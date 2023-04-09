Who Are The Major Characters In Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

Breath of the Wild is a massive open-world action-adventure game with content worth hundreds of hours. With lots of places to discover and numerous Zelda: Breath of the Wild major characters to meet across your journey through the ruins of Hyrule, Link comes across new faces and some long-gone comrades.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild features a lot of original characters and a few returning ones. Some of the major characters in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, related to the main story and some side quests are listed below.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild major characters

Below we have mentioned all the major characters in Zelda BOTW who in one way or another help Link during his adventure and free Hyrule in the process. Alongside those, we have also mentioned the main villains of the game and how they matter in the story.

Zelda

Princess of Hyrule and an avatar of goddess Hylia, Zelda was the leader of the Champions to take down Calamity Ganon. Zelda is the daughter of King Rhoam in Breath of the Wild and devoted to science and research since her early days.

During the last stand of Champions against Calamity Ganon, Zelda managed to save Link from his mortal wounds before being captured and imprisoned in Hyrule Castle.

Link

Link is the main protagonist in Zelda Breath of the Wild and as such the primary character. He is the sworn protector of Princess Zelda. While trying to take down Calamity Ganon, Link succumbed to his injuries during the Great War before being placed inside the Shrine of Resurrection by Princess Zelda.

Link woke up 100 years later by the voice of the princess to free Hyrule from its tyrant, Calamity Ganon.

Mipha

A former Champion from the Zora tribe, Mipha used to pilot the Divine Beast Vah Ruta. Mipha fought alongside Link in the Great War and crafted the Zora armor for him. She was killed by Waterblight Ganon before he took control of the divine beast.

Daruk

A mighty Goron warrior, Daruk was tasked with piloting Divine Beast Vah Rudania in Breath of the Wild. Daruk wielded a mighty shield to protect him from all sorts of attacks, but it failed to save him from Fireblight Ganon during the great war.

Urbosa

Champion of the Gerudo tribe, Urbosa piloted Vah Naboris during the great war. She died at the hands of Thunderblight Ganon in Breath of the Wild, who took over her divine beast to destroy Hyrule.

Revali

A fierce warrior and a direct competitor to Link for Master Sword, Revali was chosen as a champion from Rito tribe to pilot Vah Medoh divine beast. He was killed by Windblight Ganon in Breath of the Wild who took control of Revali’s divine beast in the process.

Calamity Ganon

One of the forms of the final boss in Breath of the Wild, Calamity Ganon played a major role in defeating champions and corrupting their divine beasts. Now ruling over Hyrule in Zelda Breath of the Wild, he is the only hurdle between Link rescuing Zelda. Calamity Ganon appears as a long centipede with a strange head surrounded by red hair.

Blight Ganons

Form elemental forms of Calamity Ganon which he used to kill the Champions and corrupt the divine beasts. They are Windblight, Thunderblight, Waterblight and Fireblight Ganons.

Darkbeast Ganon

The final form of Ganon in Breath of the Wild. After defeating Calamity Ganon, he takes the form of a boar and escaped to the fields of Hyrule. Darkbeast Ganon is pure malice in physical form. Link will be gifted with Bow of Light by Zelda to take down Darkbeast Ganon.

Master Kohga

Kohga is the master of Yiga Clan in Breath of the Wild and is tasked with taking down Link at all costs. his minions track and attack Link throughout the game. Despite having a laidback personality, Kohga is a very formidable foe in Breath of the Wild.

Rhoam Bosphoramus Hyrule

The last king of Hyrule before it fell in the hands of Calamity Ganon and father to Princess Zelda. His spirit in disguise helps and teaches Link to defeat Ganon in Zelda BOTW.

Impa

Surviving the great war 100 years ago, Impa resides in Kakariko village and awaits the return of the Hero in Breath of the Wild. She helps Link with restoring his memories.

Sidon

Brother to the fallen champion Mipha, Sidon plays an important part in removing Waterblight Ganon from Vah Ruta divine beast. He is the potential next Champion of Zora.

