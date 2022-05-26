V Rising Clans: How to Join, Change Clan Size, Clan Full Bug

V Rising can be more enjoyable by playing it with friends using a Clan System. In this V Rising Clans guide, we will tell you everything related to Clans, including how to join it, how to change its size, and how to tackle Clan Bugs. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

V Rising Clans System

Clans are crucial for forming parties and alliances with other players in V Rising’s multiplayer mode.

We can form clans or join existing ones in V Rising; however, the maximum number of people we can have in a clan is limited.

V Rising Clan System Explained

Although V Rising can be played alone, it is best enjoyed with friends and other players. Hunting, gathering resources, constructing, and protecting the castle against other vampires gets easier when you play as a clan. We also access a private chat channel when we join a clan.

To create a Clan in V Rising, follow the steps mentioned below:

Open the Clan menu by pressing P and select ‘Create Clan’.

Now, enter the name that you want to give to your clan. Then, enter the clan message.

Press enter and the clan will be created.

Private games are just as customizable as dedicated server games. On the private games, you can choose a set of rules, determine whether the game is in PvP or PvE mode, establish player limitations, gain access to all advanced server configurations and Add a password to the server so that only those you choose can access it.

There are several options for modifying the server to your specific requirements. Almost everything can be customized, including the clan size and the maximum number of players, the beginning equipment, and sunbeam damage.

How to Join or Leave Clan in V Rising

Simply visit the clan menu and select the option invite player to invite others to the clan. Then type in the nickname of an active player who will be invited to join.

What to Do in Clan in V Rising

Clans are an integral aspect of the multiplayer experience in V Rising. Clans allow players to make alliances with one another regardless of their lobby.

Joining a clan with another player allows you to share areas and build bases. It also lets you cast supporting spells on each other, such as heals and shields, while avoiding AOE effects that might harm your buddy.

It also allows players to see where their buddies are located on the map. You’ll see a circle with names above it on the map, allowing you to monitor your pals. On the left side of the screen, you’ll see names and health bars that indicate their health.

How to Change Clan Size in V Rising

Clans on the official servers of V Rising can have up to four members. However, you may create a private game and alter all variables at your leisure in its options.

There is a file that is used while setting up a dedicated server:

VRisingServer_Data\StreamingAssets\Settings

ServerGameSettings.json is the filename. A text line in the file says, “Clan Size,” with the default value of 4. You can alter it up to a maximum of ten.

There’s one more file to look at:

C:\Users\\AppData\LocalLow\Stunlock Studios\VRising\ServerSettingsPresets

There’s a rule preset file in there that’s generated the first time you host a game. Clan Size can be altered from that file.

V Rising Clan is Full Error

You might or might not be able to resolve the Clan is Full problem. The reason for this is because of the server you’re on. To begin, you cannot adjust the clan size if you are playing on an official server. There is nothing you can do if you’re on that server because the maximum clan size is four people.

On private servers, though, you may. It makes no difference if you’re on an unofficial server hosted by a buddy, a GPORTAL server, or another type of private dedicated server.

You’ll need to locate the server files if you’re hosting one on your computer or a dedicated device. These are usually found under the “user profile” appdataLocalLowStunlock StudiosVRisingSaves folder.

You may then locate the proper save and edit the clan size in the ServerGameSettings.json file in notepad. You can only have ten clan members, so alter the value to somewhere between 4 and 10, and it should work in the game.

V Rising Clan Size Stuck at 1

If your Clan Size is stuck at 1 in V Rising, you can counter this situation by following the steps mentioned below:

Log into the G Portal website.

Click on ‘My Servers’.

Select the server you wish to change the size of.

Click on basic settings.

Scroll down to find the Clan Size option.

Choose the Clan Size between 4 and 10.

Another way to resolve the issue of Clan Size being stuck at 1 is by going to the following address:

C:\Users\user\AppData\LocalLow\Stunlock Studios\VRising\Saves\v1\

Then, go to the server game settings and open the file with Notepad. Then, change the Clan Size in the file.