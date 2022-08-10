Two Point Campus Science Lab Guide

The Science Lab is the first academic room that you can make and is probably one of the more important rooms overall. It particularly introduces the Archaeology course which is one of the best ways to make money in Two Point Campus.

The following guide will explain all there is to know about the Science Lab in the game. You will also get to learn about its requirements and courses, and a few tips to boast.

How To Unlock Science Lab

The Science Lab can be unlocked during the first course, Scientography, which you’ll run as a part of the Freshleigh Meadows tutorial section.

Science Lab Requirements

There are a few requirements that you need to meet in order to build a Science Lab for your campus.

Firstly, the Science Lab has a minimum room size requirement of 5×5 and comes at the base cost of $18,200.

Once you have built the room, the next step is to add some essential items such as a Science Board and a Science Hub for your staff and students. These items are necessary to increase the efficiency of your Science Lab, especially if your staff and students are making requests—more on that later.

The most important requirement of a Science Lab though is its teachers. Your Science Lab will not function without a qualified and skilled Science teacher. That, however, also means you must be willing to spend a lot on hiring.

You will be spending around $30,000 on average for a half-decent Science teacher. You can obviously pay more or less for either an underqualified or overly qualified teacher.

Just remember that a good Science teacher will help students get good grades. That in turn will induct more students to help boost your income and happiness levels. It will also impact your campus star rating. It all comes down to how much you are looking to invest.

Science Lab Items And Cost

The following are items that you can add or place in your Science Lab. Some of them are essential while others are merely for decorative purposes. Even decor, though, becomes necessary to keep your staff and students happy.

DNA Poster: An assignment item that helps students complete their tasks. This item costs $300.

Experiment Station: An assignment item that allows students to complete their tasks. This item costs $3,500.

Microscope: An assignment item that helps students to complete their tasks. This item costs $16,000.

Science Board: A required decorative wall item that costs $600.

Science Hub: A required item that costs $10,000.

Science Shelf: A decorative item that costs $600.

Science Station: A decorative item that costs $3,000.

Science Unit: A decorative item that increases Learning Power by 2%. This item costs $8,000.

Thunder Balls: A decorative item that increases Learning Power by 5%. This item costs $30,000.

Science Lab Courses And Classes

Having a Science Lab is necessary to add Science-related courses to your campus. Keep note that adding new courses is expensive but important to make money.

The following are the courses and classes that you can add through your Science Lab in Two Point Campus.

Scientography

1st Year: Now We’re Bubbling: This Means Fizzness

1st Year: Cheese & Firecrackers: A Lit-Mouse Test

2nd Year: Equal & Opposite Reactions

3rd Year: Heavy Stuff: Are You Dense or Something?

3rd Year: Save Me Some: How to Share an Atom

Gastronomy

3rd Year: Molecular Gastronomy

Archaeology

3rd Year: Dating Algorithms: How Old Is It?

Funny Business

1st Year: Introduction to Experimental Comedy

2nd Year: Experimental Comedy Cont.

Science Lab Tips

Size matters

There are a number of items that you can place in a Science Lab and as you make progress, you will eventually be forced to add all of them to keep your staff and students happy.

That, however, means having a larger Science Lab. The bare minimum size of 5×5 may look big enough at the start but make no mistake, you can fill it up pretty quickly. Hence, the smarter move is to build a larger room from the beginning.

Prioritize your Learning Power items

While some decorations and items can be ignored until needed, prioritize the items that give your Science Lab a stat boost. Increasing the Learning Power of your students will in turn increase your chances of seeing them pass out with better grades. The higher the grades, the higher the lab rating.