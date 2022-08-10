Tips to Run a Successful Campus in Two Point Campus

Two Point Campus is the game for you if you want to build the university of your dreams. You start from scratch and make your way to the list of the top universities. However, running and managing a campus successfully is not an easy task for someone who has probably never managed an entire campus all by themselves. That is where the tips we have compiled for you come in to aid you in running a well-planned campus in Two Point Campus.

Two Point Campus Tips and Tricks

This guide will help you build and run a successful campus in Two Point Campus by providing some handy tips for better management.

Be Patient

Most players will end up building up multiple campuses at once in 2 Point Campus. Building multiple campuses at once will put a strain on your budget and affect the quality of your campuses. You need to provide facilities such as lecture theaters, classrooms, labs, bathrooms, libraries and dorm rooms for your students.

If you decide to make multiple campuses, you will fail to provide the necessary facilities and your campus will fail.

The best option is to start slow. Make sure that each campus you have is perfect and provides all the facilities. The better facilities you offer, the higher you can charge your students and the more budget you will have for further growth.

Upgrade and Research

Times are always changing and new competition will always rise up against you. So, what you need to do is upgrade your campus and equipment. Even if you have a huge campus, it’s worth nothing if it’s empty or full of outdated stuff.

Upgrade your campus. Upgrade classrooms. Upgrade the chairs, upgrade the desks, upgrade anything you can upgrade in 2 Point Campus.

However, to unlock new technology for upgrading your campus, you need to research the items first. You need to hire at least one professor with research skills. You can select what you want to research and the professor will start working on the research.

Once the research is completed, you can then upgrade your equipment and make your campus much better than what it is.

Treat Students like Students

Know that your students are students and not your VIP guests. Your real customers in Two Point Campus are the paying parents. So, don’t waste too many resources on building a campus where you try your best to provide too much privacy to the students.

You can easily cheap out on the dorms and put your students in halls, or even completely miss out on making a dorm at all. Your students will happily enjoy roaming around the campus all day long. However, one thing you are not to cheap out on at all is the campus and the classrooms. You need to make sure that you engage all your students at all times.

Even if students don’t have classes, they need to be doing something. You need to make a cafeteria, game rooms and parks so your students can feel comfortable. If your campus isn’t good enough, your students will decide to leave your institute and that is a huge no-no for you.

Make your campus Attractive

Just like in real life, the people who want to study at your university will visit your campus and judge the campus depending on its beauty. The best way to attract more students to your university is by making it appealing to first-time visitors.

Put on a few posters, benches, statues, plants and even fountains to make your campus more appealing and preferable to your potential students. You can check your list of Informative Visualization to check which areas of your university campus are beautiful and which are painfully plain.

Hire Competent Staff

Staff is a huge factor in determining the worth of your university. The better staff you will have, the better they will teach and the better ranking your university has.

Now, when you start, all your staff members will have only one skill point and you’d need to train them. This is a costly and time-consuming process. However, as you progress, you will be able to hire much better employees for your university.

So, you should always consider rehiring the teachers. You can find better teachers with better skills for you, so you don’t have to waste resources training your existing teachers.

On the other hand, if you cannot find a new teacher and have already invested on one, don’t waste that one. Only change if you find a better option or work on the one you have.

Next, you want your specialists to be manning the posts they are trained for. You might need additional staff and decide to hire either over-qualified or under-qualified staff for your jobs. You don’t want a medical student running your ramen stall or a high school dropout as the assistant professor at your university. Always make sure that the person you are hiring is qualified enough for the job, not over or under.

Know your Faculty

You can check the mood, happiness, activities and energy levels. These are important, as faculty with low morale will not produce the results you want. Providing entertainment options will boost morale and keep your students and staff in good shape and fresh.

Furniture such as Social Tables and Water Coolers will encourage friendship and increase the efficiency of your students.

Extra Curriculum Activities

Students in your universities in Two Point Campus are not just there to study but also to make their careers. Never forget this. Give your students chances to work in the field as a student.

For example, if you are offering Music Classes, allow the students or even offer the students to perform in Open mic. This will not only increase the interest and morale of your students, but it also works as a free advertisement and you also get XP for such acts.

Use your Summer Vacations

Summer Vacations are important. They give you time to make changes on your campuses in Two Point Campus. You can change the layout, build new structures, bring in new equipment and changing the classrooms. You Can go over your budget and decide what you will do the next academic year, what changes you need to bring or what will be your next year’s target.

Always make sure that you utilize the vacations to your best. If you are not ready, you can delay starting the academic year. Delaying the academic year will allow you to make sure that your campus is in tiptop condition before you start the academic year.