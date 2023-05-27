Best Chimera Loadout In Warzone 2

The Chimera assault rifle is a brand new addition to Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It was introduced with the Season 1 Reloaded update and marks the return of the Honey Badger from Modern Warfare Remastered.

The Chimera is all about stealth engagements. The assault rifle features an integrated sound suppressor by default alongside subsonic rounds that have no visible tracers and hide the kill skulls from enemy players.

The Chimera does fall off at range but is an excellent choice for close-quarter combat, especially for snipers who want a secondary weapon for enemies that are zeroing in on their positions.

Belonging to the Bruen Ops Platform, there are two ways to unlock the Chimera. The first and easier way is to kill two operators (enemy players) with an assault rifle in 15 different matches. Take note that the game keeps track of your kills, so you can leave a multiplayer match after getting two kills before joining a new match. This will save you a lot of time.

The second way is to extract the Chimera from Building 21 in DMZ. This is going to be a tough extraction because Building 21 is full of AQ Soldiers let alone other human, enemy players that decide to take you on.

The following guide will tell you how to make the best Chimera loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Best Chimera loadout, attachments, tunings

Slot Attachment Unlock Requirement Attachment Tunings Barell 6.5” EXF Vorpal Chimera level 12 +0.48 ⇵ and +0.40 ⇆ Muzzle Polarfire-S Lachmann-762 level 5 +1.40 ⇵ and +0.68 ⇆ Laser VLK LZR 7MW STB 556 level 5 Underbarrel FSS Sharkfin 90 M4 level 6 -0.36 ⇵ and -0.21 ⇆ Ammunition 45 Round Mag M4 level 5

The Chimera assault rifle excels at close to mid-range combat with its high rate of fire and a lower TTK. With this loadout, the overall strengths of this weapon will be increased, but we’ll also be able to add a bit of damage range to cover its weaknesses.

Iron sights work pretty well at the gun’s maximum effective range, so we mostly wouldn’t need an optic with it. This leaves a spot for the Polarfire-S muzzle silencer, which masks the gun’s sounds, allowing you to remain hidden on the map.

It doesn’t have any other drawbacks except decreasing a bit of the ADS (aiming down sight) speed – but we’ll fix that with the tuning.

The VLK LZR 7MW also only has one downside to it, which is the visible laser lights. However, what still makes it a good choice is that it offers a faster ADS speed and aiming stability and lowers the sprint-to-fire delay – which is a perfect tradeoff.

To add a bit of damage range to the Chimera, we’ll go with the 6.5” EXF Vorpal barrel. This is an excellent attachment because most of the fights in Warzone take place at a bit of a distance, so the extra damage range would be a big help with it.

Moreover, it also gives you faster movement speed and ADS speed so you can move quickly out of harm’s way and land your shots before the enemy does with the higher ADS speed.

Only a little bit of the aiming stability is lost with the barrel which is fixed by the FSS Sharkfin 90 – which offers no cons. With only benefits with attachments, it’s best to pick this underbarrel.

Lastly, the 45-Round Mag will increase your magazine capacity. With the high fire rate of the Chimera, you’ll run through your loaded ammo pretty quickly. But with this mag equipped, you’ll be able to last in the fight for longer – and might even be able to fight a 2v1 or even a 3v1.