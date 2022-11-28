Best Warzone 2 Marksman Rifles In Season 1

The marksman rifles are basically a hybrid of two different weapon classes in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. They give you the power of an assault rifle with the accuracy of a sniper rifle.

That being said, you will find marksman rifles more attuned to sniper rifles than assault rifles. You get to scope in for zoomed shots with a higher fire rate and accuracy.

They are strictly designed for medium to long-range encounters, which makes them perfect for the large, open spaces of Al Mazrah.

Just keep in mind that you need exceptional skill and patience with a marksman rifle. While they are perfectly capable of downing enemies in a couple of well-placed shots, you essentially have to create an opening yourself by relocating to a vantage spot and using controlled fires.

The following guide will tell you the best marksman rifles to choose from in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

EBR-14

A reliable long-distance damage dealer, the EBR-14 is by far the best marksman rifle in Warzone 2. You can quickly rack up shots and its low recoil makes it very stable and easy to handle.

It offers one of the lowest TTK stats among all marksman rifles in the game. Furthermore, its default magazine capacity is enough. That gives you a free attachment slot to use somewhere else.

The weapon can become even more effective with the right attachments for the best EBR-14 loadout.

SP-R 208

The SP-R 208 is a bolt action rifle that boasts the best precision and accuracy among marksman rifles in Warzone 2. Its greater mobility and handling give it an edge over sniper rifles in mid-range encounters.

Its rate of fire and damage is on the lower side and taking down a fully armored opponent will take three shots to the torso. However, you can keep moving and shooting thanks to its great handling.

Building the best SP-R 208 loadout will further increase its handling.

TAQ-M

The TAQ-M may not be the best marksman rifle in Warzone 2, but its overall stats make it a good contender. You get impressive reload speed and ADS speed for quick shots. You also get higher accuracy with commendable damage.

The TAQ-M does suffer from a slow fire rate, but it is one marksman rifle that allows you to snap onto enemies with a near lightning-fast ADS speed, at least with the right TAQ-M loadout.