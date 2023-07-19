How To Farm Volcanic Stone in Elden Ring

Volcanic Stone in Elden Ring is a resource you need to craft different items. Elden Ring’s world, The Land Between, becomes tougher as you progress through the game. Therefore, to bring ease for yourself, you need to craft different materials but each material you can craft is associated with some parent material that you need to locate first.

One such material is Volcanic Stone, which you can find in a lot of different spots around Mt. Gelmir. Having trouble finding Volcanic Stone in Elden Ring? Here is a complete Volcanic Stone guide for you;

Locations to Farm Volcanic Stone

Volcanic Stone in Elden Ring can be found anywhere around Mount Gelmir however, to access this area you first need to unlock the Grand Lift of Dectus. To unlock the gate here, you need to find two items which are Right Medallions and Dectus Left. With these two items in hand, you can open the lock and access the Grand Lift of Dectus.

Once, you have accessed the Grand Lift of Dectus, simply climb Atlus Plateau to reach Mount Gelmir and here you will find a lot of Volcanic stones everywhere.

What is Volcanic Stone Used For?

Volcanic Stone in Elden Ring is a crafting resource, however, you can also sell them for 10 Runes each. Therefore, keep picking them unless you have reached the maximum amount of 999 which you can hold. The items you can craft using Volcanic Stone are as follow;

Volcano Pots

These Volcano Pots are extremely useful to deal with groups of enemies as they form a cloud head. All the enemies trapped under this cloud, keep receiving fire damage until this cloud ends which leaves these enemies vulnerable.

Roped Volcano Pots

Roped Volcano Pots, work in the same way as Volcano Pots however they are even better than Volcano Pots as their range is bigger than Pots thus they help throw damage even far.