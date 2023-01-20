The Witcher 3 Weapon Crafting Diagram Locations

To keep up with various challenges The Witcher 3 throws at you, you need to upgrade your weapons at the correct time. Alternatively, you can also go the route of finding new and better swords. If you do decide to upgrade your current weapons in The Witcher 3, you will need their crafting diagrams which can be quite a challenge to find.
Once you have the correct weapon crafting diagram, you need an appropriate rank blacksmith and crafting resources. Take the weapon diagram and resources to the blacksmith, and they will be more than happy to upgrade your swords in The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt.
Below, we have given the crafting diagram locations for all the steel and silver swords in The Witcher 3 and crossbows and bolts, so you are always well-equipped with the best weapons for your monster-hunting adventures.
Silver swords locations
|Name
|Damage
|Bonuses
|Ingredients
|Diagram Location and Requirements
|Gven’nel
|225
|–
|3x Silver Ingot, 1x Leather Strap
|Requires Amateur Craftsman to craft and level 13 to use. The crafting diagram is sold by Blacksmith to the South-west of Hierach Square in Novigrad
|Serpentine Silver Sword
|125
|It gets you +20% XP bonus from monsters
|2x Silver Ingots, 1x Venom Extract, 1x Emerald Dust, 1x Leather Straps
|The sword diagram is located in White Orchard Graveyard and can be used at level 1. A journeyman blacksmith is required to craft this.
|Griffin Silver Sword
|180
|It gets you +20% XP bonus from monsters and +5% to Sign Intensity
|1x Leather Scraps, 1x Fifth Essence, 1x Monster Brain, 3x Silver Ingot
|The diagram can be found in the hidden treasure located in the north of Lornruk and to use it you must be at level 11.
|Ursine Silver Sword Enhanced
|320
|Like others, it gets you +20% XP bonus from Monsters, +2% adrenaline gain
|1x Ursine School Silver Sword, 2x Meteorite Silver Ingot, 2x Leather Scraps, 1x Nigredo, 1x Monster Saliva
|This diagram can be located in the basement of Kaer Gelen and can be used once you are level 25 however a journeyman blacksmith is also required to craft it.
|Master Crafted Silver Sword
|250
|Unfortunately, it offers no bonuses.
|2x Leather Straps And, 3x Silver Ingot
|This diagram can be purchased by a blacksmith in Lindenvale and then can be used once you are at level 16.
|Eirlithrad
|275
|This has no bonuses
|1x Leather Straps And, 3x Silver Ingots.
|To get this you need to head towards Bandit Camp. However, it can only be used once you are at level 18.
|Weeper
|410
|It gets you +20% XP bonus from monsters
|1x Monster Brain, 1x Monster Claw, 3x Monster Blood, 1x Cured Draconid Leather
|It is found in the treasure guarded in the southwest of Freya’s Garden
|Feline Silver Sword
|410
|Aard sign intensity increased by +15% and you can also get +20% XP bonus from monsters
|1x Feline School Silver, Sword Superior,2x Leather,2x Dimerituim Ingot,1x Ruby Flawless,1x Monster Dust
|This sword is most likely to be found at Monster Den which is located in the east of Harviken and requires players to be at level 34 at least if they want to use it.
|Steiger
|465
|It gives an additional 75% critical damage.
|1x Leather,2x Meteorite Silver Ingot,3x Monster Blood
|This can be purchased from a blacksmith in Arin Bjorn however can only be used once at level 37.
|Harpy
|475
|It has a +10% chance to make the enemy bleed.
|1x Leather Scraps,2x Dimeritium Ingot,1x Ruby,2x Monster Saliva
|Players can get this from the Sunken chest-guarded treasure of Coast of wrecks. To use this amazing sword players first need to reach level 37.
Steel swords crafting diagram locations
|Name
|Damage
|Bonuses
|Ingredients
|Diagram Location and Requirements
|Dorian Sword
|45
|Nil
|2x Iron Ingot and 2x Leather Straps
|Players can get this in random loot as they progress through the game.
|Temirian Poniard
|35
|Nil
|2X Iron Ingot and 1x Leather Straps.
|This sword can also be found in random loot and has no requirements for its use.
|Koviri Cutlass
|30
|Nil
|2X Iron Ingot And 1x Leather Straps.
|This sword can also be found in random loot and has no requirements for its use.
|Velen Long Sword
|38
|Nil
|2X Iron Ingot And 1x Leather Straps.
|This sword can also be found in random loot and has no requirements for its use.
|Serpentine Steel Sword
|55
|It gets you a +5% XP bonus no matter what kind of creature the enemy is.
|1x Leather Straps, 1x Venom Extract, 1x Emerald Dust, 2x Iron Ingot
|This can be found in Bandit Camp southwest of Ransacked Village And can be used after level 2.
|Novigrad Long Sword
|67
|nil
|1x Leather Scraps And 3x Iron Ingot
|Players can get this in random loot as they progress through the game. The minimum level required to use this sword is 5.
|Skellige Longsword
|75
|This gives +75% crit damage.
|1x Cured Leather, 3x Iron Ingot, and 3x Monster Blood
|This can be purchased from a blacksmith in Lindenvale and then can be used as soon as you reach level 6.
|Maribor Sword
|150
|Nil
|2x Leather Straps, 2x Steel Ingot
|Can be found in random loot but players can only use it once they reach level 15.
Crossbows and bolts locations
|Name
|Stats
|Ingredients
|Diagram Location and Requirements
|Blunt Crossbow bolt
|It has +8 Silver Damage, +8 Bludgeoning Damage, and an effective duration of 10 seconds.
|2x Feather,1x Iron Ore, 2x Fiber, and 1x Silver Ore
|This bolt can be purchased from a blacksmith in Blackbough and can be used from the very beginning of the game when you are at level 1. However, an amateur blacksmith is required to craft this item.
|Exploding bolt
|It has +12% silver damage, +12 fire damage, +12 piercings damage, and 0 duration effect
|1x Monster Feather, 1x Iron Ore, 2x Hardened Timber, 1x Silver Ore, 1x Zerrikanian Powder
|Exploding bolts can be used after level 19. Once you are ready to use it you can get this from the Isolated Shack signpost in Velen.
|Precision bolt
|It has +20% Silver damage with +20% piercing damage and 7 armor piercing.
|4x Feather, 1x Iron Ore, 2x Timber and 1x Silver Ore
|Random loot item and can be used once at level 4.
|Feline Crossbow
|Attack Power: +225% Adrenaline Point Gain: +1% Armor Piercing: +10 Crit Hit Chance: +2% It gets you +15% XP from Monsters.
|2x Hardened Timber, 1x Monster Bone, 1x Monster Hair, 1x Wax and 1x Dark Iron Ore
|Players can find this at the sunken ship located in Novigrad. However, can only be used are at level 29.
|Ursine Crossbow
|Critical damage is +5% Attack Power is +210%
|2x Hardened Timber, 1x Monster Hair, 1x Wax, 1x Monster Bone, and 1x Dark Iron Ore
|Players can find this in a cave just south of the Old Watchtower. Requires level 29 to use.
|Tracking bolt
|It has +5% Silver Damage with +6% Piercing Damage and Armor Piercing of +100.
|1x Monster Feather, 3x Hardened Timber, 1x Iron Ore, and 1x Silver Ore
|This can be purchased from a Blacksmith in Novigrad and requires an amateur craftsman to craft it. Other than this it has no such level requirements.