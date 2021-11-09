In this guide, we will give you the best loadouts for the Owen Gun in Call of Duty Vanguard, which will help you get multiple kills in a single clip at a medium range.
Call of Duty Vanguard Best Owen Gun Loadouts
The Owen Gun in CoD Vanguard is one of the most unique submachine guns that can be unlocked after achieving level 29. The Owen Gun works both as an SMG and LMG with a slower fire rate than other submachine guns.
Below, we have listed the best three CoD Vanguard loadouts for the Owen SMG with the attachments that we think will make you shine in different scenarios.
Long-Range Owen Gun Class Setup
The first loadout focuses on using attachments that make the Owen Gun excel in long-range combat. With this loadout, you will be able to exterminate your targets with ease.
Attachments
- Muzzle: 3 Rifle Brake
- Barrel: Gawain 188MM Shrouded
- Stock: Gawain H4 Folding
- Magazine:62 Gorenko 72 Round Drums
- Sight: Nydar Model 47
- Underbarrel: SG98 Compact
- Rear Grip: Leather Grip
- Proficiency: Acrobatic
- Ammo Type: Subsonic
- Kit: Quick
Loadout
- Ratt Handgun
- Thermite
- Stim
Perks
- Ghost
- Radar
- Scavenger
Run and Gun Loadout
The second loadout focuses more on your movement speed while shredding your opponents on the battlefield. We have chosen the best attachments that will provide you with agility and precision.
Attachments
- Muzzle: Strife Compensator
- Sight: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Gawain H4 Folding
- Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
- Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Proficiency: Sleight of Hand
- Kit: Quick
Loadout
- Ratt Handgun
- Throwing Knife
- Smoke Grenade
Perks
- Cold Blooded
- Radar
- Double Time
OP Owen Class Setup
The third and final loadout is considered to be the most overpowered class setup for the Owen Gun. With the help of the Ghost perk and Mercury Silencer, you will be a complete ghost on the map and will be stacking kills for a V2 Rocket.
Attachments
- Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
- Barrel: Gawain 188MM Shrouded Barrel
- Sight: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Gawain H4 Folding
- Proficiency: Steady
- Kit: Surplus
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Magazine: 62 Gorenko 33 Round Mags
- Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
Loadout
- FS Fighting Knife
- Thermite
- Stim
Perks
- Ghost
- High Alert
- Lightweight