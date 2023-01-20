The Witcher 3 Weapon Crafting Diagram Locations

To keep up with various challenges The Witcher 3 throws at you, you need to upgrade your weapons at the correct time. Alternatively, you can also go the route of finding new and better swords. If you do decide to upgrade your current weapons in The Witcher 3, you will need their crafting diagrams which can be quite a challenge to find.

Once you have the correct weapon crafting diagram, you need an appropriate rank blacksmith and crafting resources. Take the weapon diagram and resources to the blacksmith, and they will be more than happy to upgrade your swords in The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt.

Below, we have given the crafting diagram locations for all the steel and silver swords in The Witcher 3 and crossbows and bolts, so you are always well-equipped with the best weapons for your monster-hunting adventures.

Silver swords locations

Name Damage Bonuses Ingredients Diagram Location and Requirements Gven’nel 225 – 3x Silver Ingot, 1x Leather Strap Requires Amateur Craftsman to craft and level 13 to use. The crafting diagram is sold by Blacksmith to the South-west of Hierach Square in Novigrad Serpentine Silver Sword 125 It gets you +20% XP bonus from monsters 2x Silver Ingots, 1x Venom Extract, 1x Emerald Dust, 1x Leather Straps The sword diagram is located in White Orchard Graveyard and can be used at level 1. A journeyman blacksmith is required to craft this. Griffin Silver Sword 180 It gets you +20% XP bonus from monsters and +5% to Sign Intensity 1x Leather Scraps, 1x Fifth Essence, 1x Monster Brain, 3x Silver Ingot The diagram can be found in the hidden treasure located in the north of Lornruk and to use it you must be at level 11. Ursine Silver Sword Enhanced 320 Like others, it gets you +20% XP bonus from Monsters, +2% adrenaline gain 1x Ursine School Silver Sword, 2x Meteorite Silver Ingot, 2x Leather Scraps, 1x Nigredo, 1x Monster Saliva This diagram can be located in the basement of Kaer Gelen and can be used once you are level 25 however a journeyman blacksmith is also required to craft it. Master Crafted Silver Sword 250 Unfortunately, it offers no bonuses. 2x Leather Straps And, 3x Silver Ingot This diagram can be purchased by a blacksmith in Lindenvale and then can be used once you are at level 16. Eirlithrad 275 This has no bonuses 1x Leather Straps And, 3x Silver Ingots. To get this you need to head towards Bandit Camp. However, it can only be used once you are at level 18. Weeper 410 It gets you +20% XP bonus from monsters 1x Monster Brain, 1x Monster Claw, 3x Monster Blood, 1x Cured Draconid Leather It is found in the treasure guarded in the southwest of Freya’s Garden Feline Silver Sword 410 Aard sign intensity increased by +15% and you can also get +20% XP bonus from monsters 1x Feline School Silver, Sword Superior,2x Leather,2x Dimerituim Ingot,1x Ruby Flawless,1x Monster Dust This sword is most likely to be found at Monster Den which is located in the east of Harviken and requires players to be at level 34 at least if they want to use it. Steiger 465 It gives an additional 75% critical damage. 1x Leather,2x Meteorite Silver Ingot,3x Monster Blood This can be purchased from a blacksmith in Arin Bjorn however can only be used once at level 37. Harpy 475 It has a +10% chance to make the enemy bleed. 1x Leather Scraps,2x Dimeritium Ingot,1x Ruby,2x Monster Saliva Players can get this from the Sunken chest-guarded treasure of Coast of wrecks. To use this amazing sword players first need to reach level 37.

Steel swords crafting diagram locations

Name Damage Bonuses Ingredients Diagram Location and Requirements Dorian Sword 45 Nil 2x Iron Ingot and 2x Leather Straps Players can get this in random loot as they progress through the game. Temirian Poniard 35 Nil 2X Iron Ingot and 1x Leather Straps. This sword can also be found in random loot and has no requirements for its use. Koviri Cutlass 30 Nil 2X Iron Ingot And 1x Leather Straps. This sword can also be found in random loot and has no requirements for its use. Velen Long Sword 38 Nil 2X Iron Ingot And 1x Leather Straps. This sword can also be found in random loot and has no requirements for its use. Serpentine Steel Sword 55 It gets you a +5% XP bonus no matter what kind of creature the enemy is. 1x Leather Straps, 1x Venom Extract, 1x Emerald Dust, 2x Iron Ingot This can be found in Bandit Camp southwest of Ransacked Village And can be used after level 2. Novigrad Long Sword 67 nil 1x Leather Scraps And 3x Iron Ingot Players can get this in random loot as they progress through the game. The minimum level required to use this sword is 5. Skellige Longsword 75 This gives +75% crit damage. 1x Cured Leather, 3x Iron Ingot, and 3x Monster Blood This can be purchased from a blacksmith in Lindenvale and then can be used as soon as you reach level 6. Maribor Sword 150 Nil 2x Leather Straps, 2x Steel Ingot Can be found in random loot but players can only use it once they reach level 15.

Crossbows and bolts locations