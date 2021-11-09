From the list of new World War II weapons introduced in Call of Duty Vanguard, Type 99 takes the spot for one of the must-have Sniper Rifles in the game. In this guide, we’ll be showing you the best Type 99 loadouts in Call of Duty Vanguard.
Call of Duty Vanguard Best Type 99 Loadouts
Good news for all the Call of Duty snipers out there as the franchise has introduced classic WWII weapons as a part of the CoD Vanguard installment, and that includes the Japanese made bolt-action rifle Type 99, which is available for use from the get-go.
Type 99 is initially your standard sniper with the same mechanics as any other of its kind. However, as the levels go up, its performance increases, and after a while, you’ll be wielding an unstoppable force.
For that, however, you must find the best and the most suitable attachments, loadouts, and perks for Type 99 in CoD Vanguard. Below we’ve given probably the most suitable loadout for this classic weapon.
Type 99 Quickscoping Class Setup
Since Type 99 is a rifle, firstly, you’ll be focusing on its quickscoping as, without it, you can’t use the weapon to its full potential leading you to your defeat in any gunfight.
Below we’ll be discussing the best quickscoping setup for the Type 99 rifle in CoD Vanguard.
Attachments
- Muzzle: L Brake
- Barrel: Shiraishi Short
- Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip
- Optic: SVT:40 PU Scope 3:6x
- Stock: Sakura Wire
- Proficiency: Vital
- Kit: Fully Loaded
- Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Magazine: N/A
Loadout
- Secondary: SMG
- Lethal: Frag Grenade
- Tactical: Stim
Perks
- Ghost
- Radar
- Overkill
DPS Focused Loadout
Once you’ve got your quickscoping fixed and have an amazing aiming with the weapon, it’s time to move on to dealing damage with this Type 99 class setup in Call of Duty Vanguard.
Attachments
- Muzzle: L Brake
- Barrel: Sakura 261mm
- Optic: Nydar Model 47
- Stock: Warubachi Type 33
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: 6mm 45 Round Mags
- Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip
- Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds
- Proficiency: Brace
- Kit: Defender
Loadout
- Secondary Weapon: Combat Shotgun
- Lethal: Throwing Knife
- Tactical: S-Mine 44
Perks
- Fortified
- Piercing Vision
- Overkill
Long Range Type 99 Class Setup
In this last class setup, we’ll be taking a look at the aim-down sight time along with the velocity of the bullet shot. This loadout will improve your weapon’s speed and the accuracy of its aim.
Attachments
- Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer
- Barrel: Shiraishi Short
- Optic: Type 97 5x Telescopic
- Stock: Removed Stock
- Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip
- Magazine: 8mm Klauser 5 Round
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
- Proficiency: Vital
- Kit: Deep Breath
Loadout
- Secondary Weapon: Machine Pistol
- Lethal: Thermite
- Tactical: Stuns
Perks
- Ghost
- Radar
- Demolition