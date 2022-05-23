V Rising has a highly customizable multiplayer system where players can set up their own private servers or play on public servers. In this guide, we will explain how to setup V Rising Dedicated Server, Configure Settings and Commands List.

As the game is meant to be enjoyed in a multiplayer setting, having your own dedicated server to play on with your friends sounds really interesting.

How to Setup V Rising Dedicated Server

In V Rising, you can either set up a dedicated private server locally or host it on a third-party service as well. V Rising has two PvP modes, one for 4 players and one for 2.

You can choose the mode according to your liking. However, on private servers, the clan sizes and max player sizes can be changed as per your liking.

Below we have listed all the steps on How to Setup V Rising Dedicated Server.

V Rising Server Requirements

You will require the following system specifications to setup a V Rising Server.

Running Windows 10 or Server 2016+ and 64-Bit

5 GB disk space for game files.

Quad Core Processor with at least 2 full/physical cores.

16 GB memory

How to Create V Rising Server

First, create a folder ‘C:\VRisingServer’. After that, download SteamCMD for Windows and extract the contents of the SteamCMD download to the VRisngServer folder that was created earlier. Create a file called ‘FetchServerFiles.bat’ and paste the following lines in there:

@echo off

start “” steamcmd.exe +login USER PASS

+force_install_dir “C:\VRisingServer” +app_update

1829350 validate +quit

Save and then run the file to get the server files from Steam.

How to Start V Rising Server

Once you have complete the creation steps, you can go ahead and start the server. In order to do that, create a file called ‘StartServer.bat’ and paste the following line in that file.

start “” VRisingServer.exe -log

Save and then run the file. It will take some time to load it when running for the first time.

How to Configure V Rising Server

Once your V Rising dedicated server is up and running, you can configure it according to your needs. The config changes are kept in a file called ‘ServerHostSettings.json’ in which there are the following settings:

{

“Name” : “My V Rising Server”,

“Description” : “This is a role playing server”,

“Port” : 27015,

“QueryPort” : 27016,

“MaxConnectedUsers” : 10,

“MaxConnectedAdmins” : 4,

“SaveName” : “world1”,

“Password” : “SuperSecret”,

“ListOnMasterServer” : true,

“AutoSaveCount” : 40,

“AutoSaveInterval” : 120,

“GameSettingsPreset” : “StandardPvP”

}

You can change the max users, admins, passwords and other settings from this config file by opening it up in notepad.

How to Join a V Rising Server

After configuring the server, you are almost there! Now launch your game and head to the play section. From there, choose the ‘Online Play’ section, where there is an option to ‘Find Server’. Search your server by the name and then join and enjoy!

How to Protect Your V Rising Server Using Backups

Make sure to keep backup of save games of your server so that in case of any type of event, you do not use the progress of your server. In order to access your save file, head to the following location on your computer.

%YourProfile%\AppData\LocalLow\Stunlock Studios\VRisingServer\Saves

And backup the Saves folder frequently at a different location on your computer.

V Rising Server Game Settings File Location

The V Rising Server Game Settings file is located at the following path:

Steam\steamapps\common\VRising\VRising_Server\VRisingServer_Data\StreamingAssets\Settings

How to Edit Private Game Server Settings

In order to edit your private server settings, head to the path mentioned above and look for the ‘ServerGameSettings.json’ file.

This file contains all the relevant info related to the server settings. However, before editing this settings file, make sure that no one currently on the server as changing the file while someone is one the server may corrupt files for them.

Once the server is empty, right click the ‘ServerGameSettings.json’ file and open it in Notepad or Notepad++. Now make your desired changes and save it. Next time you run the server, it will run on updated settings!

V Rising Server Commands List

