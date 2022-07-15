Two Point Hospital Swelbard Guide

Swelbard is the second hospital in World 6 of the Two Point Hospital. This hospital can be unlocked by reaching the star level in Underlook Hotel.

This Two Point Hospital guide will cover all you need to know about Swelbard Hospital, like its best layout, star objectives, staff training tips, and walkthrough.

Two Point Hospital Best Layout For Swelbard

You can get 8 Plots to complete this Hospital in Two Point Hospital. In this hospital, your main objective will be training and researching, but we will still tell you about a layout you can follow if you haven’t planned your own.

You can make plot 2 the diagnosis area and make sure it is close to the GP’s area, which is on Plot 3.

It would be easy to diagnose and treat patients if both these areas were close to each other. Plot 4 will serve multi purposes at the start, you can make a staff room here, but later on, when needed, you can make diagnosis rooms, Pan’s Lab, and a Psychiatry room here.

You can use Plot 5 and 7 for training and research purposes required for leveling up this hospital and taking it to 3 stars.

In Plot 6, you will be doing all the treatment-related stuff. This will have a DNA lab and ward for dealing with the patients.

After that, there will be Plot 8, which we can use for administrative purposes as this is a backmost area. This area wouldn’t be ideal for dealing with patients, so it is better to make it the administrative area.

Swelbard Star Objectives

1 Star Objectives

Train 20 Staff

Cure Rate of 60%

Get a Level 5 Research Room

Complete Urban Mythology Research Project

Rewards

$10,000

K100

Unlocks Roquefort Castle

Metropolism Poster

Red Bean Bag

2 Star Objectives

Train 30 Staff

Cure Rate of 75%

Train 2 Staff in Research III

Complete Roachburger Scandal Research Project

Rewards

$20,000

K150

Globe

3 Star Objectives

Train 50 Staff

Cure Rate of 90%

Cure 35 Patients in Urban Mythology

Complete Project Windsock Research Project

Rewards

$30,000

K200

Burning Building

Water Tower

Pylon

Swelbard Hospital Staff Training Tips

Training is important for this hospital as you will get completely untrained staff.

First, start with the Receptionist and boost their skills like emotion, intelligence, and stamina. As a doctor, you should combine skills like General Practice and Diagnostics.

Make sure the Nurses have skills like a ward, injection, and treatment if the nurses don’t have these skill start their training immediately as they will be handling the patient most of the time.

You can train a Janitor to boost their skills like Mechanics, Maintenance, Stamina Training, and Emotional Intelligence. They can repair machines and other things by boosting these skills.

Janitors are the backbone structure; you will need to invest in them to run the hospital smoothly.

Just boost the abilities of all the staff in the hospital when you get the chance to get the best output from them.

Swelbard: How to Manage Staff Morale

To manage your staff morale in Swelbard Hospital, you must ensure they are happy. Even if you are paying them a little less, you must ensure that you provide them with the basic facilities.

You can get them a staff room where they can relax. The staff room should have benches, Leaflet Stand, Drink Machine, and a Snack machine. While providing these facilities, make sure you have bins nearby as well.

The hospital should be completely cleaned properly, and its temperature should be normal, so your staff doesn’t have to work in a high-temperature environment.

Not just for the staff, make sure you have these facilities for the patients. Because if patients are not happy, they will move to the other hospital.

When possible, increase the staff’s salary to make them happier. The staff with high morale will heal the patients quickly.

Two Point Hospital Swelbard Walkthrough

You can start by hiring the Janitor as this place is quite dirty and available staff don’t have any skills. After that, you can hire Nurse and Assistant. The best trait of this hospital is the teacher, which will help us a lot.

We will use this trait a lot but first, let’s make small adjustments. You can make the bathroom smaller, move it to the corner, and do the same with the research room.

You can even sell it for now as we can build it later. Now it’s time to rearrange the training room’s most important area of this hospital. You can sell all the broken items in the hospital and make a Reception Desk right in front of the entrance.

Here assistants will greet the patients, and behind that will be GP’s Office. Not much far from this will be the general diagnosis room.

Build a Staff Room

Now it’s time to build a staff room, so your staff stay happy and learn quickly. Don’t build a treatment room until it is necessary and patients demand it.

By now, you should start training one of your nurses in the treatment skill. You will get some reward for training your staff, so don’t worry much about the money right now.

Like one nurse, you can select one Janitor and teach him the Training masterclass skill. After that, you can teach the same Janitor all the basic janitor skills like Mechanics, maintenance, and Ghost Capture.

This will help you in saving a lot of money early on. You don’t have to teach more janitors these skills from the start.

Your objective here will be training 20 staff and keeping your cure rate above 60%. The training will take the longest, so focus on this whenever required. Trained staff will help you in maintaining the required cure rate.

When basic things are working fine, you have to go for expansion of the hospital. The patient count will constantly increase, and you must keep up with that to maintain the cure rate.

Don’t build an extra office or room until you see queues outside these. This will help you in maintaining the budget and running the hospital smoothly.