher 3 gives you another chance to challenge him in the Kaer Morhen. The unique card you will get for defeating Lambert is the Triss Merigold card.

This will complete the Gwent: old Pals quest in the TW3. Now you might be thinking about how you will defeat these characters, so don’t worry, as we have you covered on this as well.

Spy card strategy to win with ease

It is one of the best strategies to win different Gwent games in The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt. All you have to do in this is have 2 spy cards along with your deck.

When you have two spy cards in the game, start placing them down in the first round to have a card advantage over the opponents. But we recommend you not rely on spy cards and gather some high-power cards.