How To Carry Three Weapons In Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduces a backpack system that exists alongside the normal, loadout inventory. You are now able to store more items such as money, armor plates, ammunition, killstreaks, gadgets, and most importantly, weapons.

While Legacy Warzone limited you to two weapons in your primary and secondary slots, Warzone 2 gives you the option of having up to three weapons at the same time through its backpack system.

Hence, you can now be prepared to take on enemies in all ranges and situations. You can, for example, have an assault rifle, a submachine gun, and a sniper rifle at once for close-, mid-, and long-range fights.

The following guide will tell you more about how to equip three weapons at the same time in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

How to have three weapons in WZ2

There are three types of backpacks in Warzone 2. You will automatically start with a light backpack by default. In order to have more than two weapons in the game, you will need to find or loot either a medium or large backpack.

Once you have a medium or large backpack, you will be prompted to stow any items you find on the ground. Do that to store a third weapon in your backpack.

It is important to note that you will need to manually equip the third weapon from your backpack. You can only equip two weapons at the same time in WZ2. You have to swap one of your primary or secondary weapons with the third weapon in your backpack.

We recommend you carry a sniper rifle for long-range scoped shots in your backpack at all times. This way, you can gather intel when you are not running with your assault rifle and SMG.