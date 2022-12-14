Best M16 Loadout In Warzone 2

The M16 assault rifle uses a three-round burst to shred enemies at range in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Since there is no automatic fire mode, targeting moving enemies can prove to be a little difficult. However, the three-round burst also makes the M16 a fairly accurate weapon. You only need a couple of bursts to down enemies.

There are only a few low-recoil loadouts in Warzone 2. You will need to quickly learn how to control your gunfire to accommodate for the weapon recoil and kick. The M16 is the perfect weapon here to learn how to control your impulse of emptying an entire magazine without even hitting the target once.

The M16 belongs to the M4 Platform and can be unlocked by leveling up 556 Icarus to level 3 in the game.

The following guide will tell you how to make the best M16 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Best M16 loadout, attachments, tunings

Slot Attachment Unlock Requirement Attachment Tuning Muzzle Echoless-80 TAQ-56 level 14 +1.05 ⮃ and +0.43 ⮀ Barrel 14” Carbine Shroud M16 level 3 +0.5 ⮃ and +0.4 ⮀ Optic Schlager 3.4x RAPP H level 12 Underbarrel FTAC Ripper 56 Lachmann 762 level 6 +0.55 ⮃ and +0.17 ⮀ Magazine 45 Round Mag M4 level 5

The Echoless-80 is an optimum muzzle choice for your M16 loadout. It gives you damage range, recoil control, and sound impression for stealth kills.

The 14” Carbine Shroud is another attachment that improves your recoil control to make recoil almost zero on the M16. It also gives boosts your hip fire in case an enemy gets too close to you.

Optics are purely a personal preference but the Schlager 3.4X is one of the most popular scopes to choose in WZ2 right now.

FTAC Ripper 56 for your M16 underbarrel helps in recoil and aim stability. Finally, add a 45 Round Mag to increase your ammunition capacity to take on multiple enemies at once.