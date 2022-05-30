A new patch for V Rising has brought forward the ability to play the game in Offline Mode. It has also brought the ability to create LAN-only servers, where players can set up servers on LAN where players can connect only on the same network environment. This guide will explain how to Enable Offline Mode in V Rising.

How to Enable Offline Mode in V Rising

With the introduction of V Rising 0.5.41448 Patch, players can now play V Rising offline without any internet connection. LAN-only servers can also be set up now, allowing players on the same internet connection to play with each other.

To play V Rising in Offline Mode, go to your Steam Client and click on the ‘Steam’ menu, which is present at the top left of the client. From there, choose the ‘Go Offline…’ option. This will launch Steam in Offline Mode.

After that, you can go ahead and launch V Rising, which will run in Offline Mode, allowing you to play without any internet connection.

And if you want to set up a LAN-only server, choose the following settings from the game menu.

Head to the Main menu and select the ‘Play’ option.

Choose the ‘Private Game’ option next.

From the checkbox, select ‘LAN Server.’

This will enable you to set up a server that other players can only connect to if they are on your network. Keep in mind that you will need to host your own LAN server, and you cannot use any existing online server for LAN purposes.