Yunobo

A helpless and fearful Goron in the beginning, Yunobo plays a major role later in Breath of the wild to take down the rogue Vah Rudania divine beast. Being a grandson of Daruk, he is the next potential Champion for Gorons.

Riju

Clan leader of Gerudo in Breath of the Wild, Riju is a direct descendant of Urbosa and the potential next champion. She helps Link in taking down Vah Naboris divine beast and freeing her ancestor’s trapped soul as a result.

Teba

A Rito warrior, Tiba helps Link in calming down Vah Medoh divine beast in Breath of the Wild. He is the next potential champion for his people.

King Dorephan

King of Zora tribe and father to both Mipha and Sidon in Breath of the Wild, King Dorephan is a just ruler loved by his people. He gifts Zora armor to Link crafted by his daughter, Mipha, before she passed away.

Bludo

Leader of Goron in Breath of the Wild, Bludo tasked Link with finding Yunobo inside abandoned mines.

Kaneli

Rito village elder in Breath of the Wild, Kaneli helps Link with taking down Vah Medoh. he sends Link to the flight range where he meets Teba for the first time.

Great Deku Tree

Home to the koroks in Zelda Breath of the Wild, the Great Deku tree protects Master Sword and awaits the return of the hero to claim it.

Great Fairy Cotera

Great Fairy of Kakariko village, Cotera is the first Great Fairy Link comes across in Breath of the Wild. She used to look over Kakariko village before being imprisoned by Calamity Ganon. Link needs to offer 100/500/1000/10000 rupees to open her fountain. Cotera also upgrades Link’s armor with proper materials provided to her.

Great Fairy Kaysa

A sister to Cotera, Kaysa is also imprisoned by Calamity Ganon in Zelda BOTW. Kaysa resides in a cave near Piper Ridge and her fountain can be unlocked with the same amount of rupees. Kaysa can also upgrade Link’s armor with proper materials.

Great Fairy Mija

Mija’s cave is located below the Northwest cliff of Kepora Pass in Breath of the Wild. Mija’s fountain can also be unlocked for same amount of rupees, and she provides upgrades for Link armor.

Great Fairy Tera

Tera’s location is to the southwest of Gerudo desert in Breath of the Wild. Tera’s fountain can also be unlocked with the same amount of rupees, and she provides valuable upgrades for Link’s armor.

Great Fairy Malanya

A horse god who resides in Malanya spring inside Faron region. Malanya can revive any horse in Breath of the Wild. To restore his fountain, Link needs to use 1000 rupees.

Beedle

An infamous returning character from the past games, Beedle in Breath of the Wild can be found near stables and provide a lot of stuff to buy including arrows.

Buliara

Royal Guard of Riju in Breath of the Wild, Buliara doesn’t trust anyone after Yiga Clan stole the Thunder helm. She later comes to trust Link after he finds and returns Thunder Helm to Gerudo Clan.

Hetsu

A massive Korok in Breath of the Wild, he helps Link with expanding his inventory if Link can find him his maracas and korok seeds.

Kass

Kass helps Link in finding forbidden shrines by teaching him old songs in Breath of the Wild. He is a wandering Rito who can be found in various places.

Kilton

Kilton in Breath of the Wild sells monster memorabilia to Link and can be found inside towns. Link needs to find him first in Skull Lake to meet him again in towns.

Muzu

A trusty advisor to King Dorephan in Zelda BOTW, Muzu doesn’t trust Link and blames him for the death of Mipha.

Paya

Granddaughter to Impa in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Paya usually spends her time idling inside Kokirako’s village.

Pikango

A traveling artist in Zelda BOTW, Pikango helps Link in recovering his memories in exchange for pictures of fairy fountains.

Purah

Director of Hateno Ancient Tech Lab in Breath of the Wild, Purah helps Link by restoring some functions of his Sheikah slate. Her extremely young appearance is a side effect of an experiment gone wrong.

Robbie

Director of Akkla Ancient Tech Lab in Breath of the Wild, Robbie helps Link in crafting arrows to take down Guardians.

Symin

Purah’s partner in Breath of the Wild, Symin helps Link with his Sheikah slate.