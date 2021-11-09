In this guide, we will give you the best loadouts for the Owen Gun in Call of Duty Vanguard, which will help you get multiple kills in a single clip at a medium range.

Call of Duty Vanguard Best Owen Gun Loadouts

The Owen Gun in CoD Vanguard is one of the most unique submachine guns that can be unlocked after achieving level 29. The Owen Gun works both as an SMG and LMG with a slower fire rate than other submachine guns.

Below, we have listed the best three CoD Vanguard loadouts for the Owen SMG with the attachments that we think will make you shine in different scenarios.

Long-Range Owen Gun Class Setup

The first loadout focuses on using attachments that make the Owen Gun excel in long-range combat. With this loadout, you will be able to exterminate your targets with ease.

Attachments

Muzzle: 3 Rifle Brake

3 Rifle Brake Barrel: Gawain 188MM Shrouded

Gawain 188MM Shrouded Stock: Gawain H4 Folding

Gawain H4 Folding Magazine: 62 Gorenko 72 Round Drums

62 Gorenko 72 Round Drums Sight: Nydar Model 47

Nydar Model 47 Underbarrel: SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Leather Grip Proficiency: Acrobatic

Acrobatic Ammo Type: Subsonic

Subsonic Kit: Quick

Loadout

Ratt Handgun

Thermite

Stim

Perks

Ghost

Radar

Scavenger

Run and Gun Loadout

The second loadout focuses more on your movement speed while shredding your opponents on the battlefield. We have chosen the best attachments that will provide you with agility and precision.

Attachments

Muzzle: Strife Compensator

Strife Compensator Sight: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Gawain H4 Folding

Gawain H4 Folding Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Kit: Quick

Loadout

Ratt Handgun

Throwing Knife

Smoke Grenade

Perks

Cold Blooded

Radar

Double Time

OP Owen Class Setup

The third and final loadout is considered to be the most overpowered class setup for the Owen Gun. With the help of the Ghost perk and Mercury Silencer, you will be a complete ghost on the map and will be stacking kills for a V2 Rocket.

Attachments

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: Gawain 188MM Shrouded Barrel

Gawain 188MM Shrouded Barrel Sight: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Gawain H4 Folding

Gawain H4 Folding Proficiency: Steady

Steady Kit: Surplus

Surplus Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Magazine: 62 Gorenko 33 Round Mags

62 Gorenko 33 Round Mags Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Loadout

FS Fighting Knife

Thermite

Stim

Perks