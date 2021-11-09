From the list of new World War II weapons introduced in Call of Duty Vanguard, Type 99 takes the spot for one of the must-have Sniper Rifles in the game. In this guide, we’ll be showing you the best Type 99 loadouts in Call of Duty Vanguard.

Call of Duty Vanguard Best Type 99 Loadouts

Good news for all the Call of Duty snipers out there as the franchise has introduced classic WWII weapons as a part of the CoD Vanguard installment, and that includes the Japanese made bolt-action rifle Type 99, which is available for use from the get-go.

Type 99 is initially your standard sniper with the same mechanics as any other of its kind. However, as the levels go up, its performance increases, and after a while, you’ll be wielding an unstoppable force.

For that, however, you must find the best and the most suitable attachments, loadouts, and perks for Type 99 in CoD Vanguard. Below we’ve given probably the most suitable loadout for this classic weapon.

Type 99 Quickscoping Class Setup

Since Type 99 is a rifle, firstly, you’ll be focusing on its quickscoping as, without it, you can’t use the weapon to its full potential leading you to your defeat in any gunfight.

Below we’ll be discussing the best quickscoping setup for the Type 99 rifle in CoD Vanguard.

Attachments

Muzzle: L Brake

L Brake Barrel: Shiraishi Short

Shiraishi Short Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip

Heavy Foregrip Optic: SVT:40 PU Scope 3:6x

SVT:40 PU Scope 3:6x Stock: Sakura Wire

Sakura Wire Proficiency: Vital

Vital Kit: Fully Loaded

Fully Loaded Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Magazine: N/A

Loadout

Secondary: SMG

SMG Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stim

Perks

Ghost

Radar

Overkill

DPS Focused Loadout

Once you’ve got your quickscoping fixed and have an amazing aiming with the weapon, it’s time to move on to dealing damage with this Type 99 class setup in Call of Duty Vanguard.

Attachments

Muzzle: L Brake

L Brake Barrel: Sakura 261mm

Sakura 261mm Optic: Nydar Model 47

Nydar Model 47 Stock: Warubachi Type 33

Warubachi Type 33 Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 6mm 45 Round Mags

6mm 45 Round Mags Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Proficiency: Brace

Brace Kit: Defender

Loadout

Secondary Weapon: Combat Shotgun

Combat Shotgun Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: S-Mine 44

Perks

Fortified

Piercing Vision

Overkill

Long Range Type 99 Class Setup

In this last class setup, we’ll be taking a look at the aim-down sight time along with the velocity of the bullet shot. This loadout will improve your weapon’s speed and the accuracy of its aim.

Attachments

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel: Shiraishi Short

Shiraishi Short Optic: Type 97 5x Telescopic

Type 97 5x Telescopic Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip

Heavy Foregrip Magazine: 8mm Klauser 5 Round

8mm Klauser 5 Round Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Vital

Vital Kit: Deep Breath

Loadout

Secondary Weapon: Machine Pistol

Machine Pistol Lethal: Thermite

Thermite Tactical: Stuns

Perks